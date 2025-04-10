Open Extended Reactions

TORONTO -- Raptors forward Brandon Ingram was shut down for the rest of the season after receiving an injection in his injured left ankle, coach Darko Rajakovic said Wednesday.

Ingram had been sidelined since early December because of a sprained left ankle. He had not played for the Raptors since being acquired from New Orleans on Feb. 6. He signed a three-year, $120-million contract extension with Toronto on Feb. 11.

Toronto hosted Charlotte in its home finale Wednesday. The Raptors have two games left.

Rajakovic said Ingram visited a specialist in New York City last week, when the Raptors faced the Brooklyn Nets. Ingram received a platelet-rich plasma injection Tuesday, his coach said.

"It's what he needs," Rajakovic said. "He's been recovering really well."

Rajakovic said Ingram was expected to be healthy in time for Toronto's summer training program.

The No. 2 pick in the 2016 draft, Ingram averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 18 games this season.

Ingram sat on the bench Wednesday wearing a University of Houston Cougars basketball jersey with his teammate Jamal Shead's name and No. 1 on the back. Ingram, who played one season at Duke, had to wear the jersey after losing a wager when the Cougars rallied to beat the Blue Devils last Saturday in a national semifinal game.

Shead played for Houston from 2020 to 2024.