The 2025 NBA play-in tournament began Tuesday and will end Friday, as eight teams go head-to-head for the last four spots in the playoffs.

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors beat their Western Conference rivals the Memphis Grizzlies in the 7-8 game on Tuesday night. In the East, the Orlando Magic routed the Atlanta Hawks claiming the No. 7 seed and a first-round matchup against the defending champion Boston Celtics.

Wednesday, meanwhile, features two 9-10 play-in matchups in Miami Heat-Chicago Bulls and Dallas Mavericks-Sacramento Kings. The loser goes home while the winner advances to Friday's play-in for each conference's No. 8 seed.

The first-round tips off on Saturday with the 3-6 and 4-5 matchups from each conference. The No. 1 and 2 seeds will host their Game 1s against play-in tournament winners on Sunday.

But before the NBA's biggest superstars take the postseason stage, our NBA experts are making their picks for every play-in game and first-round series.

Play-in tournament

West: (10) Dallas Mavericks

at (9) Sacramento Kings

Jamal Collier: Kings

Chris Herring: Kings

Bobby Marks: Kings

Dave McMenamin: Mavericks

Kevin Pelton: Kings

Jorge Sedano: Mavericks

Ramona Shelburne: Kings

Marc J. Spears: Kings

Jeremy Woo: Kings

Ohm Youngmisuk: Mavericks

Final tally:

Kings 7, Mavericks 3

East: Miami Heat (10)

at Chicago Bulls (9)

Jamal Collier: Bulls

Chris Herring: Bulls

Tim MacMahon: Bulls

Bobby Marks: Heat

Dave McMenamin: Bulls

Kevin Pelton: Bulls

Jorge Sedano: Heat

Ramona Shelburne: Heat

Marc J. Spears: Heat

Jeremy Woo: Bulls

Ohm Youngmisuk: Heat

Final tally:

Bulls 6, Heat 5

East first round

Boston Celtics (2) vs. Orlando Magic (7)

Jamal Collier: Celtics in 4

Andre Snellings: Celtics in 5

Chris Herring: Celtics in 6

Bobby Marks: Celtics in 5

Jorge Sedano: Celtics in 5

Dave McMenamin: Celtics in 5

Ohm Youngmisuk: Celtics in 6

Ramona Shelburne: Celtics in 6

Final tally:

Boston 8, Orlando 0

New York Knicks (3)

vs. Detroit Pistons (6)

Jamal Collier: Knicks in 5

Andre Snellings: Knicks in 7

Chris Herring: Knicks in 7

Tim MacMahon: Knicks in 6

Bobby Marks: Knicks in 5

Dave McMenamin: Knicks in 7

Jorge Sedano: Knicks in 7

Ramona Shelburne: Knicks in 5

Marc J. Spears: Knicks in 6

Jeremy Woo: Knicks in 6

Ohm Youngmisuk: Knicks in 7

Final tally:

Knicks 11, Pistons 0

Indiana Pacers (4)

vs. Milwaukee Bucks (5)

Jamal Collier: Pacers in 7

Andre Snellings: Bucks in 6

Chris Herring: Pacers in 6

Tim MacMahon: Pacers in 7

Bobby Marks: Pacers in 6

Dave McMenamin: Pacers in 7

Jorge Sedano: Bucks in 6

Ramona Shelburne: Pacers in 6

Marc J. Spears: Bucks in 7

Jeremy Woo: Bucks in 7

Ohm Youngmisuk: Bucks in 7

Final tally:

Pacers 7, Bucks 4

West first round

Houston Rockets (2) vs. Golden State Warriors (7)

Jamal Collier: Warriors in 7

Andre Snellings: Warriors in 6

Chris Herring: Warriors in 7

Bobby Marks: Rockets in 6

Jorge Sedano: Warriors in 7

Dave McMenamin: Warriors in 7

Ohm Youngmisuk: Warriors in 7

Ramona Shelburne: Rockets in 7

Final tally:

Houston 2, Warriors 6

(3) Los Angeles Lakers vs.

(6) Minnesota Timberwolves

Jamal Collier: Lakers in 6

Andre Snellings: Lakers in 7

Chris Herring: Lakers in 6

Tim MacMahon: Lakers in 6

Bobby Marks: Lakers in 6

Dave McMenamin: Lakers in 6

Jorge Sedano: Lakers in 6

Ramona Shelburne: Lakers in 6

Marc J. Spears: Lakers in 7

Jeremy Woo: Lakers in 6

Ohm Youngmisuk: Lakers in 7

Final tally:

Lakers 11, Timberwolves 0

(4) Denver Nuggets

vs. (5) LA Clippers

Jamal Collier: Clippers in 7

Andre Snellings: Nuggets in 7

Chris Herring: Clippers in 6

Tim MacMahon: Clippers in 7

Bobby Marks: Clippers in 6

Dave McMenamin: Clippers in 5

Jorge Sedano: Clippers in 7

Ramona Shelburne: Nuggets in 7

Marc J. Spears: Clippers in 7

Jeremy Woo: Nuggets in 7

Final tally:

Clippers 7, Nuggets 3