The 2025 NBA playoffs are set! An exciting final week saw the Eastern Conference bracket finalized on Friday. The West wasn't set until the last game, an overtime clash between Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors and Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers. There are now officially 20 teams fighting for a chance to win the Larry O'Brien trophy, five of which have never won it all.

In the East, the Cleveland Cavaliers claimed the top seed after a dominating, 64-win regular season. But the reigning champions, the Boston Celtics, landed close behind in the No. 2 spot, hungry for a back-to-back Finals win. No team has repeated since the Warriors in 2017 and 2018, making this one of the longest droughts without a repeat champion in NBA history.

The West was a chaotic mess down to the final minute of the regular season. When the Clippers took down the Warriors, claiming the No. 5 seed, and the "opportunity" to face three-time MVP Nikola Jokic's Denver Nuggets, the No. 6 seed and guaranteed playoff spot went to the Minnesota Timberwolves, who will face off against LeBron James and the No. 3 Los Angeles Lakers. The 7-seed Warriors now have to face Ja Morant and the 8-seed Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in..

The play-in tournament begins Tuesday, with the two No. 7 vs. 8 games, and the first round starts Saturday. Until then, our NBA insiders break down all 20 teams -- the good, bad and ugly: their seasons in review, best-case scenarios and key aspects to watch for the play-in and first round.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Cleveland's road to the postseason:

The Cavs are built on depth and team-wide shooting, with All-Star guards and elite, defensive-minded bigs. In that way, they are a very modern team and they've just crushed opponent after opponent for months on end running their system. That system is designed to be able to switch on defense with multi-dimensional players that can play different positions, and coach Kenny Atkinson has worked on various alignments and lineups throughout the season to prepare for playoffs.

But they don't have great perimeter size, which is a concerning vulnerability, and especially so against Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and their East nemesis Boston, which is why they made a midseason trade for De'Andre Hunter. But they finished the season going 8-8 over their final 16 games. Not exactly the type of momentum a team wants heading into the postseason. -- Brian Windhorst

1. Cleveland Cavaliers Record 64-18 Point diff. +9.5 Off. rating 121.0 (1st) Def. rating 111.8 (8th) Net rating 9.2 (3rd) PPG leader Donovan Mitchell (24.0) NBA title odds +600

Will they be elite from 3?

Before March 11, they were No. 1 in the league percentage-wise and had been on top for months. Since then, they are 19th. Which will it be when it matters?

Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland are great playmakers and shot-makers, and the Cavs cover for their defensive shortcomings with a great defensive back line in Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. But it works a lot better when their lead guards are making their 3s. Mitchell shot 39% before the All-Star break and 30% after. Garland shot 43% before and 34% after. They combine to take 16 triples a game, so these percentage swings make a big difference in their margin for error. -- Windhorst

Best-case scenario:

Any team with Cleveland's regular-season résumé belongs in the top tier of title contenders. And if Kenny Atkinson plays his starters more in the playoffs -- no Cavalier reached even 32 minutes per game this season -- his team might reach another gear this spring. The Cavaliers are deep, balanced and electric on offense, and nine years after the first championship in franchise history, they have a legitimate chance to win another. -- Zach Kram

Net points X factor:

The Cavaliers have easily been the best clutch team in the league. Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell use the most possessions, averaging plus-10.2 and plus-4.6 offensive net points per 48 minutes, respectively. -- Dean Oliver

Boston's road to the postseason:

The defending champions cruised through the season with relative ease, despite dealing with a series of extended injury absences, particularly for Kristaps Porzingis. While Cleveland ran away with the conference's top seed, Boston cruised to a fourth consecutive 50-win season and will enter the playoffs as the odds-on favorite to return to the NBA Finals for a third time in four seasons. -- Tim Bontemps

2. Boston Celtics Record 61-21 Point diff. +9.1 Off. rating 119.5 (2nd) Def. rating 110.1 (4th) Net rating 9.4 (2nd) PPG leader Jayson Tatum (26.8) NBA title odds +180

Can the Celtics stay healthy in the postseason?

Yes, Boston shoots a lot of 3-pointers and is a high-variance team as a result. But if the Celtics can have a healthy playoff run from all eight of their key rotation players, they will be the clear favorites to defend their title. But getting that is far from a sure thing. Porzingis was out for most of last year's playoff run with injuries, and he has missed more games than he has played this season. Jrue Holiday has been in and out of the lineup, and Al Horford -- while consistently available and reliable -- is 38. All of which is why, if the Celtics can stay healthy, no one should be able to handle them in the East, and a second straight title easily could be theirs. -- Bontemps

Best-case scenario:

Boston has a strong chance to become the first repeat champion of the 2020s. Only four teams have gone back-to-back in the entire 21st century: the Shaq-and-Kobe Lakers (who won a three-peat), the Kobe-and-Gasol Lakers, the LeBron-and-Wade Heatand the Durant-era Warriors. No Celtics squad has repeated since the 1960s! Jayson Tatum and Co. can make history this spring. -- Kram

Net points X factor:

Luke Kornet adds more net points per 100 possessions on offensive rebounds and putbacks than any player in the league at plus-3.7. -- Oliver

New York's road to the postseason:

The Knicks are really good. They're in the midst of their best campaign in more than a decade but there's just one huge problem: All season long, they've looked one, sometimes two, steps behind Boston and Cleveland. Against the two best teams in the East, the Knicks have gone 0-8, with a number of those losses coming in huge routs. (And the last two -- this past week -- coming after enjoying big leads, then ultimately faltering down the stretch.) It's a frustrating dichotomy for the franchise and its fanbase: to be vastly better than most, and a top-five team perhaps, but still far from title contention.-- Chris Herring

3. New York Knicks Record 51-31 Point diff. +4.1 Off. rating 117.3 (5th) Def. rating 113.3 (13th) Net rating 4.0 (8th) PPG leader Jalen Brunson (26.0) NBA title odds +3300

Can the Knicks level up now that the postseason has arrived?

