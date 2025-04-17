Stephen A. Smith details why the Ja Morant ankle injury slowed the Grizzlies down during their comeback attempt. (1:18)

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant sat out Thursday's practice and will be a game-time decision for Friday night's play-in game against the Dallas Mavericks that will determine the Western Conference's 8-seed.

Morant injured his right ankle in Tuesday's play-in loss to the Golden State Warriors when he stepped on Buddy Hield's foot and was fouled by Quinten Post with 4:25 left in the third quarter. He limped off but got up and finished a three-point play. Morant then went to the bench nursing the ankle, before returning early in the fourth quarter. He finished with 22 points.

Sources told ESPN's Shams Charania that Morant had experienced significant swelling in the ankle and has been undergoing around-the-clock treatment since he was hurt.

"My feel with him is he'll do absolutely everything in order to play," Memphis interim coach Tuomas Iisalo told reporters Thursday. "If he's physically able to do it, he will do it. It's a legitimate game-time decision."