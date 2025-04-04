Draymond Green swipes the ball away from Luka Doncic to seal the Warriors' win over the Lakers. (0:21)

The Golden State Warriors defeated the host Los Angeles Lakers 123-116 on Thursday night in a key battle with playoff implications.

The victory keeps Golden State at No. 5 in the Western Conference and moves Los Angeles from No. 3 to No. 4. The Warriors avoided a regular-season sweep against the Lakers, going 1-3 against them.

Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 38 points, while Brandin Podziemski added 28, aided by his eight 3-pointers. LeBron James had 33 points and nine assists and Austin Reaves contributed 31 points for the Lakers. Luka Doncic scored 19 points with eight rebounds and seven assists.

The Warriors are 13-0 when Curry, Podziemski, Moses Moody, Jimmy Butler III and Draymond Green start together this season, according to ESPN Research.

The two teams won't face each other again in the regular season, but with the tight Western Conference standings, a matchup in the postseason isn't out of the question.

Here are all the highlights and big moments from the latest Warriors-Lakers clash.