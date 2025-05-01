Giannis Antetokounmpo says it's important to be "humble" in victory after he got into it with Pacers players and Tyrese Haliburton's father postgame. (0:48)

With the 2025 NBA playoffs underway -- and the 14 lottery teams set -- we're turning our attention to how every eliminated team should approach the offseason, including through the draft, free agency and trades.

Which eliminated contenders are one deal away from a title run? Which of the lottery-bound franchises will secure the No. 1 pick and the chance to draft Cooper Flagg? How quickly can rebuilds progress for teams such as the Washington Wizards, Utah Jazz and Charlotte Hornets?

We're breaking down the potential moves for each franchise, including a look at the state of the roster, finances, front-office priorities, extension candidates to watch, team needs and future draft assets.

Key: ETO = Early Termination Option | P = Player Option | R = Restricted | T = Team Option

Eliminated in playoffs

State of the roster:

There is no denying that trading for Luka Doncic has given the Lakers their next generational star to help build a championship roster. Los Angeles had the eighth-best record since acquiring the 25-year-old, finishing third in the competitive Western Conference.

But as their lack of depth, size and late-game execution in the first round confirmed, the regular season is not the playoffs. President of basketball operations Rob Pelinka acknowledged when he traded for Doncic in February that the roster is far from a finished product. "We're going to build a roster that fits JJ Redick's basketball philosophy," Pelinka told reporters in February.

The Lakers enter one of the more pivotal offseasons in franchise history. The future of LeBron James is a focus for a second straight offseason. James has a $52.6 million player option and again can enter free agency. Doncic is not a free agent but is eligible to sign up to a four-year, $229 million extension on Aug. 2. In the unlikely scenario a contract is not reached, Doncic will become a free agent in the summer of 2026. Then there is Austin Reaves, who is also eligible to sign an extension and could enter free agency at the same time as Doncic.

While re-signing the trio is the team's top priority, how Pelinka improves the rest of the roster is worth monitoring. If the trade deadline was any indication, expect the Lakers to get aggressive.

The Lakers tried to acquire Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams at the deadline to provide Doncic with a lob threat and to help L.A. fill the hole made by trading away Anthony Davis, but the trade was rescinded after a failed physical. While the Lakers do not have cap space to sign free agent Myles Turner, for example, Los Angeles does have a 2031 first-round pick, five years of pick swaps, former first-round pick Dalton Knecht and over $70 million in expiring contracts (Reaves, Dorian Finney-Smith, Rui Hachimura, Maxi Kleber and Gabe Vincent) to use in a trade.

Offseason finances:

For a second straight offseason, James' potential free agency plays a role in who the Lakers can add to their roster. James has a $52.6 million player option for next season. He and Finney-Smith have until June 29 to opt in for next season.

If James opts in or signs a new contract with a comparable starting salary, the Lakers will be $1.3 million over the luxury tax. They are $6.7 million below the first apron and will only have access to their $5.7 million non-tax midlevel exception. Because the Lakers are well below the second apron, they have flexibility to aggregate contracts in a trade.

Top front office priority:

How does losing in the first round a second consecutive season impact what happens next with James? The 40-year-old continues to defy time with his play on the court. After his birthday on Dec. 30, James averaged 25.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists in the regular season. If James does decline his player option, he is allowed to sign up to a three-year, $175.3 million contract with the Lakers. James has signed four contracts with the Lakers since 2018, with only one longer than two years.

Doncic, for his part, confirmed to ESPN's Malika Andrews in an interview before the postseason that his intention is to remain with the Lakers. But while there should be confidence in Doncic extending, showing him what a post-LeBron roster could look like is a major priority.

There are multiple options on what Doncic's extension could look like on Aug. 2, the first day he's eligible to sign.

A four-year, $229 million max, where the $51 million first-year salary for 2026-27 replaces the player option for that season. More likely: a three-year, $165 million extension that includes a player option in the third year. The short-term extension allows Doncic to reenter free agency sooner and potentially recoup the $345 million he lost when he was traded from the Mavericks.

Extension candidate to watch:

The four-year, $53.8 million deal Austin Reaves signed in 2023 is considered one of the best value deals in the league. Reaves' $13.9 million salary next season is below the non-tax midlevel exception. Reaves finished the regular season averaging career highs in points (20.2), assists (5.8) and rebounds (4.5). After the Lakers acquired Doncic, Reaves shot 48% from the field and 40% on 3-pointers in the regular season.

But the bargain contract also could play a role in Reaves deciding to become an unrestricted free agent in the 2026 offseason. Because of his team-friendly salary, the maximum extension the Lakers can offer is four years, $89.2 million. The first-year salary of $19.9 million is 140% of the average player salary, the maximum allowed under the CBA.

If Reaves bypasses the extension and becomes a free agent, the Lakers and teams with cap space would be allowed to sign him next offseason to a contract worth up to 25% of the salary cap. His first-year starting salary in that contract would be $42.5 million.

Team needs:

A lob-threat starting center, frontcourt size and reliable rotation players. The Lakers ranked last in the playoffs in points in the paint and third worst in paint points allowed. The Timberwolves' bench outscored them by an average of 16 points per game in the series.

Draft assets:

L.A. owes Utah a 2027 top-four protected first-round pick and Dallas an unprotected first in 2029. The Lakers are allowed to trade one first-round pick in either 2031 or 2032. Los Angeles does have the right to swap firsts in five seasons (2026, 2028, 2030, 2031 and 2032) and have one second-round pick available to trade.

State of the roster:

The Magic attempted to thread the needle in 2024-25, drafting, developing and retaining their own players while still competing for a top-6 seed in the Eastern Conference.

"We've kind of doubled down on continuity," Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman told reporters in February. "We believe in the way that we're built."

Since 2021, Orlando has built through the draft. Twelve players finished this year on the roster that has now been eliminated in the first round of the playoffs in consecutive seasons. The team's lone big addition last summer was veteran guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. The Magic have a league-high nine players selected and only two, Wendell Carter Jr. and Gary Harris, acquired in a trade. The results have seen Orlando reach consecutive postseasons for just the second time since 2012.

Orlando's offseason presents two questions:

Despite losing consecutive first-round series, can the roster when healthy compete with Boston and Cleveland? Jalen Suggs and Moritz Wagner were lost with season-ending injuries. The Magic went through the regular season with their top four scorers -- Paolo Banchero, Suggs, Franz Wagner and Moritz Wagner -- all missing at least 20 games. The team's core of Banchero, Suggs and Franz Wagner played just six games together and 3% of Orlando's possessions.

How much will finances play a role in keeping this team intact? The Magic have all 15 players under contract for next season, but for the first time since 2010-11 they are projected to be over the luxury tax and right at the second apron. The positive is that Orlando will add two inexpensive first-round rookie contracts and have flexibility with $24 million in non-guaranteed salary.

Offseason finances:

Keeping this roster intact will be expensive. With the first years of Franz Wagner's and Suggs' extensions set to begin, the Magic project to be over the luxury tax by $19 million, over the first apron by $11 million and just $1 million short of the second apron. (Those projections include Orlando's two first-round rookie contracts.)

There are multiple ways for Orlando to dip below the tax. The Magic have $24 million in team options and have until June 29 to exercise the options of Moritz Wagner ($11 million), Harris ($7.5 million), Caleb Houstan ($3.5 million) and Cory Joseph ($2.1 million). Despite the financial crunch, Orlando is allowed to use its second-round pick exception and still exceed the apron.

Top front office priority:

Getting their finances in order and a new contract for Banchero. After averaging a career-high 25.9 points this season, the former No. 1 pick is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is expected to sign a five-year, $247 million extension. Paired with Suggs' and Franz Wagner's extensions, a new deal for Banchero has Orlando committing over $600 million to three players.

The finances next season will require Orlando to create a pecking order on what player has the most value to the roster and who is expendable. For example, Moritz Wagner was their fourth-leading scorer and looked to be in the running as a NBA Sixth Man of the Year candidate before suffering a knee injury in December. Is exercising his $11 million team option and then exploring trade suitors for Jonathan Isaac or Goga Bitadze a more logical option? Isaac is owed $15 million next season and Bitadze $8.3 million.

Or do the development of Anthony Black, a healthy Suggs and the possibility of drafting a guard with one of their two first-round picks make Harris the odd man out? Harris has a $7.5 million team option and averaged 1.4 points per game in the first round.

Extension candidate to watch:

Houstan has been more of an afterthought for most of his three seasons in Orlando. Selected in the second round in 2022, Houstan averaged 14 minutes per game his first two seasons. But after the All-Star break, Houstan saw his minutes increase to nearly 17 per game. He finished the second half of the season shooting a career-high 54.1% from the field and 50.7% on 3-pointers.

Other extension candidates: Cole Anthony (as of Oct. 1)

Team needs:

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, shooting. The Magic became the first team since the 2016-17 Oklahoma City Thunder to rank last in 3-point percentage and reach the postseason.

Draft assets:

The Magic have all their first-round picks in future seasons and in 2026 have the more favorable first-round swap of their own and less favorable between Phoenix and Washington (if it falls between 1-8). Orlando has 13 second-rounders available.

State of the roster:

The Bucks are facing a cruel reminder that the cycle to compete for a championship eventually comes to an end. We can laud Milwaukee for reaching the postseason for a ninth straight year -- the second longest active streak in the league -- but the current iteration of the roster is not close to competing for a title. "[The cycle] closes when your core players get older and there is no foundation of young players waiting to replace them," an Eastern Conference GM told ESPN during the regular season.

Milwaukee has failed to advance past the first round a third straight season and won 48 games this year, the fewest for the franchise in an 82-game season since 2017-18. It would be negligent not to point out that injuries to Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2023 and 2024 and Damian Lillard's blood clot and then torn Achilles played significant roles in the recent postseason futility. And while Antetokounmpo remains under contract through 2027-28 (he can become a free agent in the 2027 offseason if he declines his $62.8 million player option), there are questions with the rest of the roster. Lillard will turn 35 in July and is owed $113 million in the next two seasons after recovering from the torn Achilles. Brook Lopez, Bobby Portis, Taurean Prince, Kevin Porter Jr. and Gary Trent Jr. all could become free agents this summer. (Portis and Porter have a player option.)