It's a yearly question for Tom Thibodeau-coached clubs, given the extensive minutes his starters play relative to the rest of the NBA. And this team -- with Mikal Bridges (first in the league in total minutes), Josh Hart (second) and OG Anunoby (ninth) -- it's no different. Perhaps Jalen Brunson's time off rehabbing his injured ankle for nearly a month turns out to be a good thing, as, in a counterintuitive way, it potentially saved his body from additional nicks and bruises he might have racked up. With an average of 8.6 minutes of possession, Brunson handled the ball more per game than any NBA player. -- Herring

What to watch in Round 1:

Aside from how Brunson looks now that he's back, one of the most compelling things to watch will be how often Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson share the floor. The Knicks haven't found their defensive groove yet, getting burned against a number of the league's best offenses with Towns defending the paint and Robinson alongside him -- similar to how the Wolves used Rudy Gobert with Towns. KAT and Robinson only shared 47 minutes of court time together, outscoring opponents by 9.2 points per 100 possessions but surrendering a quite-high 118.8 points in that span. But if the big man duo can figure things out, it would go a long way toward tightening up the team's screen-and-roll defense. -- Herring

If New York is healthy, it has the talent to beat anyone in a series. The starting five is that good. But there's little reliable depth beyond that group. The defense has struggled to slow the NBA's best opposing offenses and, most of all, the bracket won't do them any favors. The Knicks should advance to the second round, but once there, it would be a massive surprise if they managed to push the Celtics into a long series, let alone upset the defending champs. -- Kram

Net points X factor:

Jalen Brunson uses 45% of possessions in clutch situations and generates plus-13 offensive net points per 100 possessions then, both league highs. -- Oliver

Indiana's road to the postseason:

On Jan. 1, the Pacers were 16-18 and seemed like a far cry from their appearance in the Eastern Conference finals one season ago. Indiana has been one of the hottest teams in the league since, however, finishing the season 50-32 since then while Tyrese Haliburton looks like one of the best young point guards in the NBA. The Pacers will take home court in the first round against the Bucks, a rematch of last season's first-round series, and try to build on last year's surprising playoff run. -- Jamal Collier

4. Indiana Pacers Record 50-32 Point diff. +2.3 Off. rating 115.4 (9th) Def. rating 113.3 (14th) Net rating 2.1 (13th) PPG leader Pascal Siakam (20.2) NBA title odds +10000

Can Haliburton keep up his production?

The biggest key for the Pacers' turnaround over the past few months has been Haliburton's return not just to All-Star level but potentially All-NBA as a guard with his elite offensive ability. He is averaging 18.6 points and 9.2 assists on 51% shooting, including 44% from 3 on 7.2 attempts, while leading Indiana to sixth best offense in the league since the beginning of January. -- Collier

What to watch in Round 1:

This is a rematch from the first round of the 2024 playoffs when the No. 6 seed Pacers upset the No. 3 seed Bucks. Indiana enters this year's matchup as the higher seed but has not had as much success against Milwaukee this season, dropping three of their four regular-season meetings. Still, the biggest difference from last year to this one is the Bucks will have a healthy Giannis Antetokounmpo for the postseason after injuries have limited him in the last two first-round exits. -- Collier

Best-case scenario:

It hinges largely on whether the Cavaliers' late-season swoon is real or a false alarm. If Cleveland plays up to its full potential, Indiana's ceiling is a second-round exit. If the Cavaliers are more vulnerable than their excellent record and point differential suggest, then the Pacers have a chance to upset the East's No. 1 seed and race back to the conference finals. Who would have imagined that Boston-Indiana could be a realistic conference finals matchup two years in a row? -- Kram

Net points X factor:

The smallest guy on the Pacers team, T.J. McConnell, gives them the most net points on half-court layups -- plus-1.1 per 48 minutes. Bennedict Mathurin and Aaron Nesmith contribute layups in transition at plus-1.4 each. -- Oliver

Milwaukee's road to the postseason:

Year 2 for the Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard era in Milwaukee has been as inconsistent as the first season. The Bucks recovered from a disastrous 2-8 start to win the NBA Cup in December, then changed their team by sending Khris Middleton to the Wizards for Kyle Kuzma at the trade deadline. Injuries have depleted the Bucks roster down the stretch, putting Lillard's playoff status in jeopardy while leaving Antetokounmpo, who is still playing at an MVP level, to carry the team. -- Collier

5. Milwaukee Bucks Record 48-34 Point diff. +2.5 Off. rating 115.1 (10th) Def. rating 112.7 (12th) Net rating 2.4 (11th) PPG leader Giannis Antetokounmpo (30.4) NBA title odds +15000

Will Lillard be able to get on the floor, and will it be enough?

If the Bucks are going to have any chance at a deep playoff run, they are going to need a healthy Lillard. He was ruled out indefinitely with a blood clot issue in his right calf on March 25, but the blood thinners have helped, leading to optimism about a potential return this season. Together, Lillard and Antetokounmpo were the highest-scoring duo in the NBA this season, and their chemistry has improved in their second year as teammates. -- Collier

What to watch in Round 1:

As the injuries have piled up for Milwaukee, the team has slid in the standings and will enter its first-round matchup as a lower seed. This sets the Bucks up for a first-round rematch with the Pacers, who beat them in six games in the first round last season. Antetokounmpo's dominance has helped the Bucks enter the playoffs playing some of their best basketball of the season, winning eight consecutive games to close the season even without Lillard. However, the Pacers have been rolling for months, behind Tyrese Halliburton's return to All-Star form, putting up the fourth-best record in the NBA (behind Oklahoma City, Cleveland and Boston) since Jan. 1. -- Collier

Best-case scenario:

In theory, Antetokounmpo is so sensational he can propel a team to the Finals by himself. But in reality, the rest of the Bucks are so limited -- especially with Lillard's health uncertain -- and the East's top teams so dominant that it seems exceedingly unlikely Milwaukee can make a run to June. The Bucks' best-case scenario in this postseason might involve a long-term concern more than a short-term focus on the 2025 title: remaining competitive enough that Antetokounmpo doesn't get dispirited and start angling for a trade this summer. -- Kram

Net points X factor:

Antetokounmpo adds plus-2.7 net points per 48 minutes on his half-court layups alone, easily the best in the league. -- Oliver

Detroit's road to the postseason:

The Pistons put together one of the most remarkable turnarounds in NBA history, going from 14-68 last season -- the worst record ever the year before a playoff berth -- to the No. 6 seed in the East. Under new coach J.B. Bickerstaff, Detroit surpassed that win total by New Year's Day. -- Kevin Pelton

6. Detroit Pistons Record 44-38 Point diff. +1.9 Off. rating 114.6 (14th) Def. rating 112.5 (10th) Net rating 2.1 (12th) PPG leader Cade Cunningham (26.1) NBA title odds +50000

How will the Pistons' young stars fare in the postseason?

