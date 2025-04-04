Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant risked further action from the NBA after mimicking shooting a gun with his finger during Thursday night's 110-108 win at the Miami Heat despite being issued a warning by the league for making the same gesture earlier in the week.

After making a 25-foot 3-pointer with 7:51 left in the first quarter, Morant ran back on defense, his right arm fully extended and his left hand in a gun pose.

Sources told ESPN's Shams Charania earlier Thursday that Morant and Warriors guard Buddy Hield were both issued warnings for mimicking shooting a gun during Golden State's 134-125 road win Tuesday.

Sources said the NBA ruled the celebrations were not intended to be violent in nature but were inappropriate. Both teams were also issued warnings.

Morant said after Memphis' win on Thursday that he's "well aware" of the criticism he's faced for making the finger-shooting motions. He said it doesn't bother him.

"I'm kind of used to it," Morant said. "I was pretty much a villain for two years now. Every little thing, if somebody can say something negative about me, it's going to be out there. So, yeah. I don't care no more."

Morant, 25, a two-time All-Star, has twice been suspended by the NBA for brandishing a firearm on social media.

The first incident occurred in March 2023 during an Instagram livestream while Morant was at a suburban Denver nightclub after a loss to the Nuggets. The NBA issued an indefinite suspension that ended up spanning eight games.

Morant was suspended for the first 25 games of the 2023-24 season for conduct detrimental to the league after he brandished a firearm during an Instagram livestream on a friend's account in May 2023.

On Tuesday, the game officials issued double technical fouls to Morant and Hield. Morant was not issued a technical foul by referees for his gesture Thursday.

Morant secured the win over the Heat with his 9-foot 2-point shot at the buzzer.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon and Reuters contributed to this report.