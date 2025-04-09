Asa Newell hammers a dunk with his left hand to spark Georgia early. (0:16)

Georgia freshman big man Asa Newell will enter the 2025 NBA draft, his agents at Excel Sports Management told ESPN on Wednesday.

Newell, the No. 21 prospect in ESPN's NBA draft projections, was named to the SEC All-Freshman team after averaging 15.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.0 block in 29.0 minutes per game.

Newell helped Georgia make the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2015, as the Bulldogs finished 20-13.

At 6-foot-10, Newell's size, mobility, aggressiveness and intensity level are significant assets that allowed him to have a highly productive, efficient freshman campaign.

Newell made 26 3-pointers in 33 games and converted 75% of his free throws, positive signs NBA scouts point to for the 19-year-old's ability to become a more consistent outside shooter (29% 3-point percentage) in time.

The NBA draft combine will be held May 11-18 in Chicago, and the draft will be June 25-26 in New York.

Jonathan Givony is an NBA draft expert and the founder and co-owner of DraftExpress.com, a private scouting and analytics service used by NBA, NCAA and international teams.