One positive is Milwaukee is no longer in financial purgatory. The Kyle Kuzma-Khris Middleton swap has given the Bucks financial freedom to add in free agency or via trade while not being pressed against the second apron.

Offseason finances:

That financial flexibility could come at a significant cost. The Bucks are $23 million below the luxury tax and $41 million beneath the second apron -- without Lopez. If Milwaukee re-signs the 37-year-old big man, uses its $14.1 million non-tax midlevel exception and then fills out the roster, the Bucks would become a luxury tax team for a sixth straight season. Since 2019-20, Milwaukee has spent $220 million in tax penalties. Three players (Pat Connaughton, Portis and Porter) have options in their contract. Connaughton has until June 24 to opt in to his $9.4 million contract. Portis and Porter have until June 29 to opt in.

Top front office priority:

Give Jon Horst credit. Extending Antetokounmpo's championship window continues to be the Milwaukee GM's top priority. "It's still the awesome responsibility to try to take this franchise and maximize the window that we have now as best we can and what we think gives us the best chance to win, and figure out how to continue winning going forward," Horst said after trading for Kuzma in February.

Since Horst was promoted in June 2017, Milwaukee has made 25 trades. Among them, the Bucks have acquired Eric Bledsoe, George Hill, Nikola Mirotic, Jrue Holiday, PJ Tucker, Grayson Allen, Serge Ibaka, Jae Crowder, Lillard, Patrick Beverley and, most recently, Kuzma. The trades in the past eight years have cost Milwaukee seven first-round picks, three years of pick swaps and 18 second-rounders. (The only players remaining from the 2021 championship team are Antetokounmpo and Lopez.) But those trades have played a role in why the Bucks trail only Boston as the winningest regular season team since 2016-17.

The offseason will present Milwaukee's next opportunity to revamp its roster. The obstacle comes with an inability to trade multiple firsts (currently, the Bucks can move either their 2031 or 2032 pick) with a roster that is top-heavy in salary. Antetokounmpo, Lillard and Kuzma will earn $130 million of the Bucks' $164 million in payroll next season. Kuzma shot 30.7% from 3 this season and ranked 188th out of 197 qualified players in 3-point percentage. He is owed $21.8 million and $19.8 million the next two seasons.

The future of Lopez, Trent and perhaps Portis will also need to be addressed. Lopez is one of five players this season with 100 3-pointers and 100 blocks and started every game he has played since signing with Milwaukee in 2018. Portis' $13.4 million player option is less than the average player salary. Trent outplayed the one-year, $2.6 million contract he signed last offseason by averaging 18.3 points in the playoffs with a career-high 54.5% on 3-pointers. The Bucks can keep Trent but would need to use most if not all of their $14.1 million non-tax midlevel exception.

Extension candidate to watch:

Before tearing his left Achilles, Lillard was the player to watch regarding a new extension. It is now unlikely that Milwaukee would add another $65.5 million to the two years he has left on his contract. One under-the-radar name to keep an eye on is AJ Green. The guard shot a career-high 42.7% from 3 during the regular season and is eligible to sign up to a four-year, $89 million extension. Green is an unrestricted free agent in 2026 if there is no extension.

Other extension candidates: Connaughton, Portis, Andre Jackson Jr. (as of July 7), Kuzma (as of July 7), Chris Livingston (as of July 8)

Team needs:

A replacement for Lopez (and possibly Portis) if not signed, along with depth and shooters. The Bucks were successful toward the end of the season when Milwaukee surrounded Antetokounmpo with the shooting of Trent, Porter and Green. The Bucks had a plus-55.2 net rating with the four players on the court.

Draft assets:

The Bucks have a combined two draft picks they can trade in future seasons -- either a 2031 or 2032 first. Milwaukee can also swap firsts in either season. The Bucks have a 2032 second-rounder available to trade. Because Milwaukee went under the second apron at the trade deadline, they are allowed to buy a draft pick in June. However, because they have only $110,000 available, any trade the Bucks make would have to occur July 6 or later.

State of the roster:

A roller-coaster season, headlined by Jimmy Butler III's indefinite suspension and midseason trade, has resulted in the Heat getting swept for just the second time since Erik Spoelstra was named head coach in 2008. This is the second straight year Miami has been eliminated in the first round and its first season below .500 since 2018-19.

Miami went 12-21 after the Butler trade, ranking in the bottom 10 in offensive efficiency in that span. They were 14-26 in clutch games (3-12 after the trade) and lost a league-high nine games when leading by at least 15 points. Game 4's 55-point loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers was the worst playoff defeat in franchise history.

Despite all that, there are positives. Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo and last year's first-rounder Kel'el Ware have given Miami a foundation in the wake of the Butler deal. In the 951 possessions the three players shared the court, Miami was plus-6.8 points per 100 possessions.

More importantly, the Heat have renewed financial flexibility: three tradeable firsts and $60 million in expiring contracts (Robinson, Kyle Anderson, Haywood Highsmith, Kevin Love, Terry Rozier).

Offseason finances:

The Butler trade put Miami below the dreaded second apron. Including the partially guaranteed contracts of Rozier, Robinson and one first-round pick in June's draft (via Golden State), the Heat are $11 million below the first apron and $23 million below the second. Robinson's $19 million contract is guaranteed on July 8, but the team can gain an additional $10 million in flexibility if he is waived.

Miami can also use up to $5.6 million of the non-tax midlevel exception and not trigger the first apron hard cap. They also have the veteran minimum and three trade exceptions ($7.3 million, $3.1 million and $2.1 million). However, using any of the trade exceptions hard caps them at either apron. The same goes if Miami uses the $5.1 million biannual exception.

Top front office priority:

Patience. Like with any bad breakup, there is a tendency to rush into the next relationship. In the case of the Heat, life after Butler and the fact they do not have their first-round pick in 2025 should not mean Miami takes shortcuts with its roster.

For example, it would be easy to take the $34 million owed to Rozier and Robinson next season and then stretch it over three seasons. While the Heat would get $35 million in salary cap relief now, they are still over the cap and lose two expiring contracts to use in a trade. Rozier has seen a significant drop in his play and role this season. He averaged 10.9 points and 26 minutes per game; both are his lowest since 2018-19. The Heat are enough under the second apron to keep both players and still re-sign restricted free agent Davion Mitchell, who recorded 41 steals in his 30 games with the Heat this season. Per GeniusIQ, he held opposing ball handlers to 0.828 points per direct isolation. That ranked 23rd among all players.

Patience will also play a role in how aggressive Miami should be in building the roster around Adebayo, Herro and Ware -- now or by waiting a year. The Heat will have the flexibility to go after free agents in the 2026 offseason while being active in trade discussions using those expiring contracts.

Extension candidate to watch:

Herro not only earned his first All-Star appearance but consistently put up All-NBA caliber numbers. For a fourth straight season, Herro averaged at least 20 points, and he finished 2024-25 with five games of at least 35 points, a career-best 47.2% mark from the field and 5.5 assists per game.

The stats on the court are outweighed by what has plagued Herro in the past; the ability to stay healthy. Herro played a career-high 77 games this season. Miami lost all five games he missed.

Starting Oct. 1, Herro is eligible to tack on a three-year, $149.7 million extension to the two years ($31 million and $33 million) he already has left on his contract. If no agreement is reached before Oct. 20, Herro would then be eligible to sign a four-year, $206.9 million extension next offseason. He is supermax eligible (five years, $380 million) if he is named All-NBA in 2025-26.

Other extension candidates: Nikola Jovic, Andrew Wiggins (as of Oct. 1), Duncan Robinson and Terry Rozier

Team needs:

An identity on offense. The Heat ranked 28th in second-chance points, 23rd in points in the paint and 24th in fast-break points. Ware must also take another step in his development from the perimeter. He attempted 66% of his shots this season within 10 feet and shot only 24.3% from 3 after the All-Star break.

Draft assets:

The Heat sent Oklahoma City their first-round pick in June and will send Charlotte a top-14 protected first in 2027. (The pick is unprotected in 2028 if not conveyed.) Miami has its own first in 2026, 2029, 2030, 2031 and 2032. Because teams are not allowed to trade firsts in back-to-back seasons, the Heat can send 2030, 2032 and the Warriors' pick in June. They have two future seconds available.

State of the roster:

A 21-game win improvement from last season should be considered progress. And at the All-Star break, the Grizzlies were 36-18, second in the West and well-positioned for home-court advantage in the first round. But a 13-18 record to end the season and then suffering a sweep in the first round is a disappointment. The past two seasons are also a reminder on how quick things can change in this league. Before the start of the 2023-24 season, Memphis ranked No. 4 (it was No. 1 the previous year) in ESPN's NBA Future Power Rankings.

The priority in Memphis now shifts to finding a new head coach, whether by removing the interim tag on Tuomas Iisalo or conducting a coaching search for the first time since 2019. After taking over for the fired Taylor Jenkins, Iisalo went 4-7 in the regular season and play-in. As for the roster, there are questions despite the starting five being under contract for next season. The future of Jaren Jackson Jr. in Memphis could hinge on whether he is named to an All-NBA team. If he falls short of that honor, the Grizzlies will need to clear cap space to renegotiate and then extend his contract. If they don't, Jackson likely becomes one of the top free agents available in the 2026 offseason. Besides Jackson, the franchise needs to address the restricted free agency of reserve Santi Aldama and extension talks for Ja Morant.

Offseason finances:

The Smart trade to Washington has put Memphis in position to retain Aldama and also renegotiate Jackson's contract. Including the free agent hold of Aldama, Memphis is $7 million below the salary cap. If the Grizzlies act as a room team, they will then have the $8.8 million mid-level exception. Memphis is also $50 million below the luxury tax.

Top front office priority:

A new contract for Jaren Jackson Jr. The All-Star was eligible to sign a three-year, $106 million extension prior to the start of the regular season but elected to table negotiations until this offseason. The decision was wise, considering Jackson is a strong candidate for All-NBA as one of three players (Anthony Davis and Victor Wembanyama are the others) to average 20 points and 1.5 blocks this season. Jackson is the only player this season with 1,500 points and 100 blocks.) The Grizzlies had 108.3 defensive efficiency when Jackson was on the court and 113.9 when off.

