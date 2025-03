INDIANAPOLIS -- The sister of Indiana center Myles Turner was taken from courtside on a stretcher before the start of Saturday's game between the Pacers and Brooklyn Nets.

Team officials confirmed Turner's sister, Mya, suffered a "medical situation" while the teams were warming up. They said she was being evaluated and receiving treatment. They had no further comment.

Mya Turner was sitting on the stretcher and appeared to be conscious while being wheeled from one end of the court to the other.

Turner's family was near one of the baselines when the medical team was summoned. Turner responded by coming down the court and giving his sister a hug before she was put on the stretcher.

He did start the game, making five 3-pointers and finishing with 22 points, eight rebounds and three blocks in Indiana's 108-103 win.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.