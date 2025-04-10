Open Extended Reactions

Australian NBA star Josh Giddey has continued his hot form with Chicago, joining LeBron James and Nikola Jokic in an elite statistical club on the run to the postseason.

In the Bulls' 119-111 defeat of Miami, the Melbourne-born guard became only the third NBA player after legends James and Jokic to record 1000 points, 500 rebounds and 500 assists in the 2024-25 season.

Only four players - Jokic, James, Luka Doncic and Domantas Sabonis - reached the mark last season, with Giddey notching those numbers for the first time in four NBA campaigns.

Giddey posted his seventh triple-double of the season with almost 11 minutes of game time remaining on Thursday (AEDT) and finished with 28 points, 16 rebounds and 11 assists.

It was his second-best haul for both points and rebounds in any game this season.

Giddey impressed with a classy pull-up three pointer in transition that stretched the lead to nine points early in the third quarter.

It was one of three triples from six attempts for a player once derided for his shooting capabilities.

Josh Giddey [R] enjoyed yet another superb late-season game in the Bulls' win over the Heat in Chicago, April 9, 2025 Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The huge performance comes following a slow start to the season for former first-round draft pick Giddey, who has since helped the Bulls book an Eastern Conference play-in berth with wins in four of their past five games.

Chicago will take plenty of confidence from the win, given the Heat have ended their last two seasons in the play-in tournament and could face them again this time.

The Bulls have two regular-season games remaining against the Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers and are set to start favourites against both given their disappointing campaigns.