A five-year, up to $345 million supermax extension could be the reward if he is named All-NBA. The Grizzlies are allowed to negotiate up to 35% of the salary cap in the first year but are required to extend for five years. For example, a five-year, $291 million extension is 32.5% of the salary cap in Year 1. Of the 14 players who signed supermax extensions, only Rudy Gobert did not receive the full amount. There is also the scenario that Jackson does not earn postseason honors. Because the rookie extension he signed in 2021 declines, the maximum extension allowed would be four years, $146 million -- $150 million less than what Jackson can sign with Memphis as a free agent in 2026 and $75 million less than what he could sign with a team that has cap space. A renegotiation and extension is allowed, but only if the Grizzlies create cap space in the offseason.

One under-the-radar free agent is Aldama. The forward averaged a career high in points (12.8), field goal percentage (48.3%) and 3-point percentage (36.8%) and the Grizzlies averaged 119.3 points per 100 possessions when he was on the court. Expect Memphis to tender him a $5.9 million one-year qualifying offer prior to June 29. He would then be a restricted free agent, allowing the Grizzlies to match any offer sheet.

Extension candidate to watch:

Extension talks with Morant will be a good indicator if Memphis views the former All-Star as a franchise player to continue building around. Injuries and suspensions have seen Morant play a total of 120 games since he signed a five-year, $197 million extension in the 2022 offseason. The Grizzlies have up until Oct. 21 to tack on an additional two years ($61.7 million and $66.7 million) to the three years already left on his contract. The extension would put him in a Grizzlies uniform through 2029-30.

Other extension candidates: John Konchar (as of July 7) and Brandon Clarke (as of Oct. 1)

Team needs:

It starts with a healthy Morant. In the games he played during the regular season, Memphis was 10 games above .500. But the Grizzlies also lost their defensive identity during the season. Before the All-Star break, Memphis ranked seventh in defensive efficiency. They finished the second half of the season 19th.

Draft assets:

Starting in 2026, the Grizzlies have their own first-round pick in the next seven drafts. They have the more favorable 2026 first-round swap of their own and least favorable swap of Orlando and Phoenix. They also have the right to swap their own 2030 first with the less favorable first of Phoenix and Washington. Memphis has six seconds available.

Eliminated in play-in tournament

State of the roster:

To say that Mavericks GM Nico Harrison is a proponent of change is an understatement. Since taking over basketball operations in June 2021, Harrison has made 16 trades and continually searched for the right combination of players to win a championship. Only two players -- Dwight Powell and Spencer Dinwiddie -- remain from the 2022 team that made the Western Conference finals. There is no bigger symbol for Harrison's penchant of turning over the roster than the February blockbuster that sent franchise guard Luka Dončić to the Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick.

"I believe that defense wins championships," Harrison told ESPN's Tim MacMahon, explaining his motivation to deal Dončić for Davis. "I believe that getting an All-Defensive center and an All-NBA player with a defensive mindset gives us a better chance. We're built to win now and in the future." Harrison later doubled down on that assessment when he addressed the media before the Mavericks' play-in game.

It is naive to evaluate how the most widely debated (and of course scrutinized) trade in NBA history will play out for the Mavericks based only on the past two months. The season in Dallas has been met by an unprecedented list of injuries, as the Mavericks ranked in the top five in missed games. Dallas used 47 different starting lineups this season, tied for the fourth most by any team since starters were first tracked in 1970-71. The Mavs missed a combined 363 games this season, nearly double from a year ago.

Davis suffered a left adductor strain in the third quarter of his Mavericks debut and played only 48 possessions with Kyrie Irving, who tore his left ACL a month later. The Mavs were 5-3 and averaged 133.3 points per 100 possessions when both were on the court together. Dallas was also without its frontcourt of PJ Washington, Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford for parts of the last two months.

Irving's future will factor heavily into whether the Mavericks can return to contender status. Irving had ACL surgery on March 26 and has a $41 million player option for next season. Including their lottery pick in June, Dallas has 12 players under contract and the trade assets to once again make another deal. They have three tradable firsts and 10 contracts between $2 million to $16 million to use in a trade. As Harrison's track record has shown, the roster that finished the season could look different from the one in October.

Offseason finances:

For a second straight season, expect the Mavericks to hover around the tax line and first apron threshold. Including Irving's $43 million player option and their 2025 first-round pick, Dallas is $8 million over the luxury tax and $4 million over the first apron. Irving and Powell have until June 24 to opt in to their contracts.

The Mavs are not allowed to use any of their four trade exceptions ($11 million, $7 million, $4.3 million and $2.1 million) if they are an apron team next season. If any of the exceptions are used between now and June 30, the first apron is triggered for 2025-26 (they are $50,148 below). If the Mavericks finish the 2025-26 season in the tax, they are then a repeater tax team in 2026-27. Not including a new contract for Irving and a PJ Washington extension, Dallas is $46 million below.

Top front office priority:

A new contract for Irving. Before the knee injury, team executives had pointed to him as the one free agent who had the most leverage this offseason after Doncic was traded. But how should the Mavericks handle negotiations with Irving knowing there are no teams outside of Brooklyn with more than $40 million in cap space and the 33-year-old guard coming off a significant knee injury? There are five different options.

Irving declines the option and the Mavericks offer five years and $314 million.

Irving declines the option and then aligns the new contract with what Davis is owed: $54.1 million, $58.5 million and $62.8 million. (The $11 million increase in salary from the option year, however, puts Dallas over the second apron.)

Irving opts in for next season and then extends his contract for up to an additional four seasons. Picking up the option gives the Mavericks flexibility to operate under the apron.

The fourth is the deal Chris Paul signed with Phoenix in 2018 -- a four-year, $160 million contract with the third year partially guaranteed and the final season non-guaranteed.

The Mavs could sign Irving to a contract that includes injury protection language similar to Zion Williamson, Jonathan Isaac and Lonzo Ball.

Extension candidate to watch:

If there is an extension this offseason (outside of Irving if he opts in), it likely will not occur until Aug. 29. The end of August is when PJ Washington is eligible to sign a four-year, $89.2M extension. Washington played a career-high 32.2 minutes and had 17 games of 10 rebounds or more.

Other extension candidates: Daniel Gafford and Dwight Powell (as of July 9)

Team needs:

Availability. Only three players (Dinwiddie, Klay Thompson, Naji Marshall) appeared in 60 or more games this season.

Draft assets:

The Mavericks have three tradable firsts and two seconds. Including its lottery pick in June, Dallas can trade the Lakers' 2029 unprotected first and its own in 2031. Dallas also has the ability to swap firsts in 2026, 2031 and 2032. Charlotte owns Dallas' first in 2027 (top-1 protected). Their first in 2029 goes to Houston or Brooklyn. The Thunder have the right to swap first-rounders in 2028, and San Antonio has the right to swap in 2030.

State of the roster:

The future in Atlanta is a matter of what lens you are looking through. One shows a team that once again lost in the play-in, failing to reach the playoffs a second consecutive season and fifth time in eight years. Then there's the lens that shows a clearer picture. Instead of being one dimensional with Trae Young solely as the face of the franchise, Atlanta has shifted to building a sustainable roster. "Ultimately, it's not about just one season," GM Hawks Landry Fields said in February. "We're here to build a championship-caliber roster, not just for a single year, but for years to come."

The long-term vision has shifted toward young players, the draft and financial flexibility to make trades. Four of their five starters, Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson, Zaccharie Risacher and Onyeka Okongwu, are 24 or younger and are either on team-controlled contracts or signed long term. Atlanta will add two first-round picks, one possibly in the top-15 from Sacramento and a second from the Lakers.

Daniels is extension-eligible this offseason and is considered one of the best wing defenders in the NBA; he became the first player since Alvin Robertson in 1990-91 to average at least three steals per game. Daniels' impact on the defensive end resulted in Atlanta ranking 18th in efficiency, their highest since 2020-21.

Risacher ranked second in total points among rookies and averaged 14.7 points, 51% from the field and 41% on 3-pointers since Jan. 30. Before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery in late January, Johnson was averaging career highs in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks. He became the first player in franchise history to average 20 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists through the first 30 games of a season.

The positives however could be overshadowed by the one big question that will linger over the franchise this offseason. Is Trae Young part of the long-term future? He is eligible to sign a four-year extension and could be a free agent in summer 2026.

Offseason finances:

The Dejounte Murray and De'Andre Hunter trades have taken Atlanta out of financial purgatory. Instead of straddling the luxury tax line like in years past, Atlanta enters the offseason right at the salary cap. Besides the possibility of two first-round picks, the Hawks have the flexibility to use their $14.1 million non-tax mid-level exception and still be active in the trade market. Atlanta also has the $5.1 million biannual, veteran minimum and four trade exceptions ($25.3 million, $13.1 million, $3.7 million and $3.5 million).

Top front office priority:

Pick a direction with Young's future. The four-time All-Star has been the face of the organization since he was drafted in 2018. But Atlanta is facing a decision on whether to commit to the guard. He is eligible to sign a four-year, $229 million extension up until next June 30 or a five-year, $345 million super max extension if he is named All-NBA this season. If an extension is not reached, Young could become a free agent next summer but only if he declines the $49 million player option in 2026-27.

Young averaged a league-high 11.6 assists this season, the most since Russell Westbrook in 2020-21. And Young's 200 assists in the fourth quarter are the most since John Stockton in 1996-97. The positives of Young sharing the basketball were met with a less-than-efficient shooting season. He shot a career low 53% on shots at the rim and the second-worst effective field goal percentage of his career. His 355 turnovers this season led all players.

Extension candidate to watch:

It is unlikely that Daniels will see the same five-year, $245 million max extensions that Paolo Banchero and Jalen Williams will most likely sign in the first week of free agency. But Daniels is still worthy of a lucrative new contract. Acquired from New Orleans as part of the Murray trade (the Hawks also picked up two first-round picks), Daniels is in contention for Most Improved Player, All-Defensive and Defensive Player of the Year.