The veterans Detroit added last summer (Malik Beasley, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Tobias Harris) bring plenty of playoff experience, but this will be the postseason debut for All-Star Cade Cunningham and fellow starters Jalen Duren and Ausar Thompson, all recent lottery picks.

The way Cunningham in particular performs could help shape the Pistons' decision on how aggressively to approach this offseason and beyond. If Cunningham remains the All-NBA contributor he has been during the regular season, Detroit could soon make a run like the Indiana Pacers had in the 2024 playoffs. -- Pelton

What to watch in Round 1:

Can Cunningham steal the show the way he frequently did during his regular-season matchups against the Knicks? The guard, who should be an All-NBA lock this season, saved some of his best showings of the year for the Knicks, averaging 30.8 points and 8.3 assists over four contests with New York, while shooting 56% overall and 52% from three in those games. Thibodeau's group had little answer for Cunningham, especially late in games -- a big part of why Detroit won three of those four games. It will be interesting to see whether the Knicks use 6-7 standout defender OG Anunoby at times to try slowing down Cunningham, a bigger ball handler. -- Herring

Best-case scenario:

This season has already been a complete success for the Pistons, no matter what happens in the playoffs. But why not win some more games while they're at it? After all, Detroit hasn't won a single playoff game since 2008. They should stop that drought this month, and they have the potential to pull a first-round upset and reach the conference semifinals. It's difficult to imagine a team with such little experience doing any real damage against the Knicks, but the Pistons will scrap for every point until their magical season comes to an end. -- Kram

Net points X factor:

Detroit is second in fast-break points and has four players adding at least plus-1 net point per 48 minutes in transition: Cunningham, Thompson, Beasley and Ronald Holland II. -- Oliver

Orlando's road to the postseason:

What was once a promising campaign for the Magic turned as the injury bug hit hard in Orlando. Two months into the season, the Magic were in third place in the East, trailing only the Cavs and Celtics Then, they lost their three best players to extended periods -- Paolo Banchero (for 34 games), Franz Wagner (20) and Jalen Suggs (out for season after playing in just 31 games). They've secured the No. 7 seed, and there should be an abundance of hope for the 2025-26 campaign. But this season never fully got back on track after injuries derailed things early on. -- Herring

7. Orlando Magic Record 41-41 Point diff. -0.1 Off. rating 108.9 (27th) Def. rating 109.1 (2nd) Net rating -0.2 PPG leader Paolo Banchero (25.9) NBA title odds +75000

Can the Magic rely on their elite defense to compete in a potential first-round series?

The Magic won two of their three games against the Celtics and limited a depleted Boston side to a season-low 76 points on April 9. If the Magic slip in Tuesday's play-in game against Atlanta but make it out of Friday's game as an No. 8 seed, it'd set up a rematch from last spring's clash with Cleveland. The No. 1 seed Cavs took off this season, but that seven-game series in 2024 should give Orlando confidence it can hang, even with this being a far better version of Cleveland. -- Herring

What to watch for in the play-in:

Will the NBA's worst 3-point shooting club remain ice-cold from deep when it matters most? Because of the team's suffocating defense, Orlando still finished with a stellar 12-2 mark in games where it managed to knock down 15 triples or more. The flipside is ghastly: The Magic have gone 5-29 this season when hitting fewer than 10 3s. One of those five victories came against the Hawks, who they'll be facing in Tuesday's play-in game. -- Herring

Best case scenario:

Even if the Magic advance out of the play-in round, they will almost certainly lose against the Cavaliers or Celtics. But their manner of defeat could matter in terms of positioning themselves for the offseason and beyond. A play-in collapse or listless first-round sweep would tie the bow on a disappointing season; conversely, a competitive effort led by Banchero and Wagner could build momentum for the future and help the Magic return to contention in 2025-26. -- Kram

Net points x-factor:

The Magic have the worst offense of any of the 20 postseason teams. Wagner and Banchero each carry over 30% of the offense, but they each only add about plus-1.5 offensive net points per 48 minutes. -- Oliver

Atlanta's road to the postseason:

After drafting Zaccharie Risacher with the first overall pick, trading for Dyson Daniels and extending Jalen Johnson, this season felt like the beginning of a new age for the Hawks. Trae Young remains a wizard with the ball in his hand and made his fourth All-Star team but Johnson's season-ending shoulder injury in January limited this group's upside. That said, the No. 8 seed Hawks will have two shots to reach the playoffs via the play-in tournament. -- Bontemps

8. Atlanta Hawks Record 40-42 Point diff. -1.1 Off. rating 113.7 (17th) Def. rating 114.8 (18th) Net rating -1.1 (18th) PPG leader Trae Young (24.2) NBA title odds +100000

Can Young work some magic?

We saw him do some crazy things back in 2021 when he and the Hawks dispatched the Knicks and the 76ers en route to the Eastern Conference finals. For all of the talk about Atlanta transitioning around its collection of young wings, Young is still the straw that stirs the drink -- especially with Johnson out. If the Hawks are going to make any sort of noise in the playoffs, Young will need to lead them. -- Bontemps

What to watch for in the play-in:

With Orlando's Jalen Suggs out, Young should be able to wreak havoc in the 7-8 game. If he can, Atlanta has a chance to score enough to put Orlando on its heels. The Magic are a bottom-five offensive team, which should prevent them from being able to take advantage of Young's defensive deficiencies. And the absence of Suggs should allow Young to create enough offensive advantages for the Hawks. -- Bontemps

Best case scenario:

The last time the Hawks reached the playoffs was in 2022-23, when they earned the No. 7 seed through the play-in, giving the Celtics a bit of a scare in the first round before succumbing in six games That exact scenario could recur as their most optimistic outcome: a win in the 7-8 game, then a spirited loss against Boston in the first round. -- Kram

Net points x-factor:

Daniels guards a player plus-1.6 net points per 48 minutes better than who Young defends. That's close to the difference between a low-end All-Star and an average player (using Second Spectrum matchup data). -- Oliver

Chicago's road to the postseason:

The Bulls retooled their roster on the fly, trading away key defender Alex Caruso last summer and leading scorer Zach LaVine before the deadline while matching last season's 39-43 record. It's now a younger Chicago team making a third consecutive play-in appearance. -- Pelton

9. Chicago Bulls Record 39-43 Point diff. -1.6 Off. rating 113.2 (20th) Def. rating 114.8 (19th) Net rating -1.6 (20th) PPG leader Coby White (20.6) NBA title odds +100000

Can the Bulls get enough stops?

