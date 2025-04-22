        <
          2025 NBA awards: Experts' picks for MVP, DPOY, top rookie, more honors

          Apr 22, 2025, 12:30 PM

          On Monday, the NBA unveiled the finalists for its seven major individual awards, including Most Valuable Player, Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.

          And after several races came down to the end of the regular season -- and after both the ROY and DPOY races were heavily affected by injuries -- we're asking our NBA experts to make their picks among the league's top three finalists.

          Will Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander break through for his first MVP, or could a late surge from the Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic be enough to give the superstar center his fourth award in five seasons?

          And after San Antonio Spurs center and DPOY lock Victor Wembanyama was forced to sit out the rest of the season because of a blood clot in his shoulder, which player -- Draymond Green, Evan Mobley, or Dyson Daniels -- has the inside track at this season's award?

          Let's get to our panel's picks, starting at the top with MVP and finishing with the league's Clutch Player of the Year.

          MVP

          Finalists

          Chris Herring: Gilgeous-Alexander
          Bobby Marks: Gilgeous-Alexander
          Dave McMenamin: Gilgeous-Alexander
          Ramona Shelburne: Gilgeous-Alexander
          André Snellings: Jokic
          Kevin Pelton: Gilgeous-Alexander
          Jeremy Woo: Jokic

          Defensive Player of the Year

          Finalists

          Chris Herring: Daniels
          Bobby Marks: Daniels
          Dave McMenamin: Daniels
          Ramona Shelburne: Green
          André Snellings: Green
          Jeremy Woo: Mobley

          Rookie of the Year

          Finalists

          Chris Herring: Castle
          Bobby Marks: Risacher
          Dave McMenamin: Castle
          Ramona Shelburne: Castle
          André Snellings: Castle
          Kevin Pelton: Wells
          Jeremy Woo: Risacher

          Most Improved Player

          Finalists

          Chris Herring: Zubac
          Bobby Marks: Daniels
          Dave McMenamin: Zubac
          Ramona Shelburne: Zubac
          André Snellings: Zubac
          Kevin Pelton: Cunningham
          Jeremy Woo: Zubac

          Sixth Man of the Year

          Finalists

          Chris Herring: Pritchard
          Bobby Marks: Pritchard
          Dave McMenamin: Pritchard
          Ramona Shelburne: Beasley
          André Snellings: Beasley
          Kevin Pelton: Pritchard
          Jeremy Woo: Pritchard

          Coach of the Year

          Finalists

          • Kenny Atkinson, Cleveland Cavaliers

          • J.B. Bickerstaff, Detroit Pistons

          • Ime Udoka, Houston Rockets

          Chris Herring: Atkinson
          Bobby Marks: Bickerstaff
          Dave McMenamin: Atkinson
          Ramona Shelburne: Bickerstaff
          André Snellings: Atkinson
          Kevin Pelton: Atkinson
          Jeremy Woo: Atkinson

          Clutch Player of the Year

          Finalists

          Chris Herring: Brunson
          Bobby Marks: Brunson
          Dave McMenamin: Jokic
          Ramona Shelburne: Edwards
          André Snellings: Jokic
          Kevin Pelton: Brunson
          Jeremy Woo: Brunson