Daniels increased his scoring average by 8.4 points from last season, the largest among all qualified players, and joined Michael Jordan as the only player since 1987-88 to lead the NBA in combined steals and blocks. A contract for Daniels should be in the five-year, $170 million range. The $34 million per year average is comparable to the same salary cap percentage that Jalen Suggs signed with the Magic last October.

Other extension candidates: Georges Niang, Young, Mouhamed Gueye, Clint Capela (through June 30), Garrison Mathews (through June 30) and Larry Nance Jr. (through June 30)

Team needs:

The Hawks improved defensively but there is still work to do. Atlanta ranked 28th in points per direct pick and last in defending on-ball screens this season, according to GeniusIQ tracking.

Draft assets:

The Hawks have no control over their first-round pick until 2028, but they still possess draft equity in future seasons. Including the two first-rounders in June, Atlanta has nine through 2032. The Hawks have the least favorable 2026 first between Milwaukee and New Orleans. (The pick does not get conveyed if it falls in the top-five.)

From the Hunter trade, Atlanta has swap rights with Cleveland, San Antonio or Utah (if 1-8) in 2026, and Cleveland or Utah in 2028. Besides the ability to swap with Atlanta in 2026, San Antonio also has the Hawks unprotected first in 2027. Atlanta has six second-rounders.

State of the roster:

For a brief moment, the Kings were a model of stability, winning 48 games in 2022-23 and 46 last season. Then in a six-week stretch, they reverted back to instability, firing coach Mike Brown and trading All-Star De'Aaron Fox.

For the second year in a row -- and the eleventh time since Vivek Ranadive bought the team in 2013 -- Sacramento will miss the playoffs. And once again, the Kings could be in the market for a new coach if Brown's temporary replacement, Doug Christie, is not retained. Christie led the Kings to a respectable 27-24 record since he took over for Brown in December.

They went 8-13 since March 7. While they did acquire two future first-round picks (2027 from San Antonio and 2031 from Minnesota), as part of the Fox trade, their own first goes to Atlanta if it falls outside of the top 12. (The pick has a 97.6% chance of conveying to the Hawks.)

The fit between Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Domantas Sabonis has been unclear. The Kings gave up 121 points per 100 possessions and were a minus-7.1 when the three shared the court. For comparison, Sacramento was plus-14.0 per 100 possessions when Jonas Valanciunas replaced Sabonis.

Offseason finances:

The Kings have two max players under contract (LaVine and Sabonis) but still have the flexibility to take back money in a trade or use their $14.1 million exception in free agency. Sacramento has $163 million in salary (but only eight players under contract), is $24 million below the luxury tax and is in no danger of being in the first apron once their roster is filled out. The Kings have until June 29 to exercise the $2.3 million team option of Keon Ellis. If the option is declined, Ellis would then become a restricted free agent. If it is exercised, Ellis would become an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

The Kings are restricted in what they can pay free agent Jake LaRavia with his next contract; because his fourth-year rookie option was declined by Memphis, the maximum starting salary in his next contract is $5.1 million. Besides the non-tax midlevel, Sacramento also will have the biannual ($5.1 million), second round, veterans minimum and five trade exceptions ($16.7 million, $6.3 million, $5.9 million, $4.7 million and $1.9 million).

Top front office priority:

Clarity is the most important word in Sacramento this offseason.

Is ownership comfortable with Christie since he took over in December? The Kings can't afford to remove the interim tag on Christie and then make another coaching change a season or two later.

Clarity is needed on who makes roster and staff decisions. The franchise and general manager Monte McNair, the architect of the 48-win team in 2022-23 and that season's NBA Executive of the Year, parted ways. The Kings will now hire longtime executive Scott Perry as their GM. Sacramento has failed to reach the playoffs in two seasons, and they recently lost assistant general manager Wes Wilcox to the University of Utah.

Clarity is needed on whether the Kings, as currently constructed, can be more than a .500 roster. LaVine is owed $96 million and is extension-eligible this summer. Sabonis, who led the NBA this season with 58 double-doubles and 13.9 rebounds per game, has $140 million remaining on his contract. One under-the-radar priority for the Kings is deciding what to do with Ellis. The Kings can decline the $2.3 million team option, thus making Ellis a restricted free agent this summer. They also could exercise the option and extend his contract in February. If there is no extension, Ellis would become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2026. Ellis averaged a career high in points (8.2), steals (1.5) and field goal rate (49%).

Extension candidate to watch:

The stat line will show that Keegan Murray regressed from last season -- a career low in field goal rate, 3-point percentage and 12.5 points per game -- but the eye test will show a high level defender and one of the more consistent shooters from deep. This season, Murray defended and held 2025 All-Stars to 46% effective field goal percentage. That ranked sixth best among 76 players to defend at least 100 shots, per Second Spectrum.

Offensively, he is one of seven players to make at least 150 3-pointers in each of his first three seasons. Considering he is not a max player, expect extension talks to linger until Oct. 21, the last day eligible to sign a new contract. A comparable extension is the four-year $112 million contract Trey Murphy III signed with New Orleans in October.

Other extension candidates: Zach LaVine

Team needs:

Perimeter shooters and defenders. The Kings had the league's worst 3-point defense (38.1%) and allowed 14.5 3s per game this season, tied for sixth most in NBA history. Sacramento went 18-31 when outscored from deep.

Draft assets:

Starting in 2026, Sacramento will own all its future firsts. From the Fox trade, it also has a 2027 unprotected first from San Antonio and a 2031 unprotected first from Minnesota. The Spurs have first-round swap rights with the Kings in 2031. Sacramento has two tradable seconds.

State of the roster:

There are two ways to evaluate the current and future state of the roster in Chicago. The first focuses on a team that finished below .500 and was eliminated in the play-in for a third straight season. In the past three seasons, the Bulls won 40, 39 and 36 games, respectively, and have reached the playoffs once in the five years under president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas.

The second approach is evaluating the last two months of the season and the roster that finished it. The Bulls went 17-10 after the All-Star break and had the fifth-best record (15-5) after March 6. The improvement is a combination of a more balanced roster since the Zach LaVine trade in February, a career second-half performance for Coby White and the development of Josh Giddey and rookie Matas Buzelis. Those three young players, plus the franchise's financial flexibility and first-round picks over the next seven years, mean Karnisovas has a foundation to build from. "This is not a final product. We'll continue to look for opportunities to improve our team. The next phase is during the draft and free agency. We obviously value draft compensation and young players and flexibility in that order. We have nine players between 20 and 25," Karnisovas said in February.

The LaVine trade gave Chicago control over its first-round pick for the first time since 2021. The trade also balanced its cap ledger, giving the Bulls flexibility to re-sign restricted free agent Giddey while still having the option to add in free agency or swing a trade. Before agreeing to new contract for Giddey, the Bulls have no players earning more than $22 million next season and only $45 million in total salary for 2026-27.

Offseason finances:

The Bulls have $135 million committed but because of the free agent hold of Josh Giddey ($25.1 million) and their first-round pick, they will not have cap space (and are $46 million below the luxury tax). Chicago has access to its non-tax midlevel ($14.1 million), biannual ($5.1 million), veterans minimum and second-round pick exceptions. It also has trade exceptions of $17.2 million and $2.9 million.

Top front office priorities:

Reaching a compromise on a new contract for Giddey is first on the offseason to do list. As the top restricted free agent, Giddey is coming off his most complete season of his professional career. He joined Michael Jordan as the only Bull to average 10-7-7 in a season and since mid-February has averaged 22.6 points, 10.3 rebounds and 9.1 assists. Giddey's six triple-doubles are also tied for fourth in Bulls history. Numbers aside, restricted free agency gives the Bulls a competitive advantage on keeping Giddey. Outside of Brooklyn, no team could currently sign the guard to an offer sheet with a first-year salary of $30 million or more. The average salary for starting point guards next season is $38 million.

The second priority is determining how valuable the veterans on expiring contracts are to the Bulls' roster. "You have to have the right mix of players to grow. You can't just roll out all young players and they're going to develop on their own. I think you need the right vets, experienced guys to be around," Karnisovas said.

Eight of Chicago's 12 players under contract for next season are on expiring deals, including Nikola Vucevic, Zach Collins and Kevin Huerter. Vucevic is eligible to sign an extension after the NBA Finals conclude.

Extension candidate to watch:

Outside of Giddey, no player on the roster made more of an impact than White. After finishing second in Most Improved Player voting last season, White was named Eastern Conference Player of the Month in March. He had three straight games of 35 points or more and finished the month averaging 27.7 points and a career high 49.5% from the field. He is eligible to sign a four-year, $89 million extension starting July 10. White will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026 if a new contract is not signed by June 30, 2026.

Other extension candidates: Vucevic, Dalen Terry, Julian Phillips (as of July 12), Jevon Carter (as of July 7), Ayo Dosunmu (as of July 22) and Zach Collins (Oct. 1)

Team needs:

Defense. The Bulls ranked 23rd in efficiency and last in points allowed in the paint.

Draft assets:

The Bulls have their own first in the next seven drafts. In addition, the Trail Blazers owe Chicago a first-round pick that is top-14 protected over the next four drafts (it converts to a second-rounder if not conveyed). Chicago also has six second-round picks available to trade.

Eliminated after regular season

State of the roster:

There are two words that determine a successful season when you are rebuilding: progress and hope. The progress comes with the tale of two seasons. The first half prior to Jan. 18 resembled more of the 21-61 team from a year ago, as the Blazers posted a 13-28 record with the development of the younger players stalled. But since the end of January, there were signs of progress in Portland.

"I love what we have," Trail Blazers GM Joe Cronin said in February. "I love what we've been working on. I love how we're developing. Right now, we're learning a lot about each other. It's been a lot of fun."

Portland won 10 out of 11 games from Jan. 19 to Feb. 6. In that three-week stretch, a defensive identity was molded and the Trail Blazers ranked first in efficiency, after being ranked 28th over the first 41 games. With the second half progress, hope has grown for the future. The Trail Blazers will add a lottery pick to a roster that returns 13 players, including Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, Deni Avdija, Toumani Camara and Donovan Clingan.

The Blazers also recently signed head coach Chauncey Billups to a multiyear contract extension. With the progress this season also comes big questions over the summer. The Trail Blazers have four veterans -- Anfernee Simons, Matisse Thybulle, Robert Williams III and Deandre Ayton -- entering the last year of their contracts.

