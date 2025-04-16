Open Extended Reactions

Naismith Hall of Famer Joe Dumars has officially been hired as executive vice president of basketball operations for the New Orleans Pelicans, it was announced Wednesday.

Dumars -- a two-time NBA champion as a player and a title-winning executive with the Detroit Pistons -- returns to his home state of Louisiana and replaces David Griffin as the head of basketball operations for the Pelicans.

"As a Louisiana native, this is truly a full circle moment," Dumars said in a statement. "I grew up as a Saints fan and the first AAU basketball team I played on at 16 years old was based in New Orleans, so this opportunity is very special to me on a personal level. I look forward to being a part of the Pelicans organization, and building a team that proudly represents our fans on the court and in our community."

Dumars, 61, served as the chief strategy officer of the Sacramento Kings from 2019 to 2022 and had been the NBA league office's executive vice president of basketball operations since 2022.

"Joe's achievements as a renowned Hall of Fame player, NBA champion and front office executive are indisputable," Pelicans governor Gayle Benson said in a statement. "I have a great deal of respect for what Joe has already accomplished as a player and executive, but more importantly I admire his character and leadership. His vast experience and relationships throughout the NBA, along with his strong leadership qualities, will have a tremendous impact on our organization and our goal of winning an NBA championship.

"While at the league, he was involved in every aspect of basketball operations and got unparalleled perspective and knowledge of the most effective personnel, strategy and tactics throughout the league. That will benefit our team immediately as we move forward."

Dumars ran the Pistons from 2000 to 2014, winning the executive of the year award in 2003 and building the 2004 championship team. He made a series of moves that propelled the Pistons to seven straight seasons of 50 wins or more from 2001-02 to 2007-08, signing Chauncey Billups, trading for Rasheed Wallace, Ben Wallace and Rip Hamilton, and drafting Tayshaun Prince.

The Pistons have 14 50-win seasons in franchise history -- half of them coming under Dumars' leadership.

Drafted by the Pistons in 1985, Dumars spent his entire 14-year playing career as a shooting guard and defensive stopper with the franchise, winning NBA titles with the "Bad Boys" in 1989 and 1990.

"Joe brought tremendous credibility to his role at the league office and is one of the most genuine and respected people in all of basketball," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said. "His exceptional playing career and tenure as an executive provided him with an elite understanding of the game and strong relationships around the NBA. We are grateful for Joe's leadership over the past three years and wish him well as he begins his new role with the Pelicans."

In New Orleans, Dumars is expected to soon immerse himself with the current basketball staff, led by well-regarded general manager Bryson Graham and coach Willie Green. In terms of the Pelicans' roster, the franchise will assuredly have candid conversations with star forward Zion Williamson on his direction with the team.

Williamson has played in just 45% of his possible games with the Pelicans since being the No. 1 pick in 2019 and has zero playoff games after he suffered injuries before both of the team's postseason appearances in 2022 and 2024.

The Pelicans finished this season at 21-61 -- the fourth-worst record in the league, ahead of only the Utah Jazz (17-65), Washington Wizards (18-64) and Charlotte Hornets (19-63).

"There is a lot of talent on this roster," Dumars said in his statement. "My vision is to build a disciplined team that is built on toughness, smart decision-making and a no-excuses mindset."