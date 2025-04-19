Open Extended Reactions

Spanish wing Hugo Gonzalez, a projected first-round pick, will enter the 2025 NBA draft, his agents, Carlos Sánchez and Saúl López, told ESPN on Saturday.

Gonzalez, ESPN's No. 22-ranked draft prospect, plays for Real Madrid in Spain, which competes in the domestic ACB league and the intercontinental EuroLeague. The 6-foot-7, 19-year-old small forward is averaging 3.0 points, 1.8 rebounds in 10.0 minutes through 50 games.

He has built an impressive résumé as one of the top prospects in international basketball, excelling at the FIBA level at the U17 World Cup in 2022 and the U18 EuroBasket in 2023 and 2024 while earning a call-up to the Spanish senior national team in February.

Gonzalez made his ACB debut with Real Madrid as a 16-year-old while leading its junior club team to Adidas Next Generation tournament championships in 2023 and 2024 and winning MVP honors with the junior team at the EuroLeague Final Four in Munich in May.

Playing time has been difficult to come by this season for the teenager on one of the most ambitious teams in European basketball. Real Madrid is the reigning ACB champion and has played in the EuroLeague title game in each of the past three seasons. Real Madrid will face Olympiacos in the EuroLeague playoff quarterfinals starting April 23.

Gonzalez's situation is complicated further by the fact that Real Madrid's season is expected to extend deep into June, which will likely prevent him from coming to the United States for individual workouts with NBA teams.

When given an opportunity, Gonzalez has shown what made him such a highly regarded prospect this season. He is an explosive athlete with a strong frame who brings defensive versatility, high-level intensity and winning qualities on both ends of the floor. He wreaks havoc in passing lanes and as a rim protector while moving the ball unselfishly and flying out energetically in transition.

The NBA draft combine will be held May 11-18 in Chicago, and the draft will be June 25-26 in New York.

Jonathan Givony is an NBA draft expert and the founder and co-owner of DraftExpress.com, a private scouting and analytics service used by NBA, NCAA and international teams.