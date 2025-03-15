Cleveland secures its 16th straight victory, marking a franchise record, as it blows out the Grizzlies. (1:52)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Evan Mobley had 22 points and 11 rebounds, Darius Garland added 20 points and nine assists and the Cleveland Cavaliers recorded a franchise-record 16th straight victory with a 133-124 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.

De'Andre Hunter scored 18 points, while Jarrett Allen had 16. The victory eclipsed Cleveland's previous standard for consecutive wins with 15 to open this season.

The Cavaliers also won their 11th straight road game, their longest streak in franchise history and the longest NBA road win streak since the Los Angeles Lakers took 14 in a row in 2019, according to ESPN research.

The Cavaliers have also scored at least 105 points in each of the 16 games during their win streak, which is tied for the second-longest such streak in NBA history, trailing only the 1971-72 Lakers.

Ja Morant led Memphis with a season-high 44 points to go with eight rebounds and seven assists. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke finished with 13 points each.

Jackson returned to the lineup against Cleveland after missing the previous five games with a left ankle sprain. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers played their second game without Donovan Mitchell due to left groin soreness.

TAKEAWAYS

Cavaliers: Cleveland has a solid hold on the top spot in the Eastern Conference. It also was Cleveland's 26th road win, tying for the second best in Cavaliers single-season history with the 2009-10 team.

Grizzlies: Memphis struggled shooting most of the night, and only a rally with the reserves made the margin respectable.

KEY MOMENT

Cleveland opened the second quarter on a 23-9 rally capped by a Morant turnover that led to a breakaway by Javonte Green. Green missed the shot when he was fouled by Jackson -- an infraction ruled a flagrant foul 1. The ensuing free throws took the Cleveland lead to 56-39.

KEY STAT

Cleveland shot 53% in the first half, including 12-of-29 from outside the arc. Memphis managed only 4-of-17 from 3-point range in the first two quarters, leaving the Cavaliers with a 75-58 lead at the half.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.