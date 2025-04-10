Open Extended Reactions

Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey, sidelined since Jan. 1 with a broken left fibula, was cleared on Thursday to resume basketball activities.

The team said Ivey, 23, is entering the first phase of a re-conditioning program and that his status will be updated again in two weeks.

The Pistons (43-36) have clinched their first playoff spot since 2019, entering Thursday in sixth place in the Eastern Conference with three games remaining in the regular season. The playoffs begin on April 19, following the play-in tournament.

Ivey averaged 17.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 30 games (all starts) this season. He has contributed 16.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 181 games (164 starts) since Detroit drafted him fifth overall in 2022.