Kawhi Leonard floats one in for the Clippers as time expires in overtime to give LA the win over the Kings. (0:41)

Open Extended Reactions

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Kawhi Leonard stood at the top of the key, letting seconds tick off the clock. He dribbled to his right, then turned and moved across the paint. As the defense collapsed on him, he put up a left hook shot.

The ball hit the backboard and rim before dropping in at the buzzer, giving the LA Clippers a hard-fought 111-110 overtime victory against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night.

Leonard struggled most of the game, missing 12 of 18 shots before his winner -- the only shot he took in overtime.

"Players make big-time plays and he's done it throughout his entire career," teammate James Harden said. "For him to step up and hit a game-winner like that, it shows the confidence in the type of player he is."

Leonard punched his right fist in the air and ran to his jubilant teammates.

"We need these wins down the stretch," he said. "I think this will help us be a better team moving forward. Everybody was excited and know we needed it."

The win helped the Clippers tighten their grip on eighth place in the West over the ninth-place Kings, who dropped 1½ games back.

Before the game, coach Tyronn Lue went home because of back pain, leaving assistant Brian Shaw in charge. Lue was watching and a couple of the other coaches FaceTimed him afterward.

"He looked like he was having a heart attack," Shaw said. "The same way that we felt out there not knowing how it was going to go."

The Clippers improved to 4-6 since the All-Star break. Norman Powell, the team's leading scorer, has been out for much of that stretch. Harden and Powell have carried the team for much of the season, with Ivica Zubac and Derrick Jones Jr. making solid contributions.

Leonard has gradually increased his minutes since making his season debut in early January. But he's still on a restriction and he sat down briefly in overtime.

"Just itching to get back in," he said.

Hitting the winning shot would seem especially satisfying to Leonard, who didn't make his season debut until January. He sat out the first 36 games with what the Clippers described as right knee injury recovery.

Kawhi Leonard's second career game-winning buzzer-beater helped the Clippers tighten their grip on eighth place in the West over the ninth-place Kings, who dropped 1½ games back. Kirby Lee/Imagn Images

"I'm not thinking about that. It's one game," he said. "My goal is to be healthy at the end of this season so I can have a good summer and not worry about doing a whole rehab process again or missing a training camp."

It was Leonard's second career winning buzzer-beater. The other was in Game 7 of the 2019 Eastern Conference semifinals against the Philadelphia 76ers. Both shots bounced on the rim multiple times before going in.

The five-minute extra session was a thrilling back-and-forth with Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan combining for the Kings' 13 points and Leonard, Zubac, Harden and Jones scoring the Clippers' 14 points.

With fans of both teams on their feet and the Kings clinging to a one-point lead, Leonard reentered the game. With everyone else in a tizzy, Leonard coolly read the defense and worked to get to his spot on the court.

"Just be patient. Even with five seconds on the clock or three seconds, you still got a lot of time to get a shot off," he said. "Just trust your work."

ESPN Research and The Associated Press contributed to this report.