PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns All-Star Kevin Durant will not play the final two games of the season because of a sprained ankle.

Durant missed his sixth straight game against San Antonio on Friday night and coach Mike Budenholzer said he's not expected to play Sunday at Sacramento.

Durant was injured March 30 against Houston when he stepped on the foot of the Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr. in the third quarter. The 11-time All-NBA forward couldn't put weight on his left leg after the injury and hasn't played since.

The Suns were eliminated from postseason contention Wednesday night when they fell 125-112 to the shorthanded Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.