Offseason finances:

With 13 players under contract for next offseason, Portland is over the salary cap but well below the luxury tax to add during free agency or in a trade. With their upcoming lottery pick, the Blazers are $11 million below the tax and $17 million below the first apron. Thybulle, who dealt with various injuries while playing the fewest games of his career, has until June 24 to opt in to his $11.5 million salary for next season, while the Trail Blazers could gain roster relief with the non-guaranteed contracts of Rayan Rupert and Duop Reath.

The $2.2 million Rupert contract is guaranteed on July 1, and Duop's $2.2 million contract will be guaranteed on Aug. 1. Portland has the four exceptions -- non-tax mid-level, biannual, second round and veteran minimum -- available.

Top front-office priority:

Besides the draft, there were two sets of priorities in Portland this offseason.

The first was accomplished when Portland extended Billups. Billups, who was hired in 2021, had been tasked with transforming a team that was once led by Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum into a team that now has 11 of 15 players under the age of 25. "A thousand percent, I definitely want to see it through," Billups told the Oregonian during the season. "It's taken a whole lot to get to this point and I would hate to not be able to continue to lead this thing. But it's not my decision." Portland increased its win total by 14 games from last season without signing a free agent.

The second is to find clarity with their veterans. Ayton, Simons, Williams and Thybulle are not only in the last year of their contract but are also extension eligible. Simons has led the team in scoring two straight seasons. Portland could have a projected $70 million in cap space next offseason if the four players are not extended.

Extension candidate to watch:

Toumani Camara and Shaedon Sharpe are two of the eight players on the roster who are extension eligible. Camara had 11 games with three steals or more this season. He also ranked in the 80th percentile in steals and blocks among all wings, per Cleaning the Glass, and the Trail Blazers were plus-36.1 points per possession when he shared the floor with Simons, Avdija and Clingan. He has two years left on his contract ($2.2 million and $2.4 million) and is eligible to sign a four-year, $89.2 million extension starting on July 20.

To maximize their finances, Portland is better off waiting until next offseason to offer Camara a new contract. Sharpe is one of the more intriguing rookie extension candidates because of his upside. After missing most of last season because of an abductor injury, Sharpe averaged a career-high 18.5 points. He came off the bench in all but four games since the All-Star break.

Other extension candidates: Jabari Walker (through June 30), Robert Williams, Anfernee Simons, Deandre Ayton, Matisse Thybulle (as of July 10) and Rayan Rupert

Team needs:

Internal development of its young players. A reserve veteran lead guard who can mentor Henderson. Perimeter shooting (the Trail Blazers ranked 25th in 3-point percentage this season, and last in 2023-24).

Draft assets:

The Blazers owe Chicago a top-14-protected first-round pick with the pick's protection extending to 2028. They have the 2029 most- and least-favorable first of their own between Boston and Milwaukee, and have the right to swap first-rounders with Milwaukee in 2028 and 2030. The swap rights in 2028 are extinguished if the Trail Blazers send Chicago their first that year. With their first this season (they can trade it the night of the draft), Portland has four firsts available to trade. They also have five seconds.

State of the roster:

It was nearly one year ago when Suns owner Mat Ishbia gave his infamous state of the union address on his roster.

"Ask the other 29 GMs -- 26 of them would trade their whole team for our whole team and our draft picks and everything as-is," Ishbia said. "The house is not on fire. We're in a great position. It's not hard to fix. It's not like we're like, 'Hey, we don't have enough talent to win a championship.' We have enough talent to win a championship."

Not only has the house burned down, but it would be hard to find any team willing to trade its roster for this season's Suns and what their future holds.

Since taking over in 2023, Ishbia has spent $860 million for a team that has won two playoff games.

After firing head coach Mike Budenholzer, they will hire their third coach in as many years, have just five tradable picks (two firsts and three seconds) over the next eight years and once again are staring at financial doom, otherwise known as the NBA's second apron.

Their three players with high-priced contracts, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, either are considered untouchable (Booker), have an expiring contract (Durant) or have a no-trade clause (Beal). Those three players are set to earn $162 million next season, 73% of the Suns' payroll.

Phoenix's 35 wins this season are its fewest since 2019-20. Despite the disappointing season, team leadership has shown little interest in hitting the reset button. "It's surprising to me that other people, other fans, actually like the rebuild process," Ishbia told ESPN. "Like, 'Oh, let's rebuild it.' Are you crazy?"

Any changes could start with trading Durant.

Offseason finances:

Phoenix enters next season not only as a luxury tax team for a fourth straight year but a projected $25 million over the second apron.

The Suns could create significant savings (close to $100 million) and get closer to the second apron threshold if they decline their $8.1 million team option for Vasilije Micic and waive Cody Martin's $8.7 million salary. Phoenix has until June 29 to decline the Micic team option and until June 30 to guarantee Martin's salary. Nick Richards' $5 million salary is also guaranteed on June 29.

In the unlikely scenario that the roster stays intact, Phoenix projects to spend over $450 million in combined salary and tax penalties. The Suns are not allowed to aggregate contracts sent out in a trade or use more than 100% of the traded player exception until June 30. They are also not allowed to buy a second-round pick the night of the draft. Phoenix has the second round and veterans minimum exception available. The Suns also are not allowed to use the two trade exceptions ($3.2 million and $2.8 million) that were created during the regular season.

Top front-office priority:

A full audit of basketball operations, which now includes finding a coach. While it is impossible to undo failed trades, Suns ownership and the front office are not in a position to repeat past mistakes.

Over the past five seasons, Phoenix has gone from NBA championship contention to the lottery. "I'll have enough data and evidence that it didn't work or it did work. And then we'll make decisions based on that," Ishbia told ESPN's Tim McMahon in March.

The Suns ranked 27th in defense and trailed only Washington, Utah and Charlotte in most points per possession allowed after timeouts. They were 3-17 without Durant and have used 35 different starting lineups.

Durant is entering the last year of his contract, and he becomes eligible for a two-year, $124 million extension the day after the NBA Finals end. The Suns will need to answer a difficult question related to Durant's future. Can they keep him and still have the resources to improve the roster? Durant is one of two players to average 25 points, 50% shooting and 40% on 3-pointers this season, along with Nikola Jokic. Or is a trade the only option to retool their roster?

"I want my career to end on my terms, that's the only thing," Durant said last month on "The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis."

"That's the only thing I'm worried about. Because I see a lot of dudes that don't get that opportunity, so I want to keep putting in that work to make that choice on my own."

As ESPN's Shams Charania reported, Phoenix and Durant will work together if there is a decision to move the All-Star after the season. Two factors will play a role if a trade materializes.

Is Durant willing to sign a two-year extension with the team trading for him? Because Durant can be a free agent in 2026, it is unlikely a team will trade draft capital and players for a player who will be a free agent after just one season.

Is the team that trades for Durant still in position to compete for a championship? Will there be more of a market for Beal because there is both one year more and $53 million less owed to him? Beal still has two years and $111 million due and continues to hold his no-trade clause.

Phoenix cannot waive Beal and then stretch his salary over the next five seasons. Because team salaries of waived and stretched players cannot exceed 15% of the salary cap, the Suns are not allowed to incur that $22 million hit this season.

A workable solution might be reaching a buyout that reduces the amount owed from $111 million to $90 million. The Suns were at their worst on both ends of the court with Beal this season. His minus-11.7 net rating is the worst in the NBA among 239 players with at least 1,000 minutes played this season.

Extension candidate to watch:

Besides Durant, the Suns are allowed to extend Booker an additional two years and $149.8 million. The extension would keep Booker in a Suns uniform through the 2029-30 season.

Other extension candidates to watch: Beal, Martin, Richards, Micic (as of July 17)

Team needs:

Defensive-minded players, especially on the perimeter and frontcourt. The Suns finished the season ranked 27th in defensive efficiency. According to Second Spectrum, the Suns rank 29th in defensive contest rate this season. That mark drops to last since the All-Star break.

Draft assets:

The Suns have a first-round pick in five of the next seven years. However, because they traded their 2026 first and 2031 first in separate deals, Phoenix is allowed to trade only either its 2028 first (the least favorable of its own, Brooklyn, New York or Washington) or the 2029 least favorable first of Cleveland, Minnesota (if 6-30) and Utah. The Suns are allowed to trade the draft rights to the player selected with the Cavaliers' first in this year's draft. Phoenix has three second-round picks available to trade. The Suns are not allowed to swap their 2032 first, which is frozen because they finished over the second apron this season.

State of the roster:

Let's focus on the long list of positives first. The Spurs won the most games in a season since 2018-19 and have a foundation that includes Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, Devin Vassell and Stephon Castle. If Fox extends his contract when he's eligible in August, the four players are under contract for the foreseeable future.

Before his season ended in mid-February, Wembanyama was on pace to hit the trifecta in only his second season; Defensive Player of the Year, All-Defense and All-NBA. He led all players in blocked shots, despite playing only 46 games. Castle led all rookies in points scored and had 17 games of six assists or more.

The Spurs sent four firsts to acquire Fox at the trade deadline but still have draft equity to keep or use in a trade, including another lottery pick to add to the roster, as well as the Hawks' first-round pick. They also have the right to swap firsts with Atlanta in 2026 and the Hawks' unprotected first in 2027. In total, they have six firsts in the next eight years, multiple years of pick swaps and seventeen second-round picks.

For as much upside as this team has, there is also a lot unknown. It starts with Wembanyama, who was diagnosed after his first All-Star appearance with a blood clot in his right shoulder. There is no timetable for when Wembanyama will return next season. As a result of his season ending prematurely, Wembanyama and Fox played only five games and 120 minutes together. In the small sample of possessions, they allowed 118.3 points per 100 possessions and were a minus-4.3. Then there is the future of coach Gregg Popovich, the longest-tenured head coach in the NBA, who suffered a mild stroke on Nov. 2. He has yet to make a decision on his future after he did not return this season with assistant head coach Mitch Johnson taking over on an interim basis.

Offseason finances:

The Spurs have $143 million in salary and are over the cap when factoring in both first-round picks. Besides the ability to extend Fox and draft two players in the first round, San Antonio will have access to its $14.1 million non-tax and $5.1 million biannual exceptions.

