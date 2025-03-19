INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- LA Clippers coach Tyronn Lue was not available for Tuesday's 132-119 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers after his back pain intensified.

Lue missed a three-game stretch earlier this month due to the back pain.

The Clippers went 2-1 during that stretch with assistant coach Brian Shaw filling in for Lue, beating the Sacramento Kings and Miami Heat and losing to the New Orleans Pelicans.

"We still get together as a coaching staff," Shaw said during his pregame media availability Tuesday. "It's just on the phone now as opposed to in person and put all our ideas together and try to figure out what's going to be the best course of action for us to and put the guys in the position to be successful. Obviously, we're two different people, but he trusts my instincts and the reads that I see and make during a game."

Clippers assistant coach Jeff Van Gundy also was not available Tuesday due to a family medical matter.

The Clippers handed Cleveland a second straight loss, the Cavaliers' first time losing two in a row since Jan. 22-25 when they dropped three straight.