Their 115 points allowed per 100 possessions ranked 23rd in the league, last among postseason teams.

Getting Lonzo Ball back healthy after he missed 47 games with a variety of injuries should help. Chicago allowed eight fewer points per 100 possessions with Ball on the court, per NBA Advanced Stats. Still, the Bulls struggle to protect the rim without a strong shot blocker -- no other team allowed more attempts per game in the restricted area this season -- and rarely force turnovers. -- Pelton

What to watch for in the play-in:

Keep an eye on how Miami defends Josh Giddey. Much of the reason Oklahoma City traded Giddey last year stemmed from his struggles from deep and the fact that opposing clubs were content to let him shoot in the postseason. (OKC coach Mark Daigneault opted to sit him as the defensive strategy persisted and strangled spacing.) Yes, Giddey's been a good, improved shooter this season for Chicago, knocking down a career-best 37.8% from deep, but it wouldn't be shocking if the Heat tested his jumper in the play-in game. -- Herring

Best-case scenario:

The Bulls' up-tempo, 3-point-happy approach increases the variance in their games. It's a solid recipe for winning a game against a superior opponent. But is it enough to win a series against one of the East's top teams? There's no chance. Chicago could make it to the first round of the playoffs this year -- the Bulls fell short in the play-in the past two seasons -- but that's as far as this fun group should go. -- Kram

Net points X factor:

Chicago loses its games by an average of about two points per game, but their advantage from 3 is not the problem. The Bulls gain plus-2.0 net points per game, fifth best in the league. -- Oliver

Miami's road to the postseason:

This season in Miami was defined by Jimmy Butler III. First, it was Butler's messy divorce from the franchise. Then, after he was eventually traded to Golden State, it was Miami's complete collapse after the trade deadline -- in particular, its consistently horrific performances in the fourth quarter, which is why the Heat find themselves battling it out in the play-in. -- Bontemps

10. Miami Heat Record 37-45 Point diff. +0.6 Off. rating 112.4 (21st) Def. rating 112.0 (9th) Net rating 0.4 PPG leader Tyler Herro (23.9) NBA title odds +100000

How far can Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo take this group?

Even before the Butler situation blew up, Miami was moving toward their young guard-big combo becoming the fulcrum of the franchise. And while Herro has taken some massive steps forward, dramatically increasing his 3-point volume, efficiency overall and making his first All-Star Game, Adebayo's performance has been a disappointment. For Miami to make it to the playoffs it's going to need Herro and Adebayo to play their best ball of the season. -- Bontemps

What to watch for in the play-in:

Can Miami close games? The struggle to finish games has consistently prevented the Heat from advancing up the standings throughout the season. The Heat can no longer afford to have a bad quarter, or their season will be over. -- Bontemps

Best-case scenario:

The Heat have recently made a habit of playoff upsets and Cinderella runs. But this version of the team doesn't appear nearly talented or consistent enough to continue that legacy. Given the way they've played since trading Butler, the Heat will be fortunate just to make it out of the play-in rounds, with no realistic chance to go any further if they have to face the Cavaliers or Celtics in the first round. -- Kram

Net points X factor:

The Heat are the worst playoff/play-in team in the fourth quarter. Duncan Robinson particularly drops off, from averaging plus-0.1 net points per 48 minutes in the first and third quarters to minus-4.8 in the fourth. -- Oliver

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Oklahoma City's road to the postseason:

The Thunder improved significantly after becoming the youngest No. 1 seed in NBA history a year ago. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has positioned himself as the MVP favorite by efficiently leading the league in scoring while consistently stuffing the box score. Luguentz Dort leads the league's stingiest defense. Summer additions Isaiah Hartenstein and Alex Caruso, a couple of unselfish veteran role players, fit in as seamlessly as anticipated. OKC broke the NBA record for point differential despite Chet Holmgren, arguably the Thunder's second-best player, missing the majority of the season. -- Tim MacMahon

1. Oklahoma City Thunder Record 68-14 Point diff. +12.9 Off. rating 119.2 (3rd) Def. rating 106.6 (1st) Net rating 12.7 (1st) PPG leader Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (32.7) NBA title odds +170

Will a secondary scorer step up?

Gilgeous-Alexander starred in the second round last season, when he averaged 32.2 points on .507/.550/.833 shooting splits, but Oklahoma City still got eliminated by the Mavericks in six games. It was a rough series for Jalen Williams, who shot only 42.4% from the floor. Williams has continued his ascent to stardom this season, making his first All-Star appearance while averaging career bests of 21.6 points and 5.3 assists per game. The Thunder have plenty of reason to believe he'll be ready for the challenge in his second playoff appearance. -- MacMahon

Best-case scenario:

Given we're talking about a team that came just two wins short of 70 wins and finished with the best point differential in NBA history, the best-case scenario is winning the championship with ease. The two largest margins of victory in recent vintage came from the 2016-17 Golden State Warriors, who went a record 16-1 in the playoffs, and last year's Boston Celtics, who finished 16-3. That kind of dominance is hardly out of the question for Oklahoma City, although the Thunder are all but certain to face stiffer postseason competition than last year's Celtics did. -- Pelton

Net points X factor:

No player in the league gets more of their productivity from free throws than Gilgeous-Alexander, who generates plus-3.2 net points per game, well ahead of James Harden at plus-2.8. -- Oliver

Houston's road to the postseason:

