Free agent center Mo Bamba has agreed to a 10-day contract with the New Orleans Pelicans, Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports and Greer Love told ESPN.

Bamba, 26, signed a one-year deal with the LA Clippers before the season and appeared in 28 games (two starts) before he was traded to the Utah Jazz along with P.J. Tucker.

Bamba shot a career-high 62% on two-pointers this season. He averaged 1.3 blocks and 36% shooting on 3s in his career.

After the Jazz waived Bamba, he played three games for the Pelicans' G League affiliate, averaging 20 points and 13.3 rebounds per game.

The former No. 6 pick in the 2018 draft, Bamba has spent time with the Magic, Lakers, 76ers and Clippers across his seven seasons in the NBA.