DALLAS -- After only 4 seconds of action in Luka Doncic's return to Dallas, the first chant broke out requesting the immediate termination of Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison, the man responsible for trading the generational talent to the Los Angeles Lakers.

"Fire Nico! Fire Nico!" thousands of fans at the packed American Airlines Center chanted during the first dead ball of Wednesday's game.

It's a phrase that has been heard often in the Dallas area since one of the most shocking deals in NBA history happened before midnight local time on Feb. 1, as chants have broken out everywhere from Medieval Times to St. Patrick's Day parades, as well as a variety of sporting events. It has been shouted multiple times at every Mavs home game since Doncic's sudden departure, but never as frequently as when he returned to his former home arena wearing a Lakers uniform.

The chant was louder and lasted after Doncic checked out of the game for the final time with 1:34 left in the Lakers' 112-97 win. He'd put the finishing touches on a 45-point performance and took a foul so Mavs fans could shower him with one more standing ovation. After that died down, the "Fire Nico!" chant again echoed throughout the arena.

"No comment," said Mavs power forward Anthony Davis, the centerpiece of the package Dallas received in return for Doncic. "I'm not talking about that."

Harrison, who hasn't been available to reporters since briefly addressing them in Cleveland the afternoon after the trade, stoically stood in a midcourt tunnel during the game and didn't react to any of the chants.

Mavs players did their best to ignore them.

"It was tough because they was doing it when they were shooting free throws and they did it when we were shooting free throws," Mavs center Daniel Gafford told ESPN. "I kind of felt that they kind of were overdoing it while we were shooting free throws. But who am I say? I was really focused on just tuning it out really.

"Guys were talking about it on the sidelines. I'm like, look, at the end of the day, the trade happened and the fans didn't like it. So they're still trying to cope with it, of course. Sometimes, the only way you can cope with stuff if you do it through communication. That's what they did tonight in the stands."

Dallas center Dereck Lively II, who exchanged autographed jerseys with Doncic afterward, insisted that the chants didn't affect the Mavs.

"I feel like people just trying to jump on the same bandwagon, but ain't nothing going to change," Lively told ESPN. "This is what they got. If they're trying to jump ship, it is going to be too late whenever we start having success. So it's just making sure that we just lean on each other. No matter what we hearing. No matter what the outside noise is we're hearing, we lean on each other."

Mavs coach Jason Kidd dismissed a question about whether Doncic's brilliant performance prompted any regrets about the trade, saying his job is "to coach the players that are in that locker room."

Kidd noted that the Mavs are trending toward better health as minutes restrictions ramp up for several core players, including Davis, Lively and Gafford. Kidd said the team's sole focus is on preparing to face the Sacramento Kings in the Western Conference's 9/10 play-in game, which Dallas still has a chance to host.

"That's all we're worried about," Kidd said. "Understanding emotion and all the attention on this game, this game is over. There's nothing we can do. He's not coming back as a Mav. He's with the Lakers, so we have to move forward and that's what we've done."