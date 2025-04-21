        <
          Alperen Sengun posterizes Draymond Green early in Warriors-Rockets

          Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun dunks over Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
          • Anthony GharibApr 21, 2025, 02:09 AM

          The first possession of Alperen Sengun's NBA playoff career began with an offensive foul drawn by Draymond Green on Sunday in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round series.

          Two possessions later, the Houston Rockets center got revenge, slamming home a dunk over the Golden State Warriors forward.

          Rockets guard Jalen Green found a driving Sengun, who gathered, then levitated over Green for a poster jam. The highlight-reel play came less than two minutes into the game.

          The two have history dating back to a recent game. Green was hit with a flagrant foul 1 after he elbowed Sengun when the two teams matched up on April 6.

          Sengun averaged 19.1 points and 10.3 rebounds during the regular season, earning All-Star honors for the first time in his career. Houston is playing in its first playoff series since 2020.