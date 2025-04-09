Jaylen Wells is injured on a dunk attempt and is taken off the court on a stretcher. KJ Simpson is ejected from the game with a flagrant foul 2. (0:26)

Memphis Grizzlies guard Jaylen Wells has been discharged from the hospital after suffering a broken wrist during his scary fall Tuesday night, agent Aman Dhesi told ESPN's Shams Charania on Wednesday.

Wells, a starter who is vying for an All-Rookie team selection while averaging 10.5 points and 3.4 rebounds in 79 games this season, will be sidelined for an extended period.

He caught an outlet pass from Ja Morant during Tuesday's 124-100 victory and had gone up to dunk the ball when the Hornets' KJ Simpson inadvertently undercut him after trying to catch up to the play. The contact caused Wells to lose his balance while in the air, and he landed awkwardly on his side as his head slammed against the court near the baseline.

Wells was down for eight minutes before being lifted by medical personnel onto a stretcher with his head immobilized. He was taken to a hospital, where he had movement in all of his extremities, interim coach Tuomas Iisalo said.

The game was delayed 23 minutes, including warmup time for both teams. After a replay review, officials called a flagrant foul 2 on Simpson for unnecessary contact, which comes with an automatic ejection. After the play, Simpson immediately bent down to check on Wells and was visibly distraught while Wells, a 2024 second-round draft pick out of Washington State, was being tended to in the silent arena.

