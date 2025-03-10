Amen Thompson lands on Karlo Matkovic's ankle and is shaken up as he's forced out of the game. (1:07)

Houston Rockets emerging two-way force Amen Thompson will be sidelined for 10 to 14 days because of a left ankle sprain, sources told ESPN.

An MRI on the ankle Sunday showed no structural damage, but Thompson will receive treatment for swelling and rehab.

Thompson suffered the injury late in a blowout win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday. He took an awkward fall on a shot attempt with less than six minutes left in the game and limped to the locker room.

Thompson was a rebound shy of a triple-double with 15 points and 11 assists when he was injured.

The No. 4 pick in 2023, Thompson became a fulltime starter earlier this season and is averaging 16.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 33 games in that starting role.

Already a strong defender, Thompson has held opponents to 39% shooting as the contesting defender this season, the best in the NBA among players to contest at least 600 shots, per ESPN Research.