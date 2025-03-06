Payton Pritchard and Derrick White finish with over 40 points, becoming the first pair of Celtics to do so in the same game. (1:54)

Open Extended Reactions

BOSTON -- Payton Pritchard and Derrick White have been mostly glue guys during their time with the Boston Celtics, filling in gaps and providing sparks when necessary.

But with starters Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis sitting out Wednesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, the two players raised their games.

Pritchard scored a career-high 43 points and had a career-best 10 3-pointers to lead the short-handed Celtics past the Trail Blazers 128-118.

White added career highs with 41 points and nine 3s, making Pritchard and White the first Celtics duo to score 40 or more points in the same game.

They also became the first pair of teammates in NBA history to each record their first career 40-point game in the same game and the first duo in NBA history with nine or more 3-pointers each in a game.

Pritchard also had 10 rebounds, making him the first player in NBA history with at least 40 points, 10 3-pointers and 10 rebounds in a regulation game. Damian Lillard and James Harden did it in overtime games.

"I think the work over time has built up to supreme confidence," Pritchard said. "Then having my teammates and coaches to have the confidence in me now to allow me to have nights like this. ... It just builds and builds and finally you see it on nights like this."

Even sweeter? The Oregon native did it against the team he grew up watching.

"It's always fun playing the Blazers," Pritchard said.

White said hitting three consecutive 3s in the second quarter was what got him going.

"Credit to my teammates who kept finding me in good positions, and I was able to stay hot," he said.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said the night Pritchard and White had was a testament to their work ethic.

"They were tremendous," Mazzulla said. "The way those two played shows a lot about who they are. ... We're lucky to have them, and it was a lot of fun to watch them do that."

Pritchard added five assists, becoming the first player to record at least 40 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists in a game off the bench since starters were first tracked in 1970-71. His 10 3-pointers tied for the second most in a game in Celtics history and gave him his 20th game this season with at least five 3s, a first in Celtics history.

In a postgame locker room video posted by the Celtics, the team celebrated White's night by showering him with water. Pritchard stayed dry during the clip. But he said that was because he was still drying off.

"They got me on the court when I was doing an interview," Pritchard said. "I already got a bunch of water thrown on me. It was cold. We wanted to make sure we got D-White, too. He had a great night as well."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.