Open Extended Reactions

The first possession of Alperen Sengun's NBA playoff career began with an offensive foul drawn by Draymond Green on Sunday in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round series.

Two possessions later, the Houston Rockets center got revenge, slamming home a dunk over the Golden State Warriors forward.

Rockets guard Jalen Green found a driving Sengun, who gathered, then levitated over Green for a poster jam. The highlight-reel play came less than two minutes into the game.

ALPEREN SENGUN CLEARED FOR TAKEOFF 🚀



RIM-ROCKING POSTER SLAM EARLY IN GAME 1!!!



Warriors/Rockets underway on TNT. pic.twitter.com/mi9EmtKMvM — NBA (@NBA) April 21, 2025

The two have history dating back to a recent game. Green was hit with a flagrant foul 1 after he elbowed Sengun when the two teams matched up on April 6.

Sengun averaged 19.1 points and 10.3 rebounds during the regular season, earning All-Star honors for the first time in his career. Houston is playing in its first playoff series since 2020.