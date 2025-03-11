Open Extended Reactions

OKLAHOMA CITY -- All-Star forward Jalen Williams was ruled out for the second half of Monday's 140-127 loss to the Denver Nuggets after suffering a right hip strain, the Oklahoma City Thunder announced.

Williams sustained the injury when Nuggets forward Peyton Watson landed on him after Watson committed a foul with 6:07 remaining in the second quarter.

Williams remained in the game for another 57 seconds before checking out and heading to the locker room. He was ruled out at halftime and finished with 12 points in 14 minutes.

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault had no update on Williams's status after the loss, only saying that Williams will be evaluated on Tuesday.

Williams, a first-time All-Star, entered the game averaging 21.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Western Conference-leading Thunder.