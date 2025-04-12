Which NBA players have the most triple-doubles in a season?

Open Extended Reactions

A triple-double in basketball is when a player compiles a double-digit total in three of five statistical categories (assists, blocks, points, rebounds and steals) over the course of a game. No player in NBA history has accomplished the feat more than Russell Westbrook.

In fact, the 6-foot-4 guard racked up an NBA single-season record of 42 triple-doubles during the 2016-17 campaign en route to being named league MVP. Westbrook's 50-point, 16-rebound, 10-assist performance in the Oklahoma City Thunder's 106-105 win against the Denver Nuggets on April 9, 2017, broke a record held by Oscar Robertson for more than half a century.

In April 2025, Denver's Nikola Jokic became the 3rd player in NBA history to average a triple-double for the season, behind Westbrook and Oscar Robertson.

Here is a list of the players with the most triple-doubles in an NBA season:

Russell Westbrook, 42 (2016-17)

Oscar Robertson, 41 (1961-62)

Russell Westbrook, 38 (2020-21)

Russell Westbrook, 34 (2018-19)

Nikola Jokic, 34 (2024-25)

Wilt Chamberlain, 31 (1967-68)

Nikola Jokic, 29 (2022-23)

Oscar Robertson, 26 (1960-61)

Oscar Robertson, 26 (1963-64)

Domantas Sabonis, 26 (2023-24)

Russell Westbrook, 25 (2017-18)

Nikola Jokic, 25 (2023-24)

Oscar Robertson, 22 (1964-65)

Wilt Chamberlain, 22 (1966-67)

James Harden, 22 (2016-17)

Luka Doncic, 21 (2023-24)

Oscar Robertson, 20 (1962-63)

Nikola Jokic, 19 (2021-22)

Magic Johnson, 18 (1981-82)

Russell Westbrook, 18 (2015-16)

LeBron James, 18 (2017-18)