Top front-office priority:

Clarity at head coach and a new contract for Fox. If Popovich does not return, would San Antonio remove Johnson's interim tag to name him the permanent replacement? Before Wembanyama's season ended, San Antonio went 21-26 under Johnson. Ten players from this season's team are under contract next season. Expect a new contract for Fox to be finalized on Aug. 3, the first day he's allowed to sign an extension. Fox is eligible to sign a four-year, $229 million maximum deal.

"There was no f---ing list," Fox told ESPN regarding trade talks with his former team, the Kings, at the trade deadline. "There was one team. I wanted to go to San Antonio."

Extension candidate to watch:

Fox is one of six Spurs players who are extension eligible this offseason. Former lottery pick Jeremy Sochan had an efficient season shooting the basketball despite a drop in his minutes (29.6 to 25.4). Sochan shot a career-high 53.8% from the field and 31.5% on 3-pointers. He came off the bench in all but one game since Jan. 23. He is eligible to sign an extension through Oct. 20.

Other extension candidates: Julian Champagnie, Harrison Barnes, Keldon Johnson (as of July 18), Blake Wesley, Malaki Branham

Team needs:

Veteran leadership and a secondary rim protector. The Spurs could lose Chris Paul to free agency. The 39-year-old played in all 82 games this season, his most games played since he also played 82 in 2014-15.

And while Wembanyama is one-of-one, the Spurs will need to find someone who can protect the rim while he is on the bench. The Spurs were 8 points per 100 possessions worse when Wembanyama was off the court this season.

Draft assets:

The Spurs traded four firsts to acquire Fox but still have picks available to use in future trades (including 17 second-round picks). San Antonio is allowed to trade three additional firsts through 2032, including its two firsts in this year's draft. One of those firsts is unprotected from Atlanta in 2027. They also have the right to swap firsts with the Hawks in 2026. The Spurs have the right to swap first-rounders with Boston (top-one protected) in 2028, and the right to swap first-rounders with Dallas or Minnesota (if it lands in Nos. 2 through 30) in 2030. The Timberwolves will send their 2031 unprotected first to San Antonio, which has the right to swap first-rounders with Sacramento in 2031.

2024-25 record: 30-52

Draft picks in June: No. 7 (own) and No. 39/40 (via POR)

Odds at the No.1 pick: 7.5%

Free agents: Chris Boucher, Garrett Temple

State of the roster:

The lottery-bound Raptors took the rare step of trading a first-round pick at the deadline, acquiring Brandon Ingram from New Orleans and then giving him a three-year extension worth $120 million. But the move wasn't about this season. Instead, Toronto took the proactive approach of getting ahead of free agency. The Raptors did not have the cap space to sign Ingram outright without a trade.

"It takes a lot of really good players to win in this league, and so this is just sort of an incremental step along the way, as opposed to some big flag-in-the-sand-type move," Raptors GM Bobby Webster said in February.

Webster and president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri have taken the approach of not bottoming out and building solely through the draft. Instead, the goal has been to add established young players.

"Scottie Barnes is 23, Immanuel Quickley is 25, RJ Barrett is 24, Brandon is still just 27. So I think even from that perspective, it's a young core," Webster said. "We'll continue the rebuild, I think this is a progress. No change in progress or timeline."

Since last January, Toronto has acquired Ingram, Quickley and Barrett through trades. Those three -- along with Barnes and Jakob Poeltl -- are under contract for at least the next two seasons. For next season, 89% of its salary cap is tied up in those five players.

The Raptors will add a lottery pick and a second-rounder to join last year's four-man rookie class. The Raptors have gotten more than 1,500 points from Ja'Kobe Walter, Jamal Shead, Jamison Battle, Jonathan Mogbo this season, trailing only the Wizards in total points from rookies. The Raptors are the only team to have four rookies with at least 300 points this season.

Offseason finances:

Toronto enters the offseason with limited flexibility outside of their first-round pick. Including a likely top-10 pick, Toronto is over the tax and $1.3 million over the first apron. The Raptors can use up to $5.6 million of their non-tax mid-level exception and veteran minimum exception available. They also have the biannual exception, but that would hard cap them at the first apron. They will also have a second-round pick.

Top front-office priority:

The draft, roster evaluation and health. This is only the third time Toronto has had a lottery pick since 2016. The highest they have drafted since Ujiri took over was when the team took Barnes at No. 4 in 2021.

Evaluating the roster is more of a discussion for training camp. Because of the ankle injury Ingram suffered in New Orleans, the preseason will be the first time to see how he fits with his new teammates. In the small sample of possessions this season with Quickley, Barnes, Barrett and Poeltl on the court together, Toronto averaged 102.2 points and were outscored by 8.5 points per 100 possessions.

There are positives to the roster even without Ingram on the court. The Raptors went 22-21 after Jan. 13. That improvement over the start of the season (when they went 8-31) is a result of a defense that ranked second in efficiency and first in opponent effective field percentage since that date.

And then there is the question of roster durability. Out of the five key players on the roster -- Quickley, Barnes, Ingram, Barrett and Poeltl -- only Quickley has played more than 64 games in a season since 2022-23.

Extension candidate to watch:

Ochai Agbaji quietly has become one of the league's better defenders. Agbaji ranks in the top 10 in effective field goal percentage allowed vs. 2025 All-Stars, per Second Spectrum tracking. He also ranked in the top 10 in field goal percentage allowed as the contesting defender among those who faced at least 600 shots this season. Offensively, he had career highs in points (10.3), rebounds (3.8), field goal percentage (50.1%) and 3-point percentage (40.4%). Agabaji is extension eligible through Oct. 20.

Other extension candidates: Boucher (until June 30), Barrett (as of Oct. 1), Poeltl

Team needs:

The Raptors get a shot creator with the addition of Ingram, something they have sorely missed this season. According to Second Spectrum, the Raptors ranked last in made off-the-dribble jumpers per game this season. Ingram, albeit in a small sample of 18 games, ranked sixth in the league in those shots up until his ankle injury on Dec. 7.

Draft assets:

The Raptors have their own first-round pick in every draft through 2031. They are allowed to trade up to five firsts, including their lottery pick in June. Toronto has eight future second-round picks available.

State of the roster:

For the first time since 2010, Brooklyn has a draft pick in the lottery. In fact, the Nets will have four first-rounders for June (including ones from Houston, Milwaukee and New York).

Getting back their own first from Houston following a deal last summer now allows Brooklyn to rebuild on its own timeline. Those five draft picks in June are not the only resources the Nets have to build their roster. Brooklyn is the only team in the NBA to have at least $40 million in cap space.

Offseason finances:

The Nets are in the driver's seat this offseason with cap flexibility. Including the free agent holds of Thomas, Sharpe and their four first-round picks, Brooklyn projects to have $45 million in cap room. The $12 million hold of Thomas allows Brooklyn to use room first and then exceed the cap to sign the guard. The Nets do have a $23.3 million trade exception, but that goes away once they act as a room team.

The Nets have until June 29 to exercise the team options of Johnson, Timme, Martin and Wilson. The four contracts are not guaranteed even if the options are exercised. Besides cap space, Brooklyn has the $8.8 million room mid-level, second-round pick and veteran minimum exception. From now until June 30, Brooklyn is $2.3 million below the first apron and is not allowed to exceed the threshold.

Top front-office priority:

Brooklyn has three priorities: the draft, cap space and its own free agents. The Nets have the open roster spots to keep all five draft picks, but is that the smart play? The Nets could take a quality-over-quantity approach with the three firsts that aren't their own. For example, they could package two picks in the 20s (Houston and New York) to move up in the draft. There is also the option of moving out of the later part of the draft to acquire future firsts.

Because teams have to spend 90% of the salary cap by the first day of the regular season, expect the Nets to be active in free agency even if they are not targeting marquee players like previous signings Kyrie Irving and James Harden. Including their four firsts, the Nets have $79 million in salary and will need to spend an additional $60 million.

How they do that likely comes to the blueprint general manager Sean Marks put in place when he started in 2016:

Take back salary in exchange for draft picks (Brooklyn acquired two firsts in 2017 with that strategy).

Target restricted free agents with an offer sheet (for example, Quentin Grimes and Jonathan Kuminga).

Sign free agents to short-term but bloated salaries.

Thomas' next contract could become polarizing. Thomas, a restricted free agent, had an injury-plagued season and appeared in the fewest games (25) of his four-year career. When he did play, the guard averaged career highs in points (24.7), assists (3.4), rebounds (3.6), field goal percentage (44.8%) and free throw attempts (6.1). But defensively, the Nets gave up 122.3 points per 100 possessions when Thomas was on the court.

Brooklyn has the right to match any offer sheet and is the only team having significant cap space to sign the guard.

Extension candidate to watch:

Cam Johnson, who averaged career highs in points and field goal percentage this season. He has two years left on his contract ($21.1 million and $23.1 million) and is eligible to sign a three-year, $102 million extension. Outside of their draft picks, Johnson is the team's most valuable draft asset.

Other extension candidates: Maxwell Lewis

Team needs:

Offensive playmakers and continued development from the perimeter for Nic Claxton. Brooklyn ranked 28th in offensive efficiency, 26th in 3-point field goal percentage and 28th in points in the paint. Claxton took a career-high 80 jumpers but shot only 33%.

Draft assets:

The Nets have 16 first-round picks, including 13 that are tradable. The Knicks owe Brooklyn three future firsts (2027, 2029, 2031) and swap rights in 2028 (or Phoenix). If the 76ers retain their first this season, they will send Brooklyn a top-8-protected first in 2028. The pick is top-8 protected in 2027 if the first in 2025 is sent to Oklahoma City.

In addition, the Nets have the less favorable 2029 first of Dallas, Phoenix and Houston. The Rockets also have the right to swap firsts in 2027. The Nets also have 16 second-round picks available to trade.

