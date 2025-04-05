Open Extended Reactions

Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reached 20 points Friday night against the Houston Rockets for the 70th straight game, moving past Michael Jordan for the fourth-longest single-season streak in NBA history.

Gilgeous-Alexander made 1 of 2 free throws at the end of the third quarter to give him 20 points and eclipse the 69-game streak Jordan had in 1990-91 and become the first player to have a 70-game streak since the 1960s.

He finished with 22 points in the Thunder's 125-111 loss to the Rockets, the No. 2 team behind OKC in the Western Conference, as Oklahoma City's win streak ended at 11.

Wilt Chamberlain tops the list with 80-game streaks in both the 1961-62 and 1963-64 seasons. Oscar Robertson is third with a 76-game streak in 1963-64.

Gilgeous-Alexander's streak began Nov. 1 when he scored 30 points against the Trail Blazers. It came a game after he managed just 18 points in a win over the Spurs, which was the only time this season when he didn't score at least 20 points.

Houston, which is second in the Western Conference, improved to 2-3 against the top-seeded Thunder with the win. Oklahoma City lost for the first time since March 10.

