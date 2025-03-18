Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on Tuesday to repair a ligament tear in his left thumb.

Per the Wizards, Kispert is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for the start of next season.

Kispert sustained the injury in the third quarter of Washington's 126-123 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.

Signed to a four-year, $54 million extension prior to the season, Kispert has averaged 11.6 points and 3.0 rebounds in 61 games off the bench in 2024-25.

Kispert, 26, has averaged 11.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 292 career games (103 starts) since being selected by Washington with the 15th overall pick of the 2021 NBA draft.