INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- LA Clippers coach Tyronn Lue missed his team's 111-110 overtime win against the Sacramento Kings because of back pain.

Lue attended his pre-game session with media on Sunday night and gave no indication he was having any issue. The team provided no further details on the 47-year-old's condition.

He was replaced on the bench by assistant Brian Shaw. He has been with the Clippers since 2021. Shaw previously was head coach of the Denver Nuggets and served as an assistant twice with the Lakers, where he won three NBA championships as a player.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.