Houston coach Ime Udoka turned heads before this season when he stated the postseason was the goal for a team coming off a 41-win campaign. When Houston reached 50 wins on April 2, Udoka called the mark "a good barometer of where you should be on a yearly basis at minimum." The Rockets finished with 52 wins and accomplished that as a team built in Udoka's image: gritty and tough with an emphasis on hustle, physicality, and lockdown defense. Star guard Jalen Green credited Udoka with "bringing the dog out of us." After a three-game skid to start March, the Rockets won nine in a row and 15 of the next 17 while leaning heavily into their identity in preparation for the postseason. Houston ranked near the middle of the pack offensively most of the season, finishing 12th in offensive rating. Defensively, the Rockets have ranked consistently in the top five. -- Michael C. Wright

2. Houston Rockets Record 52-30 Point diff. +4.5 Off. rating 114.9 (12th) Def. rating 110.3 (5th) Net rating 4.6 (7th) PPG leader Jalen Green (21.2) NBA title odds +8000

How will Houston overcome their lack of playoff experience?

Just two players in Houston's starting five (Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks) have competed in the postseason. But the team's physicality and style of play could make up for that. The most pressing issue for the Rockets is whether they can consistently generate solid halfcourt offense when the games slow down and every possession matters. Houston gives itself a fighting shot there, considering it led the league in offensive rebounding, which should allow for plenty of second-chance scoring opportunities. Green is the Rockets' most dangerous scorer, but to make a run this team needs consistent contributions from VanVleet, Brooks and first-time All-Star Alperen Sengun to keep opponents from loading up on the guard. -- Wright

Best case scenario:

The Rockets overcome their difficulty scoring in the half court by mauling opponents on the offensive glass and taking advantage of their speed and depth to outrun them. Houston reaches the conference finals. And while the first of perhaps many matchups to come goes Oklahoma City's favor, the Rockets win the lottery with the Phoenix Suns' pick. -- Pelton

Net points x-factor:

Brooks has averaged plus-1.5 net points per game when getting at least two days off between games -- compared to minus-3.2 in back-to-backs. There are no back-to-backs in the playoffs, which should help. -- Oliver

Los Angeles' road to the postseason:

Luka Doncic is a Los Angeles Laker. No matter what happens this postseason, the 2024-25 campaign will be remembered as a smashing success for the franchise. Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka looked outside the box to hire a young coach in JJ Redick and then landed Doncic in one of the most shocking trades in league history.

As with any Lakers season, there was a fair share of drama -- from LeBron James taking time away from the team to heal physically (and mentally) after a brutal shooting slump in early December, to parting with standout rookie Dalton Knecht in a trade for Hornets big man Mark Williams only for the trade to be rescinded -- but there were far more successes than failures. Austin Reaves emerged as a borderline All-Star, and Dorian Finney-Smith fit in almost immediately as a switchable 3-and-D wing and popular locker room figure. Both Knecht and Bronny James showed flashes of promise, too, further validating the team's scouting department as a strength.

And LeBron and Doncic showed signs of chemistry that will allow them both to lead. -- Dave McMenamin

3. Los Angeles Lakers Record 50-32 Point diff. +1.2 Off. rating 115.0 (11th) Def. rating 113.8 (17th) Net rating 1.2 (14th) PPG leader Luka Doncic (28.2) NBA title odds +1400

How will the trio of Doncic, James and Reaves fare in the postseason together?

James, Doncic and Reaves have played just 21 games together. That's it. And Redick is relying on the three of them to know what buttons to push to keep the Lakers' offense humming in the playoffs, when their opponents will be game-planning to attack their vulnerabilities.

Redick, however, dismissed experience as a necessary ingredient for a team to break through with a championship. "I don't buy the theory, I just don't," Redick said. "I think you got to prepare. You got to control what you control. You got to play hard. You got to try to execute. And if you do that, you give yourselves a chance to win." -- McMenamin

What to watch in Round 1:

The Lakers opened up the preseason with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Then they played them to start the regular season. And now they'll get the Wolves in the first round of the playoffs. Ever since the rescinded trade for Williams, L.A.'s size has been questioned. Minnesota ranked 15th in rebounds per game this season (44.3 per game); L.A. ranked 26th (42.4). The Lakers will need to gang-rebound with their wings and guards and not solely rely on center Jaxson Hayes to control that responsibility. As far as motivation goes, the storyline is pretty rich: Doncic faces the team he eliminated from the Western Conference finals a year ago, while the Wolves will look to exact some revenge on the conference finals MVP, now in a different uniform. -- McMenamin

Best-case scenario:

Doncic and James dial in their chemistry just in time for another playoff run from a lower seed. With opponents continuing to struggle from 3-point range, as they did in the second half of the season against the Lakers, they pull off multiple upsets. As in last year's matchup with Oklahoma City, Doncic sees his teammates get hot from deep at the right time as the Lakers make their first Finals appearance since 2020. -- Pelton

Net points X factor:

James and Doncic both add plus-2.3 offensive net points per 48 minutes to their teammates' shooting, either by passing or spacing, the best of any combo in the league. -- Oliver

Denver's road to the postseason:

Sputtering since a 37-19 start, the Nuggets made seismic changes, parting ways with Michael Malone and GM Calvin Booth with just three games to go in the regular season. With David Adelman taking over as interim coach, the Nuggets responded to the shakeup by winning their final three games to secure the fourth seed in the Western Conference. Adelman is emphasizing that players speak up more, and Jokic and other players could be seen being more vocal on the sideline. Ownership made the Malone and Booth moves to end the "cold war" that had been going on between both men and unite the franchise while giving Jokic the best chance of a deep playoff run. Ownership felt the Nuggets locker room wasn't responding prior to the changes, particularly on defense. The Nuggets understand they have the best player in the world playing his best basketball, averaging a triple-double for the first time in his career. Denver ownership knows it needs to maximize these Jokic prime years. The move to Adelman, the architect of the offense, also gives the Nuggets a chance to get an early look at the longtime assistant before other openings pop up around the league. -- Ohm Youngmisuk

4. Denver Nuggets Record 50-32 Point diff. +3.9 Off. rating 118.9 (4th) Def. rating 115.1 (21st) Net rating 3.8 (9th) PPG leader Nikola Jokic (29.8) NBA title odds +3000

Can Jamal be Playoff Murray again?

