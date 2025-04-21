Open Extended Reactions

Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart is out for Monday's Game 2 against the New York Knicks due to right knee inflammation.

Stewart sat out the final two games of the regular season because of inflammation in the knee and appeared to be struggling with the injury throughout Saturday's loss in Game 1. He finished with two points and five fouls in 19 minutes.

When Stewart was taken out of the game for the final time early in the fourth quarter, the Pistons were holding a 98-92 lead. They proceeded to give up a 21-0 run to the Knicks, who ran away with the game.

Pistons coach JB Bickerstaff said "there's a lot going on" with Stewart's injury after the game.

Stewart, 23, has been a key reserve for Detroit this season, averaging 6 points and 1.4 blocks in just under 20 minutes per game in the regular season.