The Atlanta Hawks fired general manager Landry Fields on Monday and promoted Onsi Saleh to fill the position.

The team also initiated a search for a president of basketball operations following a 40-42 season that ended with Friday's overtime loss to the visiting Miami Heat in the NBA play-in tournament.

Fields, 36, joined the Hawks as an assistant general manager in October 2020 and was promoted to GM in June 2022. Atlanta fell in the first round of the playoffs in his first season in 2022-23 before missing the playoffs the past two seasons, posting an overall record of 117-129 in his tenure.

"I would genuinely like to thank Landry for his leadership during his time with us. Landry made our franchise better and left contributions that have positioned us for growth," principal owner Tony Ressler said. "I am grateful for his dedication and wish him success in his next endeavor."

Fields and the Hawks drafted Zaccharie Risacher with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft. The French forward averaged 12.6 points and 3.6 rebounds in 75 games (73 starts) during his rookie campaign.

Saleh joined Atlanta in May 2024 after three seasons with the Golden State Warriors, finishing his time there as the vice president of basketball strategy and team counsel. He previously spent five years in the San Antonio Spurs' front office.

Saleh will oversee all day-to-day basketball operations, effective immediately.

"Every offseason we evaluate how we operate and ways we can improve our organization," Ressler said. "As we enter this pivotal offseason, we have several complex decisions ahead of us, and we are committed to providing the human and financial resources needed to ensure that we navigate these decisions with a high level of precision and foresight. Adding an accomplished, senior-level leader to provide strategic direction and structure as well as partnering with Onsi and our talented front office is a top priority."