Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey is expected to be ruled out for the rest of the season with a finger tendon injury, his agent and Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told ESPN.

Maxey has been out since March 3 and has attempted to rehab the finger, but still is dealing with discomfort and needs treatment, according to Paul.

Maxey, 24, has averaged a career-high 26.3 points to go with 6.1 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 52 games this season. He made his first All-Star team and was the NBA's Most Improved Player in 2023-24, but is shooting a career-low 43.7% from the floor this season.

Maxey becomes the latest high-profile player to suffer a season-ending injury for the last-place Sixers (23-53), who have also lost Joel Embiid, Paul George, veteran Eric Gordon and rookie Jared McCain.

Philadelphia's last remaining hope for the season will be to retain its first-round draft pick, which is top-six-protected. If the pick remains in the top six, the Sixers keep it. If it is Nos. 7 to 30, the pick will go to the Oklahoma City Thunder as part of the Al Horford-Danny Green swap five years ago.

Entering Thursday's home game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia has lost nine games in a row, 15 of its past 17 and 26 of its past 30 -- putting the 76ers in fifth place in the lottery standings, two games ahead of the Brooklyn Nets in sixth.

ESPN's Tim Bontemps and Field Level Media contributed to this report.