Open Extended Reactions

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick said Monday was the "best practice we've had in months," as L.A. prepared for Game 2 of its first-round series with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The first-year coach admitted, however, that had the Lakers approached their off days leading up to the playoffs with the same vigor, then maybe they wouldn't have appeared as flat as they did in Saturday's 117-95 Game 1 loss.

"We probably could have done a few more scrimmages," Redick said Monday.

Redick said L.A. used Sunday's film session to review the defense that allowed the Wolves to shoot 21-for-42 on 3-pointers in the series opener. On Monday, he said the Lakers "played live for a very extended period of time" to address L.A.'s offense.

"Hopefully we can just right our wrongs," Lakers guard Austin Reaves said Monday. "We played bad; they shot the ball really well. They're obviously a really good team that's physical. We got to match that. Tomorrow it'll be different story."

Reaves was limited to 16 points on 5-for-13 shooting and registered a plus-minus of minus-25 in 37 minutes.

"S---ty," Reaves said of his performance after reviewing film. "I wasn't myself. To what the reason was, don't know. But just got to go out there and be myself, play my game and have fun doing it."

Redick pointed to his team's overall lack of organization as a major contributing factor in L.A. falling down by as many as 27 points to the Wolves.

"I think a lot of times you would hear that word and then you would think, 'Oh, it's the point guard calling a play,'" Redick said. "No, it's just all of the normal stuff that we try to do, and when we do it, we're really good. Being organized is screening. Being organized is getting to the proper spacing. Being organized is getting the corners filled after makes and misses. That's being organized."

Defensively, the Lakers were particularly burned by Minnesota making 3s from the corners. The Wolves' nine corner 3-pointers were tied for their second most in a game this season (including the regular season), according to GeniusIQ. All nine of those makes came on kickout passes, which accounted for the second-most made corner 3s from kickout passes in a playoff game by any team since player tracking began in 2013-14. And those corner 3s were often wide open, as the Wolves had an average separation of 8.6 feet between their shooter and the closest L.A. defender in Game 1, per GeniusIQ.

Lakers forward Dorian Finney-Smith said some of it came down to lack of defensive recognition.

"Try to get guys like Naz Reid off the line," Finney-Smith said Monday after Reid scored 23 points and went 6-for-9 from deep in the opener. "He ain't gonna shoot too many pull-up 2s. He probably going to the rim or shoot a 3, so we got to get him off the line."

Finney-Smith also admitted that he allowed his personal offense -- or lack thereof -- to dictate his defense after scoring just 3 points on 1-for-5 shooting in Game 1.

"I got to be a little bit more active," he said. "Last game, I allowed not touching the ball to kind of mess with my energy, and I got to be better."

In the days since the disappointing start, L.A. has had to rationalize what happened after the Lakers were able to win so many pressure-packed games down the stretch to secure the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. Redick called the gap in physicality between the Lakers and Wolves an "aberration."

Reaves said L.A. simply showed "uncharacteristic issues." And analytics backed him, with the Lakers shooting just 1-for-8 off Luka Doncic passes, according to ESPN Research. Doncic's lone assist was well below his career postseason average of 7.8.

Ultimately, the Lakers will get a chance to win a game on their home court Tuesday to even the series.

"It's a wake-up call in the sense of we have to be preparing every single possession," Reaves said. Added Redick: "We just have to do a lot of things better, and it starts with playing harder and being organized."