Giannis Antetokounmpo's free throw routine often sparks a countdown from visiting crowds. On Tuesday, an Indiana Pacers fan brought their own clock to complement it.

The Milwaukee Bucks star shot free throws midway through the first quarter in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference first-round series.

As he went through his routine, a fan ticked the seconds with a sign. It included a clock hand, seconds counting up to 10 and "Greek Time" on it. According to the NBA's rule book, players "shall attempt the free throw within 10 seconds of controlling the ball in such a way that the ball enters the basket or touches the ring."

Pacers' fans loudly timed Antetokounmpo's free throw routine in Game 1.

The countdown troll from fans dates to the 2021 NBA postseason. Antetokounmpo was called for a 10-second violation during a second-round game against the Brooklyn Nets.

During those playoffs, Antetokounmpo acknowledged: "I think it's something that's going to follow me for the rest of my career. So I just got to embrace it and have fun with it."

Antetokounmpo went 8-of-15 from the free throw line in a 117-98 Game 1 loss. He shot a career-low 61.7% at the line on 10.6 attempts per game during the regular season.