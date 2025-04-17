Anthony Davis cooks the Kings for 27 points to lead the Mavericks to a 120-106 play-in win at Sacramento. (1:25)

Monte McNair is out as general manager of the Sacramento Kings, sources told ESPN.

The decision was made after the two sides reached a mutual agreement, sources said.

The Kings' season ended Wednesday night in a 120-106 home loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the No. 9 versus No. 10 play-in tournament game.

McNair spent five seasons running the Kings, winning NBA executive of the year in 2023 when Sacramento went 48-34 and ended an NBA record 16-year playoff drought.

The Kings have won 40 or more games in three straight seasons under McNair's leadership. Before this streak, they had not won 40 games in any season since 2005-06.

The Kings had a .488 win percentage under McNair -- from 2006-07 to before McNair took over, the franchise had a .362 win percentage, second worst in the NBA during that span.

McNair's departure comes three weeks after assistant GM Wes Wilcox left to become general manager of the University of Utah's men's basketball team. Wilcox also spent five seasons in Sacramento's front office.