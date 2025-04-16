The Warriors use big performances from Jimmy Butler and Steph Curry to take down a tough Grizzlies team and set up a playoff showdown vs. the Rockets. (1:53)

The Golden State Warriors hung on to defeat the Memphis Grizzlies 121-116 Tuesday night in the NBA play-in tournament game, earning the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference.

The Warriors will face the No. 2 seed Houston Rockets in the first round.

Jimmy Butler III led Golden State with 38 points, seven rebounds and six assists. It's Butler's most points in a game (reg. season, playoffs & play-in) over the last two seasons, according to ESPN Research. Stephen Curry added 37 points himself, making Curry and Butler the first duo to score 35-plus points each in a play-in game.

Desmond Bane led Memphis with 30 points, while Ja Morant had 22 points. On Friday, the Grizzlies will face the winner between the Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings for the No. 8 seed.

Here are all the highlights and big moments from the Grizzlies-Warriors clash.