State of the roster:

There is at least one thing we can declare about this season in Philadelphia: winning the offseason means nothing. The 76ers committed $800 million to Paul George, Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and then signed veterans Andre Drummond, Caleb Martin and Eric Gordon. The signings were supposed to transform Philadelphia into a contending team. Instead, the 76ers were plagued with significant injuries to Embiid, George and rookie Jared McCain resulting in their lowest win total since the 2015-16 season. Embiid, Maxey and George played 14 games (they were 7-7) together and 11.2% of total possessions. As a result, coach Nick Nurse rolled out a league-high 55 different starting lineups.

Because 77% ($146 million) of their payroll is tied up in Embiid, Maxey and George, the 76ers lack roster flexibility. The big roster addition likely will come with their first-round pick (if it remains in the top six) and trying to retain free agents Guerschon Yabusele and Quentin Grimes. The health of Embiid and George will determine whether Philadelphia can restore its contender status or remain a team stuck in the lottery.

Offseason finances:

The May lottery and the player options of Andre Drummond, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Eric Gordon play a role in what flexibility Philadelphia has. If the 76ers retain their first and all three players opt in prior to June 29, they are $3.7 million below the luxury tax and $11.1 million below the first apron. The 76ers would gain an additional $1.5 million in flexibility if Gordon declines his option and then re-signs at a lower number. They do have $9.5 million in nonguaranteed contracts and the team options of Ricky Council IV, Jared Butler, Lonnie Walker IV and Justin Edwards. There is marginal savings if the four players are not brought back since their salary slot is comparable to a player signed to the veteran minimum exception.

Top front-office priority:

The draft, rehabilitation of Embiid, George and retaining their own free agents are the three biggest priorities for the 76ers' offseason. But that could all change on May 12, when they could instead be shifting their sights towards future franchise players like Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper or using their first in a draft night trade. There is a 64% chance Philadelphia retains its pick.

The cap-clearing trade that sent Caleb Martin for Quentin Grimes was supposed to free up money to re-sign Guerschon Yabusele. "I don't think you can ever be confident on an unrestricted free agent, but we feel very good, " president of basketball operations Daryl Morey said regarding Yabusele in February. "He loves it here. We love him. We just freed up more with Caleb's contract going up. ... So we feel very good about retaining [Yabusele]."

The $8 million saved allows them to use most of their $14.1 million non-tax mid-level exception to retain the free agent. Yabusele played the most games of any player on the roster, averaging career highs in points (11.0), rebounds (5.6), field goal percentage (50.1%) and 3-point percentage (38.0%). But what Morey could not forecast was the impact Grimes would have on the court. He averaged a career-high 22.4 points and shot 47.7% from the field and joins Maxey, Allen Iverson and Hal Greer as the only guards in 76ers history to average 28.5 points in a 10-game stretch.

Grimes is a restricted free agent and Philadelphia can exceed the cap to re-sign him. However, if the 76ers use more than $5.6 million of the non-tax mid-level exception to sign Yabusele, the first apron gets triggered, preventing them from signing Grimes unless there is a trade to clear out salary.

Team needs:

A healthy Joel Embiid and Paul George. The two stars' injuries exposed the team's need for a backup facilitator at guard and a big who can switch coverages.

Draft assets:

There are two scenarios as it pertains to the 76ers' draft assets. The first is Philadelphia retaining its first if it falls in the top six after the lottery. The 76ers would send Oklahoma City a top-4-protected first in 2026 and then Brooklyn a top-8-protected first in 2028. The other scenario is Philadelphia losing its first to the Thunder this June. The 76ers would then owe Brooklyn a top-8-protected first in 2027 or 2028. In either scenario, Philadelphia would then be allowed to trade a maximum of two future firsts (2030 and 2032) of its own. The 76ers have an unprotected first from the Clippers in 2028 and the right to swap first-rounders in 2029 (if 4-30) and they have nine second-round picks available to use in a trade.

State of the roster:

The Pelicans were last year's version of the Grizzlies. Projected to win 43 games and contend for a top-six seed, New Orleans was besieged by injuries from the start of the season. At one point, the Pelicans lost Dejounte Murray, Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and Jose Alvarado to significant (in some cases season-ending) injuries, and the trio of Ingram, Murray and Williamson never stepped on the court together. Only three players on the roster, CJ McCollum, Yves Missi and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, played more than 60 games.

The injuries resulted in New Orleans starting 47 different lineups and winning its fewest games since 2011-12. The rollercoaster of a season resulted in the firing of GM David Griffin and leaves the fate of head coach Willie Green unclear. Since taking over in 2019, New Orleans reached the postseason only twice under Griffin.

The silver lining? The Pelicans could select in the top four of the upcoming draft (they have a 48% chance) for the first time since Williamson was selected first overall in 2019. As for the returning roster, New Orleans has 12 players under contract, and health again will play a pivotal role. The second-most-used lineup of Murray, McCollum, Murphy, Williamson and Missi was plus-13.7 points per 100 possessions. Three of those players (McCollum, Murphy and Jones) had season-ending surgeries.

Offseason finances:

For now, the Ingram trade gives New Orleans flexibility below the luxury tax next season. Including their lottery pick and 12 players under contract, the Pelicans are $3 million below the tax. If the goal is to bring back free agent guard Bruce Brown to a contract greater than $5 million and remain below the tax, the Pelicans would need to shed salary. The Pelicans have the $14.1 million non-tax mid-level exception available to use. However, using more than $5.6 million will trigger the first apron, which they are currently $9.2 million below. The Pelicans have three trade exceptions ($13.0, $9.9 and $2.1 million) but are currently hard capped at the first apron and cannot take back more than $5.7 million in salary. The first apron restriction expires on June 30.

Top front-office priority: The priority continues to be on Williamson and whether there is trust from the Pelicans' new front office to continue building the roster around him. Williamson has played in just 46% of regular-season games since being drafted No. 1 in 2019 and has never appeared in the playoffs. If New Orleans stays the course, will the 30 games Williamson did play this season serve as a blueprint for how to build the roster?

"When he's in high-level conditioning like he is, he's really tough to guard and he's doing it all," coach Willie Green said in February. "He's rebounding. He's defending." Williamson is the only player since Jan. 25 to average 25.9 points and 61% shooting, a second-half surge that also included the first two triple-doubles of his career and a season-high 37 points against the Lakers.

Williamson's $39.4 million contract ($7.9 million protected) for next season is guaranteed on July 15. The following two seasons ($42.2 million and $44.9 million) remain non-guaranteed.

Extension candidate to watch: McCollum could be a free agent next offseason for the first time in his career if an extension is not reached. The 13-year veteran guard turns 34 in September and is eligible to sign a three-year, $139.1 million extension. Williamson is eligible to extend for an additional two years and $128.4 million. For New Orleans to extend the contract, the remaining three years of the original contract would need to be guaranteed.

Other extension candidate: Herb Jones

Team needs:

Besides health, New Orleans needs an identity on defense. The Pelicans had the lowest defensive rebounding percentage this season and gave up the second-most points in the paint. The Pelicans also rank last in defensive efficiency, last in transition defense and 29th in rim protection this season.

Draft assets:

New Orleans owns all of its first-round picks. From the Ingram trade, the Pelicans have a 2027 top-4-protected first from Indiana that is top-4 protected in 2028 if not conveyed the prior year. They will send the most favorable of their own or Milwaukee to Atlanta in 2027 that is top-5 protected. The Pelicans also have the right to swap firsts in 2026 with Milwaukee. In total, New Orleans has six firsts and four seconds available to trade.

2024-25 record: 17-65

Draft picks in June: No. 1 (own), No. 21 (via Minnesota), No. 42/43 (via Dallas) and No. 53 (via LA Clippers).

Odds for the No. 1 pick: 14%

Free agents: John Collins (P), Micah Potter (R) and Oscar Tshiebwe (R)

State of the roster:

Trading your entire starting five usually means bottoming out. But since trading Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert in 2022, the Jazz have done the opposite, overachieving in the first half of the 2022-23 season. But nearly three years later, the Jazz have officially bottomed out -- this time by design.

"What's different this year is that we're starting to build a good depth base. They just happen to be really young," Jazz GM Justin Zanik said before the season. "But our growth is going to come from developing our talent base, so that we can win more games now and in the future. That doesn't happen overnight."

The Jazz finished the season with the youngest roster and tied with Oklahoma City with nine players 23 years old or younger. But unlike the Western Conference leading Thunder, wins were scarce this season.

The Jazz lost 60 games in a season for the first time in franchise history and have not won three straight games since January 2024. There are positives, though.

Rookie Isaiah Collier averaged 6.3 assists this season, the most among rookies and the most by a Jazz rookie in franchise history. Walker Kessler ranked second in total blocks this season, trailing only Victor Wembanyama. And the 2025 draft will offer the next opportunity for Utah to add to its roster. The Jazz have a 14% chance of selecting first, and own three additional picks, including a first from Minnesota. And although all 15 players are under contract for next season, Utah has financial flexibility to be active in trades, with $60 million in expiring contracts and no player on the roster other than Lauri Markkanen who will earn more than $27 million.

Offseason finances:

With two first-round picks in June and 15 players under contract, expect Utah to act like a team over the cap this summer. Including both firsts and $15 million in non-guaranteed contracts (a total of $15 million), Utah is right at the salary cap. The contracts of Svi Mykhailiuk ($3.7 million) and Johnny Juzang ($2.8 million) become guaranteed if they are on the roster after June 30. John Collins has until June 27 to opt in to his $26.6 million salary. Utah will have the non-tax midlevel ($14.1 million), biannual ($5.1 million), second-round and veteran minimum exception available. They also have a $3.5 million trade exception.

Top front-office priority:

It starts with the draft. Out of the 15 players under contract, five (Cody Williams, Isaiah Collier, Keyonte George, Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh) were first-round picks selected by Utah the past two years.

And while there are signs of individual growth, none of them are considered franchise players. This draft could change that. After selecting outside of the top eight in consecutive years, Utah will have, at a minimum, the No. 6 pick in the draft.

They will also need to decide what to do with Markkanen, Collins, Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton. Markkanen is under contract for the next four seasons, but Collins, Clarkson and Sexton are all entering the last year of their contracts. After renegotiating and then extending his contract last August, Markkanen is now trade eligible. The former All-Star played 47 games this season, the lowest in his career. He attempted a career-high 8.5 3-pointers per game this season, but shot 35% from beyond the arc, the second-lowest mark in a season in his career.

