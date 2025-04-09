Open Extended Reactions

Philadelphia star guard Tyrese Maxey will miss the remainder of the season after reinjuring his sprained right finger, causing pain and swelling, the 76ers announced Wednesday.

A recent MRI confirmed the extent of the injury, which occurred as Maxey was ramping up an attempt to return to play before the end of the season. He is expected to make a full recovery, the team said in Wednesday's statement.

The Sixers' announcement comes one week after Maxey's agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, told ESPN's Shams Charania that the injury was expected to end Maxey's season.

Maxey also had been dealing with a back issue and has not played since a March 3 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The free-falling 76ers (23-56) also lost stars Joel Embiid and Paul George for the rest of the season en route to being eliminated from playoff contention. They have dropped 12 in a row and 27 of their last 30 games.

Maxey, 24, averaged a career-high 26.3 points to go with 6.1 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 52 games (all starts) this season. He made his first All-Star team and was named the NBA's Most Improved Player in 2023-24.

Field Level Media contributed to this report.