Luka Doncic sent Alperen Sengun to the hardwood with a sweet step-back move late in the second quarter on Monday.

The Los Angeles Lakers guard took one dribble to his left at the top of the key, then stepped back with a dribble between his legs. Doncic watched as the Houston Rockets center went crashing to the floor before recovering to contest a potential 3-pointer.

However, Doncic opted to drive and kick to Lakers forward Dorian Finney-Smith, who connected on a corner 3-pointer.

Doncic had 15 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds in the first half against the Rockets.

Entering Monday, Doncic had six straight games with at least 25 points, his longest streak this season and tied with Nikola Jokic for the second-longest active streak in the NBA, according to ESPN Research.