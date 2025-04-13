Milos Uzan gets the ball back off the inbounds pass and scores to put Houston up two on Purdue with 0.9 seconds left. (0:20)

Houston guard Milos Uzan, a breakout star in the men's NCAA tournament, will declare for the 2025 NBA draft, agent Aman Dhesi of PNW Sports Group told ESPN on Sunday.

Uzan, the No. 42 prospect in ESPN's NBA draft rankings, was named to the All-Big 12 second team after averaging 11.4 points and 4.2 assists and shooting 43% from 3 this season. He helped Houston to a 35-5 record, including Big 12 regular-season and tournament championships and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, where the Cougars narrowly lost to Florida in the national championship game.

Uzan had several notable postseason performances, including a career-high 25 points in a win over Arizona in the Big 12 tournament title game and 22 points and six assists against Purdue in the Sweet 16.

The 22-year-old Uzan's size (6-foot-4), fluidity operating off hesitation moves, improved 3-point shooting and touch finishing inside the arc are attractive traits from an NBA standpoint. He rarely turns the ball over and made notable gains on the defensive end under Houston coach Kelvin Sampson this season, becoming one of the best players in the Big 12 in the second half of the season after two highly inconsistent seasons at Oklahoma to start his college career.

With one year of eligibility remaining, Uzan has until May 28 to decide whether to withdraw his name from the draft. Should he elect to remove his name at the deadline, he will return to Houston next season, according to Dhesi.

Uzan's decision will have major ramifications on the complexion of the Big 12 and college basketball as a whole next season. He's Houston's best passer and third-leading scorer and is playing a position of significant need, making him extremely difficult to replace this offseason, especially at this late.

The NBA scouting combine will be held in Chicago from May 11-18.

Jonathan Givony is an NBA draft expert and the founder and co-owner of DraftExpress.com, a private scouting and analytics service used by NBA, NCAA and international teams.