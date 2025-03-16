Magic makes some clutch plays down the stretch to take down the Cavs, ending Cleveland's 16-game winning streak. (1:56)

CLEVELAND -- Paolo Banchero scored 24 points, Franz Wagner added 22 and the Orlando Magic beat Cleveland 108-103 on Sunday to end the Cavaliers' winning streak at 16 games.

The Cavs lost for the first time since Feb. 4 as the Eastern Conference leaders were unable to put away the Magic in the final minutes. Cleveland missed five shots -- three by All-Star Donovan Mitchell -- in the final minute.

Banchero's 16-foot jumper put the Magic ahead 104-103, and after a badly missed 3-pointer by Cleveland's De'Andre Hunter, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made two free throws with 31 seconds left to give Orlando a three-point lead.

Max Strus missed a potential tying 3-pointer on Cleveland's next possession and Orlando's defense swarmed Mitchell, who misfired on a pair of 3s. The Cavs, who had a one-point lead entering the fourth quarter, had won 48 straight when leading to start the final frame.

"First of all, you've gotta credit [Orlando]," Cleveland coach Kenny Atkinson said. "Top three defense, that's what they do. They're an excellent defensive team."

Banchero shot just 6-of-22 but added 11 rebounds and seven assists. Wendell Carter Jr. added 16 points and 14 rebounds for Orlando.

Mitchell returned after missing two games with a sore groin and finished with 23 points. Jarrett Allen added 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Cavs, who were denied becoming the first team since Phoenix in 2021 to win 17 straight.

The NBA-leading Cavs played without All-Star forward Evan Mobley, who has been dealing with a bruised foot.

Sunday's loss was Hunter's first with the Cavaliers since he was acquired from the Hawks at the trade deadline last month. Cleveland had won all 13 games in which he appeared.

Cleveland's 16-game winning streak was the longest in franchise history. Atkinson wouldn't call the loss a wake up call for his team but did say it should help them on their upcoming road trip.

"I think sometimes it's like, 'Oh, okay, this league is, it's a tough league,'" he said. "A lot of great teams out there. And I think this will help us on this trip just be ready to go out there and play better."

The Associated Press and ESPN Research contributed to this story.