With Jokic playing his best basketball, the Nuggets will need Murray to find the playoff form that made Denver world champs in 2023. Murray has battled injuries, most recently a hamstring injury that went from being day-to-day to keeping him out for six straight games, but he returned for the final two games of the season. Murray didn't look like himself during part of last postseason and last summer with the Canadian Olympic team. He averaged 21.4 points, 6.0 assists and shot 47.4% overall this season. When healthy, Murray is one half of one of the most prolific duos with Jokic, particularly in the postseason. The Nuggets need that Murray in the playoffs, hitting clutch shots in the fourth quarter, if they are going to make a deep run again. -- Youngmisuk

What to watch in Round 1:

Plenty of eyes will be on Russell Westbrook facing his old team and former teammate James Harden in the playoffs. But the matchup that could very well determine the series is the Clippers' Ivica Zubac on Jokic. Zubac has taken great strides on both sides of the ball, averaging 16.8 points, 12.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks. He has become the anchor of the Clippers' elite defense and will be paramount in stopping Jokic. Since Jokic entered the league in 2015-16, there have been 20 players to defend him for 100-plus shots as the closest defender. Zubac is the only player from that group to hold Jokic below 45% shooting, in both the regular season and playoffs, according to ESPN Research. If Zubac can manage to defend Jokic and the Clippers don't have to double team and make Jokic work on the defensive end, that will help Kawhi Leonard and Harden a great deal. -- Youngmisuk

Best case scenario:

The Nuggets' path breaks just right for a return to the NBA Finals. They get past the No. 5 seed Clippers in the first round, then utilize their experience advantage to knock off the No. 2 seed Houston Rockets in round two. In their first trip to the conference finals since 2016, the Thunder see their offense go quiet as Russell Westbrook gets back to the Finals for the first time since 2012 with Oklahoma City. In a battle of the last two champions, Jokic overpowers the Celtics' post defenders and Denver takes advantage of poor shooting by Boston to win a second title in three years. -- Pelton

Net points x-factor:

Denver has the biggest dropoff between starters and bench. Their starters add a plus-7.5 net points per game and their bench adds minus-3.8. That starters' number is third in the league behind OKC and CLE. -- Oliver

L.A.'s road to the postseason:

After Paul George walked in free agency without anything in return, the Clippers entered the season without title expectations for the first time in the Kawhi Leonard era. Still, they defied lowered expectations despite Leonard missing the first two-plus months due to inflammation in his knee. James Harden has looked like his vintage self with the ball in his hands. Harden has become a leader on the team, even pleasantly exceeding the Clippers' expectations when they acquired him early last season. Norman Powell had a legit case to be an All-Star next season and Ivica Zubac has been a force in the paint on both ends. Plus, new assistant Jeff Van Gundy helped Ty Lue transform the Clippers into an elite defense. L.A. made key trades before the deadline for Bogdan Bogdanovic and Ben Simmons which strengthened it's bench for the playoffs. But most importantly, Leonard is working his way back to his superstar form after a shaky start to the season. -- Youngmisuk

5. LA Clippers Record 50-32 Point diff. +4.7 Off. rating 114.3 (15th) Def. rating 109.4 (3rd) Net rating 4.9 (5th) PPG leader James Harden (22.6) NBA title odds +5000

Can Kawhi stay healthy -- especially when it matters most?

This has been the biggest question since the start of training camp. The Clippers and Leonard spent months working to get the inflammation out of his surgically-repaired knee that knocked him out of the postseason last year after he was able to play in just two games in the first-round loss to Dallas. Leonard didn't return until Jan. 4 of this season and the Clippers have kept him out of back-to-backs, ramping up his workload and even playing 40 minutes in three games in March. The two-time Finals MVP looked like his dominant self in delivering 33 points, seven assists, six rebounds and three steals in 47 minutes in what was basically a playoff game to beat Golden State and secure the fifth seed on Sunday. Of course, as Leonard says himself, the most important thing is finding a way to stay healthy through the playoffs. Leonard has been limited to just two games in each of the Clippers' last two playoff series. -- Youngmisuk

What to watch in Round 1:

This is a rematch of the 2020 conference semis when the Clippers collapsed in the bubble and blew a 3-1 lead to the Nuggets. But this is a much different Clippers team than that one. George is gone and Harden is on this squad. The Clippers will need Harden to be the better playmaker and more clutch point guard than Jamal Murray. Harden has had a terrific season and emerged as a leader for the Clippers. He will have to be better than he was in the final two playoff games for the Clippers last postseason when he shot a combined 7-for-28, including 1-for-13 from 3, and scored a total of 23 points in LA's Game 5 and Game 6 losses to Dallas in the first round. Harden has shot 20% or worse in 13 career playoff games in which he took 10 or more shots, the second-most such games in postseason history. The Clippers will need more of the Harden who hit two big 3-pointers at the start of overtime and finished with 39 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds in Sunday's big win at Golden State to clinch the fifth seed. -- Youngmisuk

Best-case scenario:

The Clippers' late-season run led by Leonard getting back to All-Star form carries over to the playoffs. Marrying one of the NBA's best defenses with Leonard's ability to make difficult shots in isolation overcomes a relatively quiet postseason from James Harden and the No. 5 seed Clippers reach thee the second conference finals in team history. -- Pelton

Net points X factor:

James Harden benefits tremendously from home cooking, averaging plus-5.0 net points per 48 minutes on their home court and just plus-0.5 on the road. -- Oliver

Minnesota's road to the postseason:

After their most successful season in two decades and a trip to the Western Conference finals, the Timberwolves made a shocking, financially motivated trade in September, sending Karl-Anthony Towns to New York in exchange for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo. Early returns weren't favorable; both new players struggled to fit in, and Minnesota started 22-21. But a second-half surge -- featuring better all-around play from Randle (18.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game post-All-Star; 38% from 3) and hot shooting from DiVincenzo (45% from 3 post-All-Star) -- has the Timberwolves looking like a contender again, even if they'll have to maneuver from the bottom of the playoff bracket this year instead of the top. -- Kram

6. Minnesota Timberwolves Record 49-33 Point diff. +5.0 Off. rating 115.7 (8th) Def. rating 110.8 (6th) Net rating 5.0 (4th) PPG leader Anthony Edwards (27.4) NBA title odds +6000

Who is Minnesota's second scorer and creator behind Anthony Edwards?

