NBA play-in tournament 2025: Schedule, standings, format

Following the conclusion of the 2024-25 NBA regular season on April 13, the play-in tournament will commence, starting on April 15 and ending on April 18, one day before the first round of the playoffs.

Initially implemented during the 2020-21 NBA season, the play-in tournament expanded the NBA's postseason field to 20 teams (10 from each conference). The top six teams from each conference automatically qualify for the playoffs, while the 7-seeds through 10-seeds compete in the play-in tournament for a chance to extend their seasons.

Every season since the play-in was first implemented, the race to the postseason has become even tighter.

In the East, the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic are jostling for the No. 7 seed and the chance to host the first play-in game, while the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat are neck and neck for the Nos. 9 and 10 seeds.

The West has been extremely competitive all season long, making every remaining regular-season game important. The No. 6 seed Golden State Warriors are only half a game ahead of the surging Minnesota Timberwolves, who sit only a half-game ahead of the No. 8-seeded LA Clippers. And with plenty of conference play remaining in the span of two weeks, postseason positioning seems to be anyone's to take.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2025 play-in tournament, including how it works, current standings and potential matchups.

Current standings

Eastern Conference Play-In Standings Team W-L Win Pct. GB of 6th 6. Milwaukee Bucks 40-34 .541 -- 7. Atlanta Hawks 36-38 .486 4 8. Orlando Magic 36-40 .474 5 9. Miami Heat 34-41 .453 6.5 10. Chicago Bulls 33-42 .440 7.5

Western Conference Play-In Standings Team W-L Win Pct. GB of 6th 4. Los Angeles Lakers 45-29 .608 +3.5 5. Memphis Grizzlies 44-31 .587 +.5 6. Golden State Warriors 43-31 .581 -- 7. Minnesota Timberwolves 43-32 .573 .5 8. LA Clippers 42-32 .573 .5 9. Dallas Mavericks 37-39 .487 7 10. Sacramento Kings 36-39 .480 7.5 11. Phoenix Suns 35-40 .467 8.5

Through games of March 31.

Regular-season games to watch

Eastern Conference

April 8: Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks, 7 p.m. ET

April 9: Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat, 8 p.m. ET

April 11: Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 7 p.m. ET

April 13: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons, 1 p.m. ET

April 13: Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic, 1 p.m. ET

Western Conference

April 1: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors, 8 p.m. ET

April 1: Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 10 p.m. ET

April 3: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors, 10 pm. ET

April 4: Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets, 10 p.m. ET

April 4: LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks, 10:30 p.m. ET

April 5: LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks, 10:30 p.m. ET

April 6: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 3:30 p.m. ET

April 6: Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets, 8:30 p.m. ET

April 8: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. ET

April 9: Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 7:30 p.m. ET

April 9: Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets, 10 p.m. ET

April 10: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 9:30 p.m. ET

April 11: Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 9 p.m. ET

April 11: Sacramento Kings vs. LA Clippers, 10 p.m. ET

April 11: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets, 10:30 p.m. ET

April 13: Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets, 3:30 p.m. ET

April 13: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks, 3:30 p.m. ET

April 13: Golden States Warriors vs. LA Clippers, 3:30 p.m. ET

April 13: Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns, 3:30 p.m. ET

Projected matchups

Here's a glance at how the 2025 play-in tournament would look if the season ended today.

Eastern Conference

No. 8 Orlando Magic at No. 7 Atlanta Hawks

No. 10 Chicago Bulls at No. 9 Miami Heat

Winner 9/10 vs. loser 7/8

Western Conference

No. 8 LA Clippers at No. 7 Minnesota Timberwolves

No. 10 Sacramento Kings at No. 9 Dallas Mavericks

Winner 9/10 vs. loser 7/8

How does the NBA play-in tournament work?

There will be six total games involving eight teams as part of the play-in tournament, split up between the two conferences.

The top six teams in each conference will be guaranteed playoff spots, while teams Nos. 7 through 10 in the standings will enter the play-in. Any team that finishes worse than No. 10 will be in the NBA draft lottery.

The 2024-25 NBA regular season concludes on April 13, with all 30 teams playing. The play-in tournament will then take place April 15 through 18, before the first round of the playoffs.

Here's how the games will work:

Game 1s: Each conference's No. 7 team in the standings will host the No. 8 team, with the winner earning the No. 7 seed in the playoffs. The losing teams get another chance in their respective conference's Game 3.

Game 2s: Each conference's No. 9 team will host the No. 10 team, with the winner moving on to Game 3. The losers are eliminated and enter the NBA draft lottery.

Game 3s: The losers of the No. 7 vs. No. 8 matchups will host the winners of the No. 9 vs. No. 10 matchups, with the victors grabbing each conference's No. 8 seed in the postseason. The losers of Game 3 enter the NBA draft lottery.

Under the format, teams with the seventh- and eighth-highest winning percentages will have two opportunities to win one game to earn a playoff spot, while the teams with the ninth- and 10th-highest winning percentages need to win two straight games to advance.