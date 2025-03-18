Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tallies 31 points with eight assists in the Thunder's win over the Bucks. (2:12)

Open Extended Reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be without three starters for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers, including MVP-favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander due to rest.

Jalen Williams and Lu Dort are also out due to hip injuries while Isaiah Hartenstein (back) and Cason Wallace (shoulder) are listed as questionable.

Dort missed Sunday's win over the Bucks as well while Williams has been out since suffering his hip injury in a March 10 win over the Nuggets.

Earlier this month, the Thunder sat their entire starting lineup for a game against the Portland Trail Blazers, triggering an investigation by the NBA for potentially violating the league's player participation policy, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

It's just the third game Gilgeous-Alexander will have missed this season. He has already eclipsed the 65-game threshold to be eligible for MVP.

Wednesday's game against the 76ers has an added layer of intrigue with the Thunder controlling Philadelphia's 2025 first-round draft pick should it fall outside the top six. The Sixers entered Tuesday night's games tied in the loss column with the Raptors and Nets for the fifth-worst record in the league.

The Thunder, meanwhile, have more than a 12-game lead for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. They are a half-game behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for the best record in the league.