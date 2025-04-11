Jaylen Wells is injured on a dunk attempt and is taken off the court on a stretcher. KJ Simpson is ejected from the game with a flagrant foul 2. (0:26)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells is expected to miss the rest of the season after breaking his right wrist and sustaining a concussion and facial laceration, the team announced Friday. Wells was hurt when he suffered a hard fall in Tuesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Wells is the Grizzlies' top perimeter defender and one of the league's top rookies. He averages 10.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. The team expects him to make a full recovery.

Wells caught an outlet pass from Ja Morant in the second quarter against the Hornets and was going up for the jam when Charlotte's KJ Simpson caught up and inadvertently undercut him. Wells lost his balance and landed awkwardly on his side as his head hit the court near the baseline.

Wells was attended to on the floor for eight minutes. Medical personnel placed him on a stretcher and immobilized his head before he was taken to the hospital.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.