Towns filled that role last year, but now the answer is much less clear. It could be Randle, but he has a brutal playoff track record, shooting 34% from the field with more turnovers than assists, albeit in a small sample. DiVincenzo and Naz Reid are role players more than secondary stars. Rudy Gobert, Jaden McDaniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker are defense-first contributors. And Mike Conley, while scorching hot of late, is 37, with the lowest scoring average of his career. Any good playoff defense is going to tilt its coverages to slow Edwards as much as possible; Minnesota's playoff fortunes may rest on whether his teammates take advantage when he's doubled. -- Kram

What to watch in Round 1:

Pay close attention to Conley's minutes, particularly on the defensive end. The Laker ballhandlers -- Doncic, James and Reaves -- comprise one of the NBA's best trios and are extremely aggressive at drawing contact and getting to the basket. If Conley isn't holding up well there, reserve Nickeil Alexander-Walker -- five inches taller at 6-foot-5 -- figures to be in line for substantial minutes off the pine. -- Herring

Best-case scenario:

The Timberwolves channel the energy of last year's run to the conference finals that they've been unable to sustain in the regular season. This time, Minnesota comes out on the right side of the conference finals, with Edwards winning MVP of the series. The Timberwolves' run ends in the NBA Finals, but it's still the most playoff wins in franchise history. -- Pelton

Net points X factor:

Minnesota ranks in the NBA's top seven in 3-point attempts, makes, denying 3-point shots to opponents, and reducing opponent 3-point percentage, which adds up to a plus-3.7 net points per game advantage overall on 3s -- best in the league. -- Oliver

Golden State's road to the postseason:

In their first season without Klay Thompson, the Warriors jumped out to a 12-3 start and looked like they would be serious contenders in the West. But they stumbled, going 13-21 before pulling the trigger on a trade for Jimmy Butler. The move has completely altered their season, rejuvenating Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Steve Kerr while making role players like Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody better. Jonathan Kuminga missed two months due to a severe ankle injury but has shown flashes of giving the Warriors a different element with his athleticism. Golden State has been one of the hottest teams in the league since Butler made his Warriors' debut in Chicago on Feb. 8, and the Warriors are now a threat to make a deep run. -- Youngmisuk

7. Golden State Warriors Record 48-34 Point diff. +3.3 Off. rating 114.2 (16th) Def. rating 111.0 (7th) Net rating 3.2 (10th) PPG leader Stephen Curry (24.4) NBA title odds +1500

What can Playoff Jimmy do for Golden State?

Curry told ESPN in January that he felt that if the Warriors can avoid the play-in tournament, they can beat anyone in a seven-game series. They'll now have to come out of the play-in as the No. 7 seed but the Warriors have "Playoff Jimmy", who took the Miami Heat to two NBA Finals appearances in four seasons. The Warriors won't need Butler to carry them the same way he did with Miami. But if he can help Curry with the offensive load and close games while providing Green with a dynamic defensive duo that Kerr has likened to "Pippen and Jordan," the Warriors could make a run like they did in 2022, when they won their last title. -- Youngmisuk

What to watch for in the play-in:

The Warriors and Grizzlies have built a little rivalry over the years. Just ask the Grizzlies and Warriors about "the code." While this play-in will likely be determined by the two biggest stars on both teams in Curry and Ja Morant, the Warriors will need Green to slow down fellow Michigan State Spartan product Jaren Jackson Jr. Green is a leading candidate for Defensive Player of the Year, and will need to play at that level to contain Jackson, who averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks this season. The Warriors will certainly look to try to get Jackson into foul trouble. Jackson averages 3.5 personal fouls this season. -- Youngmisuk

Best-case scenario:

"Playoff Jimmy" reappears in conjunction with two of the other greatest postseason overachievers of the past two decades, Curry and Green. The Warriors pull a pair of upsets in the opening two rounds and find themselves with a huge experience edge against Oklahoma City in a rematch of the Thunder's last conference finals appearance back in 2016. Reversing that series, Golden State closes out the series at home in Game 6 with Curry channeling Klay Thompson by scoring 41 points to send the Warriors to a seventh Finals appearance in his career. -- Pelton

Net points X factor:

The Golden State bench has actually outperformed its starters this season, contributing plus-1.6 net points per game to the starters' plus-1.2. The Warriors are the only playoff/play-in team doing so. -- Oliver

Memphis' road to the postseason:

With a new staff of assistant coaches and an innovative equal-opportunity offense that virtually eliminated ball screens and dribble handoffs, Memphis worked through all the potential kinks to rack up a record of 36-18 going into All-Star break. The Grizzlies accomplished that feat despite star guard Ja Morant missing 21 games due to injury. By the time March rolled around Memphis was starting to slide, losing its first three games to start the month and eventually dropping 10 of 16 games. That led to the firing on Mar. 28 of Taylor Jenkins, the winningest coach in franchise history, and the promotion of new staffer Tuomas Iisalo to interim head coach. The move was made to optimize Morant, who thrives with the ball in his hands. Memphis lost its first three games under the new regime. But the team appears lately to be adjusting to Iisalo and his vision of the offense. -- Wright

8. Memphis Grizzlies Record 48-34 Point diff. +4.8 Off. rating 117.2 (6th) Def. rating 112.6 (11th) Net rating 4.7 (6th) PPG leader Ja Morant (23.2) NBA title odds +25000

Was nine games enough to tweak a system that took most of the season to become accustomed to?

