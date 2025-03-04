Open Extended Reactions

Memphis Grizzlies star power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 left ankle sprain and is considered week-to-week, the team announced Tuesday.

Jackson suffered the injury during the first quarter of the Grizzlies' home loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night after trying to block a shot by Dyson Daniels.

Jackson earned his second All-Star selection this season and has averaged a career-high 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.3 steals in 59 games for the 38-23 Grizzlies.

Jackson, 25, will be a strong candidate for an All-NBA selection and possibly the second Defensive Player of the Year honor of his career if he meets the league's 65-game requirement to be eligible for major awards. Earning one of those honors would make Jackson, who will earn $23.4 million next season in the final year of his deal, eligible to sign a supermax contract extension this offseason.