Extension candidate to watch:

Utah could have over $70 million in cap space in 2026, and despite the low $14.6 million free agent hold of Walker Kessler, the Jazz can be aggressive. Kessler is the first player to average at least two blocks per game in each of his first three NBA seasons since Tim Duncan from 1997-2000. He also averaged a career high in points (11.1), rebounds (12.2) and assists (1.7) and shot 66.3% from the field, the highest in the NBA.

Other extension-eligible players: Collins and Sexton

Team needs:

Internal development on offense and defense. Utah ranked last in turnover percentage and allowed the most transition possessions per game, per Second Spectrum, and the most since tracking began in 2013-14. The Jazz ranked 29th in defense, last in points per game off turnovers and last in fast break points allowed.

Future draft assets:

The Jazz own 11 first-round picks, including a combined five unprotected first-rounders (two in 2027 and 2029) from Cleveland and Minnesota (the Wolves will also send a top-five protected first in 2029.) The Suns will also send Utah an unprotected 2031 first. The Jazz have a top-five protected 2027 first from the Lakers and can swap a first with Minnesota or Cleveland in 2026 (if in the top eight) and with Cleveland in 2028. The Jazz owe Oklahoma CIty a top-10 protected first in 2024 (top-10 protected in 2025, top-eight in 2026). Utah has nine second-round picks available to use in a trade.

State of the roster:

Give credit to the Wizards. They know who they are. "There's the laying-the-foundation phase. There's the building it back up, and then there's fortifying what you build," Wizards GM Will Dawkins said before the season. "We're still focused on deconstructing and laying that foundation. And I think that's important to remind everyone that we're still early."

This past season reminded Wizards fans that laying down the foundation comes with growing pains. The youngest team in the NBA when weighed by playing time (seven players are 23 years old or younger) endured two separate losing streaks of 16 games this season.

There were some positives to this season. Second-year forward Bilal Coulibaly and rookie big man Alex Sarr developed into building blocks. Before suffering a season-ending hamstring injury in March, Coulibaly ranked in the top-15 in field goal percentage allowed as the closest defender among more than 100 players to defend at least 600 shots this season, per Second Spectrum. Sarr, the second pick in last year's draft, averaged 16.8 points and 38% on 3-pointers after the All-Star break. The play on the court also improved dramatically since Washington acquired veterans Khris Middleton and Marcus Smart at the trade deadline. (The Wizards were 5-4 when both players were on the court together.) The Wizards should benefit from the return of Saddiq Bey following his torn ACL in March 2024. Bey was averaging 13.7 points with Atlanta in 2023-24 before the injury.

For a second year in a row, Washington will add a high lottery pick to their roster. The Wizards have a 14% chance of selecting first in the draft and have a first-round pick from Memphis and three additional seconds.

Offseason finances:

The Wizards parlayed potential cap space this offseason into draft picks when they acquired Middleton and Smart. The two trades netted Washington that 2025 pick from Memphis, the right to swap firsts in 2028 (with Milwaukee) and former first-round pick AJ Johnson. Washington is also $14 million below the tax and has flexibility in $20 million of non-guaranteed contracts (Richaun Holmes, Justin Champagnie, Anthony Gill and Colby Jones). Gill's $2.2 million contract becomes guaranteed on July 1, while Middleton has until June 29 to opt-in to his $33.3 million salary for next season. Washington will have the non-tax midlevel ($14.1 million), biannual ($5.1 million), second round and veteran minimum exception available. They also have three trade exceptions ($9.9 million, $5.3 million and $2.5 million).

Top front-office priority:

The draft and how to navigate their five picks. For a second straight year, Washington has a projected top-4 first and a pick in the mid 20s. Last year, Washington sent the 51st pick to New York and moved up two slots to draft Kyshawn George. The 21-year old started 36 games, averaging 8.6 points. The Wizards have 16 future second-round picks, including two this year to potentially take the same approach.

The draft is not the only decision the Wizards need to weigh. How much value do the veterans have in the locker room and on the court? Washington has nearly $70 million in expiring contracts for Middleton, Smart and Holmes. Do the Wizards continue to take back salary that stretches into future seasons if they get more draft picks? The Wizards project to have $80 million in cap space in 2026-27.

There is also the future of Jordan Poole. It was only last season that team executives described the Poole contract as an albatross. Then Poole averaged career highs in points, assists, steals and 3-point field goal percentage this season. Poole has two years remaining ($31.8 million and $34 million), and is eligible to sign up to a three-year, $154 million extension starting on Oct. 1.

"The ceiling is high [in Washington]," Poole told Andscape's Marc Spears. "We got a lot of guys in here who care, a lot of talented guys, a lot of guys who just love to hoop and they just love the game."

Extension candidate to watch:

The Wizards have five players (Bub Carrington, Coulibaly, George, Johnson and Sarr) on first-round scale contracts. However, no players in that group are extension-eligible.

Other extension-eligible players: Malcolm Brogdon, Khris Middleton, Marcus Smart, Jordan Poole (as of Oct. 1) and Colby Jones

Team needs:

When you finish last in offensive efficiency and 28th defensively, there are needs aplenty. Internally, improved play from the perimeter is a must. The Wizards ranked 29th in 3-point and true shooting percentages. Defensively, acquiring a big who can rebound and defend the perimeter should be a priority.

Future draft assets:

The Wizards have 26 draft picks through 2032, including 10 first-rounders. Four of those firsts were acquired in the past two seasons. Including the Memphis pick in June, Washington has the least favorable 2026 first of Oklahoma City, Houston (if 5-30) and LA Clippers. They also have the second-most favorable 2029 first of Boston, Milwaukee and Portland. The Warriors will send a top-20 protected first to Washington in 2030. Washington has the right to swap first-rounders with Phoenix in 2026, 2028 and 2030. The Wizards owe New York a first-round pick that is top-8 protected in 2026.

State of the roster:

The goal for the 2024-25 season was not for Charlotte to break their playoff drought that extends back to 2016. "I have zero interest in making the playoffs for a year and then being out for the next four or five and then in for two and out again after that," first-year GM Jeff Peterson said in February. Instead, the focus for Peterson and coach Charles Lee was to build a foundation, not take shortcuts and evaluate the roster.

The Hornets have continued to take a big-picture approach to their roster, adding six draft picks since October, including a first-rounder. The Hornets' evaluation is incomplete even with losing 50 games for a third straight season. LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller did not play a significant part of the season because of injuries. As a result, Charlotte ranked second in missed games and used 36 different lineups. The team's core of Ball, Miller, Miles Bridges and Mark Williams shared the court for only 3% of possessions. According to Cleaning the Glass, that lineup was a +2.1 per 100 possessions and averaged 121.5 points on offense, an intriguing but small sample that ranked in the 90th percentile among all lineups.

There are positives moving forward. The Hornets could add a potential franchise player in the draft (they have a 52% chance of a top-4 pick) to join Miller, Ball and last year's first-round pick Tidjane Salaun. They also have two second-rounders in the early 30s. Aside from Ball, no player on Charlotte's roster earns more than $30 million, which gives the franchise the optionality to build upon their draft assets in trades.

Offseason finances:

The Hornets valued picking up an additional first at the deadline from Phoenix in exchange for taking on the $19.4 million owed to Jusuf Nurkic next season. The Nurkic salary, their own first and the Tre Mann free-agent hold has Charlotte right over the $154.6 million salary cap. Josh Okogie's $7.7 million salary becomes guaranteed if he is on the roster past June 30, but the team will still be over the cap even if they waive him prior that date. Charlotte has the $14.1 million non-tax midlevel, $5.1 million biannual, second round and veteran minimum exceptions available to use.

Top front-office priority:

The Hornets, with three draft picks in June, also have three roster priorities. The most important is Ball's future. While there is no sense of urgency considering Ball is under contract through 2028-29, durability issues are a concern. He has played more than 60 games only once in the past five seasons and has missed at least 25 games in the past three. The team went 2-24 without Ball this season, and despite averaging at least 25 points in three seasons, he and the team's offense has ranked in the bottom-3 in offensive efficiency. "There's so many elements that he can continue to add to his game, certainly with the ball," Lee told the Charlotte Observer. "He's getting better off the ball and that's all we can ask of him, is to continue to compete and trust his teammates and keep building his leadership."

The second priority is Bridges, the longest-tenured player on the roster. Bridges averaged at least 20 points per game for a second straight season and is one of two players in franchise history to have multiple 45-point games (Kemba Walker is the other. Since the All-Star break, Bridges has averaged 43.0% from the field and 32.8% on 3-pointers. He has a $25 million salary next season that dips to $22.8 million in 2026-27.

And finally, the team must figure out the price point on Mann's new contract. After failing to reach an extension before the season started, Mann averaged 14.1 points with 40% shooting on 3-pointers. However, Mann dealt with a back injury this season, resulting in a career-low 13 games.

Extension candidate to watch:

After the Lakers rescinded on their February deal for Williams, the third-year center averaged 28.6 minutes, 15.1 points, 10.7 rebounds and a career high 1.3 blocks. Williams played a career-high 44 games this season after just 62 games in his first two years. The concern of committing a lucrative contract comes with his defensive shortcomings. The Hornets allowed 120.0 points per 100 possessions with him on the court, per Cleaning the Glass, which ranked in the bottom 19th percentile among all players. Per Second Spectrum, opponents made 65.6% of their field goal attempts within five feet when Williams was the primary defender -- fifth-worst among all centers.

Other extension-eligible players: Jusuf Nurkic and Grant Williams (as of July 11)

Team needs:

Aside from health and lineup consistency, having Salaun play some dependable minutes. More shooting will also help, as the Hornets ranked last in effective field goal percentage this season.

Future draft assets:

The Hornets own all their firsts through 2031 and two additional firsts from Miami and Dallas. If the Heat reach the playoffs this season, the Hornets receive a 2027 top-14 protected first (if Miami misses out and keeps the pick, Charlotte receives a 2028 unprotected first). The Hornets will also receive a 2027 top-2 protected first from the Mavericks. Charlotte is allowed to trade up to eight first-round picks. They also have 13 future second-round picks.