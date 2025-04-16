After a highlight-worthy move from Trae Young, the Hawks PG receives a technical for throwing the ball at the ref, then is ejected after further kicking the ball away. (0:43)

Open Extended Reactions

Atlanta Hawks star guard Trae Young threw a hard pass and showed off a little fancy ballhandling. Ordinarily, those are good things.

But doing it against referees was frowned upon, and the NBA said he was "making a mockery of the game."

Young's frustration with how the Hawks' play-in game against the Orlando Magic was going finally boiled over with 4:47 left Tuesday night, when he earned a pair of technical fouls -- one for rifling a chest pass at referee James Williams then the second moments later when he deflected the ball with his foot and wouldn't give it up promptly to referee Pat Fraher.

"Trae Young received his first unsportsmanlike technical foul for throwing the ball at a game official," Williams told a pool reporter after the game.

Williams was then asked why Young received the second technical.

"He received his second unsportsmanlike technical foul for kicking the ball away and making a mockery of the game as we were attempting to shoot the free throw for the first technical foul, and by rule when the player receives two unsportsmanlike fouls, he's ejected from the game," Williams said.

The Hawks were down by 22 points at the time and went on to lose 120-95.

Afterward, Young said he did what he did to make a statement on behalf of his teammates, such as Dyson Daniels, in a game in which he thought there wasn't an even whistle.

"Sometimes when I take my frustration out on the refs, it's not just for me," Young said. "It's for my teammates. I see Dyson Daniels going; he may not be a household name yet, but he deserves the same amount of respect as some of these other guys. If you see a foul, you should call a foul. That's pretty much all it was for me."

Orlando was whistled for 25 personal fouls to Atlanta's 18, and the Hawks took 34 free throws while the Magic took 27.

Trae Young was called for his second technical foul for kicking the ball away from the official and "making a mockery of the game." Nathan Ray Seebeck/Imagn Images

"They're a physical team. I've had two teammates hurt this year in one game against them," Young said. "I'm not going to call them dirty players or anything like that. I think they have a lot of talented players. But a lot of the plays and the moments ... it's not even necessarily basketball at that point. I think that's where the frustration got."

The Hawks will host either the Chicago Bulls or Miami Heat on Friday to decide the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference and who will play the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs. The Bulls and Heat play an elimination game in Chicago on Wednesday.

"I'm not going to let the refs frustrate me like that in our next game," Young said. "I know we've got to win or go home next game, and I'm going to be ready."

With its victory, Orlando earned the No. 7 seed and a first-round matchup with No. 2 seed Boston, the defending NBA champion.

"The importance of him keeping his cool, he addressed that already with our team," Hawks coach Quin Snyder said of Young. "He's quick to own that. But the game was out of hand at that point anyway."

Young led all scorers with 28 points.