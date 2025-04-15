Open Extended Reactions

Collin Murray-Boyles, one of the most productive players in college basketball, told ESPN he will declare for the 2025 NBA draft.

"This is exactly how I thought my college career would turn out," Murray-Boyles said. "South Carolina had a vision for me to lead the team. They gave me freedom to express myself."

Murray-Boyles, projected No. 10 in ESPN's latest mock draft, was named second-team All-SEC after averaging 16.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.

Known as one of the most physical and intelligent defenders in college basketball, Murray-Boyles was an offensive hub for South Carolina this season, demonstrating strong playmaking ability, unselfishness and overall feel for the game. His unique skill set at 6-foot-8 draws some comparisons in NBA circles to Draymond Green due to his versatility, competitiveness, and aggressiveness.

"When people that know basketball watch me play, it's the smaller things that stand out," Murray-Boyles said. "I'm not one to get oohs and aahs, but know what it takes to win games and impact a team positively. I hang my hat on how hard I play and my unselfishness. I love to play defense."

Growing up in Columbia, near South Carolina's campus, Murray-Boyles wasn't a very highly regarded high school prospect, but he made the SEC's All-Freshman team last year. Despite first-round interest, he elected to return for his sophomore season, breaking out as a stat-sheet stuffer who lit up NBA team's analytic draft models with a unique blend of passing, free throw drawing, finishing prowess, and defensive playmaking, especially since he doesn't turn 20 until mid-June.

Murray-Boyles said he is in Southern California getting ready for the pre-draft process with trainer Olin Simplis. His biggest focus is improving his perimeter shooting, after hitting 9-of-34 attempts from beyond the arc this season.

"That's the biggest step, improving my mechanics and getting more comfortable with my 3-point shot," Murray-Boyles said. "I've seen a drastic difference so far. My shot looks better, and it's going in a good direction so far.

"I'm watching and attending NBA games now that the season is over. Picking apart the game and trying to get as much information as possible. Draymond Green is someone I watch. Seeing his success shows that how I play is doable in the NBA. I also like Julius Randle, how aggressive he is on offense. On defense, I like to study Amen Thompson, Jalen Williams, Toumani Camara, mostly younger guys."

The NBA draft combine will be held May 11-18 in Chicago, and the draft will be June 25-26 in New York.

Jonathan Givony is an NBA draft expert and the founder and co-owner of DraftExpress.com, a private scouting and analytics service used by NBA, NCAA and international teams.