General manager Zach Kleiman said his "expectations are clarity and direction" moving forward for the Grizzlies, but that's difficult to accomplish much with so little time. Memphis' decision to fire Jenkins and assistant Noah LaRoche, who was largely the architect of the Grizzlies' offense, indicates a level of trust in Morant to play at an elite level throughout the playoffs. The brass is well-aware of the optics of such a significant move, but the Grizzlies also feel they've built a deep enough roster to compete at the highest levels with Morant as the floor general. We've seen that in spurts throughout the regular season, but it's unclear if the team can sustain it through the playoffs. -- Wright

What to watch for in the play-in:

The Warriors own a 3-1 lead over the Grizzlies in the regular-season series, and they've bested Memphis in seven out of the last 11 matchups. Given all the turmoil the Grizzlies have endured recently, along with their lack of deep postseason experience, they could struggle against a Golden State team anchored with championship DNA in Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. Then again, it's worth noting the Warriors have never won a game in the play-in tournament despite three opportunities, the last coming in 2021 when ninth-seeded Memphis defeated them in overtime behind a 35-point effort from Ja Morant. Memphis has now played nine games under interim coach Tuomas Isalo, and Morant appears to be getting back into a groove now that the Grizzlies are utilizing a style of play catered toward optimizing the point guard. Expect Morant's fingerprints to be all over this matchup, but this game could come down to big performances from Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane. -- Wright

Best case scenario:

Tuomas Iisalo's reemphasis on the pick-and-roll unlocks the version of Ja Morant we saw in 2021-22 and 2022-23, giving the Grizzlies two elite offensive creators just in time to make a run through the weaker half of the West bracket. Memphis rides its depth and versatility to a pair of upset wins and reaches the conference finals for just the second time in franchise history. The Grizzlies then give the Thunder a tough battle Western Conference supremacy in what could be a preview of the next several seasons, while Iisalo earns the permanent role of head coach. -- Pelton

Net points x-factor:

Santi Aldama has added plus-3.2 net points per 48 minutes off the bench, the fifth best mark in the league.-- Oliver

Sacramento's road to the postseason:

Since the end of last season, the Kings have traded De'Aaron Fox, Harrison Barnes, Kevin Hurter and Davion Mitchell -- four of their top eight players in minutes in 2023-24 -- and replaced them with DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Jonas Valanciunas and Jake LaRavia. Yet despite all that movement, Sacramento is right back where it started: in the 9 vs. 10 play-in game, a fringe contender just hoping to make the playoffs in a competitive West. -- Kram

9. Sacramento Kings Record 40-42 Point diff. +0.4 Off. rating 115.9 (7th) Def. rating 115.3 (22nd) Net rating 0.6 (15th) PPG leader Zach LaVine (23.4) NBA title odds +100000

Was the Kings' playoff trip in 2022-23 a fluke rather than the new norm?

It's impossible to overstate how much Sacramento's run two years ago meant to the franchise, which had gone 16 consecutive seasons without a playoff trip. For one magical season, the Kings were competitive again, and they lit the beam all the way through a seven-game loss to the rival Warriors in the first round. But in a more competitive Western Conference last year, the Kings dropped from third to ninth, despite just two fewer wins, and fell in the play-in round. And this season, they've taken another step back, trading Fox and gliding to a losing record as they face another play-in gauntlet. Unless Sacramento can win two play-in games and put up a surprising fight against the Thunder in the first round, the team might have to confront larger existential questions this offseason. That seven-game clash against the Warriors was so cathartic, but now it feels like it was so long ago. -- Kram

What to watch for in the play-in:

How well does Sacramento, the league's worst team against the 3, defend the arc during the play-in stage? The team pieced together a good mark of 38-11 when it managed to hold teams under 40% from deep. When opponents shot 40% or better, though, it almost always ended poorly for the Kings, who were just 7-26 in those games. The Kings were 3-0 against Dallas this season, including a February game in which Sacramento squeaked out a one-point overtime win despite the Mavs hitting 40.5% of their tries from deep. -- Herring

Best-case scenario:

At this point, just making the playoffs is probably a best-case scenario for Sacramento. The Kings can't finish higher than the eighth seed, which would mean being the overwhelming underdogs in the first round against the Thunder. The Kings lost all three head-to-head matchups between the teams by an average of nearly 24 points. -- Pelton

Net points X factor:

As a team, the Kings are plus-1.4 net points per game immediately after an offensive rebound, highest in the league. -- Oliver

Dallas' road to the postseason:

Neither of the stars from last season's Finals run will step onto the floor for the Mavs this postseason. Luka Doncic now plays for the Lakers after Mavs GM Nico Harrison made the shocking decision to trade a perennial MVP candidate as he approaches his prime. Kyrie Irving suffered a torn ACL on March 3, the most significant of a series of injuries that left the Mavs struggling to have the league minimum of eight available players for a stretch as Dallas fell below .500. -- MacMahon

10. Dallas Mavericks Record 39-43 Point diff. -1.2 Off. rating 113.7 (18th) Def. rating 115.0 (20th) Net rating -1.3 (19th) PPG leader Anthony Davis (24.7) NBA title odds +100000

Can Anthony Davis be dominant enough for the Mavs to pull off a massive upset?

It's not fair to expect this from Davis, a 10-time All-Star who was the headliner in Dallas' return for Doncic. That's especially true with Davis still ramping back up after missing six weeks due to a strained left adductor suffered in his Mavs debut. But the best-case scenario for the Mavs is a first-round matchup with the top-seeded Thunder. A historically spectacular series from Davis is the only way the Mavs would have any hope. -- MacMahon

What to watch for in the play-in:

Can the Mavs bully-ball their way to a pair of road wins? Dallas' guard depth is depleted, as Kyrie Irving has been out since March 3 and recent two-way conversion Brandon Williams, their most dynamic off-dribble creator down the stretch of the season, exited the regular-season finale with a strained left oblique. The Mavs' double-big lineups will have to do a lot of damage. Davis and Dereck Lively II have played only 54 minutes together, but the Mavs have outscored opponents by 13 points with that duo on the floor. -- MacMahon

Best-case scenario:

The Mavericks are the one team in the bottom half of the play-in tournament that can plausibly hope to make a run. Losing Irving took away Dallas' title-caliber upside, but the Mavericks' deep and versatile frontcourt could present some challenges for Oklahoma City in the first round. Realistically, however, Dallas would probably be hoping just for a long series that showcases how dangerous the Mavericks could be with Irving back for the 2026 playoffs. -- Pelton

Net points X factor:

Klay Thompson went to Dallas to play with Doncic and he added plus-1.1 offensive net points per 48 minutes when they were on the court together. But Doncic is gone, and Klay is averaging minus-1.4 without him. -- Oliver