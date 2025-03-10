Olgun Uluc breaks down the Pelicans' intention to stage the NBA in Australia with the plan of bringing 'their full roster'. (0:43)

The New Orleans Pelicans have been chosen as the team that will travel to Australia this October to take part in a pair of preseason games, the NBA and NBL announced on Tuesday morning (AEDT).

The Pelicans -- who are currently led by two-time All-Star, Zion Williamson -- will face two NBL teams during their time in Australia; vs. Melbourne United on Oct. 3, then against the South East Melbourne Phoenix on Oct. 5, with both games to take place in Melbourne Park.

The games will mark the first time an NBA team will have played games in Australia, with the league, the Pelicans, and NBL to conduct community outreach and fan engagement events leading up to and during the two contests.

"The significance of this announcement for basketball in Australia and the NBL can't be overstated," NBL Executive Director Larry Kestelman said.

"Hosting an NBA team in Australia has been a long-held dream for everyone at the NBL, and to see this initiative finally come to fruition after a 15-year journey shows that much can be accomplished when you 'Dream Big'.

"I want to thank Adam Silver, Mark Tatum, Michael Ma and the team at the NBA for being open to this amazing vision and for their continued support of our League."

Executives from all entities involved -- including Kestelman, and the Pelicans' President of Basketball Operations David Griffin -- were at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday to officially announce the games.

While things can change over an off-season, the Pelicans currently feature Williamson, as well as prominent NBA guard CJ McCollum and one of the league's most improved players in Trey Murphy III. In the 2024-25 regular season thus far, the Pelicans are second-last in the Western Conference with a 17-48 record, largely due to injuries. That record does mean, however, that the Pelicans are in contention to receive one of the top picks in the upcoming NBA Draft, increasing the potential of one of the league's rising players being part of the team that travels to Australia.

"We are honored to be part of this historic occasion for basketball in Australia," New Orleans Pelicans Governor Gayle Benson said.

"This collaboration with the NBL and NBA to bring the Pelicans to Melbourne provides an exceptional opportunity to engage with our global fanbase and share the rich spirit and culture of New Orleans with basketball fans in the region. We look forward to competing against Melbourne United and South East Melbourne Phoenix, and collaborating with the NBA and NBL to inspire and develop the next generation of athletes across the Asia-Pacific region."

The games in Australia are a culmination of the growing relationship between the NBA and NBL over the last decade. Seven NBL teams have played NBA preseason games in the U.S. over the last several years, while the two leagues have also collaborated on a pair of Basketball Without Borders camps. Kestelman has met in person with NBA commissioner Adam Silver over the past two years, sources told ESPN, with an eye toward collaboration between the two leagues.

The NBL will serve as the official promoter and organiser of the Pelicans' two games in Australia, with the event taking place in collaboration with the Victorian government.

"This is an exciting moment for our organization and a testament to the growing global impact of the NBA," Pelicans President Dennis Lauscha said.

"Bringing the Pelicans and NBA to Australia for the first time is a proud milestone, and we are thrilled to be part of this unique opportunity to engage with fans in Melbourne. We look forward to competing against two outstanding NBL teams and creating unforgettable memories for our fans.

"This is just the beginning of what we hope will be a lasting connection between the Pelicans and the basketball community in Australia."

The Pelicans will play a United team that, as of Tuesday, is up 1-0 in the 2025 NBL Championship Series, as well as the Phoenix, who were just eliminated by the Illawarra Hawks in their semifinals series.

"These historic games and the surrounding events will not only be a celebration of basketball but will also serve as a catalyst for the continued growth of the game in Australia," NBA Asia Head of Strategy Rajah Chaudhry said.

"We look forward to working with the Pelicans, the NBL and Visit Victoria to make this a memorable week for the teams, players and most importantly the fans."