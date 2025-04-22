Cade Cunningham goes off for 33 points and 12 rebounds to power the Pistons to their first playoff win since 2008 and tie the series at 1-1 vs. the Knicks. (2:25)

On Monday, the NBA unveiled the finalists for its seven major individual awards, including Most Valuable Player, Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.

And after several races came down to the end of the regular season -- and after both the ROY and DPOY races were heavily affected by injuries -- we're asking our NBA experts to make their picks among the league's top three finalists.

Will Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander break through for his first MVP, or could a late surge from the Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic be enough to give the superstar center his fourth award in five seasons?

And after San Antonio Spurs center and DPOY lock Victor Wembanyama was forced to sit out the rest of the season because of a blood clot in his shoulder, which player -- Draymond Green, Evan Mobley, or Dyson Daniels -- has the inside track at this season's award?

Let's get to our panel's picks, starting at the top with MVP and finishing with the league's Clutch Player of the Year.

MVP

Finalists

Chris Herring: Gilgeous-Alexander

Bobby Marks: Gilgeous-Alexander

Dave McMenamin: Gilgeous-Alexander

Ramona Shelburne: Gilgeous-Alexander

André Snellings: Jokic

Kevin Pelton: Gilgeous-Alexander

Jeremy Woo: Jokic

Defensive Player of the Year

Finalists

Chris Herring: Daniels

Bobby Marks: Daniels

Dave McMenamin: Daniels

Ramona Shelburne: Green

André Snellings: Green

Jeremy Woo: Mobley

Rookie of the Year

Finalists

Chris Herring: Castle

Bobby Marks: Risacher

Dave McMenamin: Castle

Ramona Shelburne: Castle

André Snellings: Castle

Kevin Pelton: Wells

Jeremy Woo: Risacher

Most Improved Player

Finalists

Chris Herring: Zubac

Bobby Marks: Daniels

Dave McMenamin: Zubac

Ramona Shelburne: Zubac

André Snellings: Zubac

Kevin Pelton: Cunningham

Jeremy Woo: Zubac

Sixth Man of the Year

Finalists

Chris Herring: Pritchard

Bobby Marks: Pritchard

Dave McMenamin: Pritchard

Ramona Shelburne: Beasley

André Snellings: Beasley

Kevin Pelton: Pritchard

Jeremy Woo: Pritchard

Coach of the Year

Finalists

Kenny Atkinson, Cleveland Cavaliers

J.B. Bickerstaff, Detroit Pistons

Ime Udoka, Houston Rockets

Chris Herring: Atkinson

Bobby Marks: Bickerstaff

Dave McMenamin: Atkinson

Ramona Shelburne: Bickerstaff

André Snellings: Atkinson

Kevin Pelton: Atkinson

Jeremy Woo: Atkinson

Clutch Player of the Year

Finalists

Chris Herring: Brunson

Bobby Marks: Brunson

Dave McMenamin: Jokic

Ramona Shelburne: Edwards

André Snellings: Jokic

Kevin Pelton: Brunson

Jeremy Woo: Brunson