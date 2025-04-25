Open Extended Reactions

For the better part of the past decade, one team has remained a constant in the NBA Finals. No, not the Golden State Warriors.

It's the Washington Wizards.

As esquiresports pointed out on TikTok in 2024, Washington -- a team that hasn't won a title since 1978 -- has managed to have a former player on each of the past eight NBA championship teams.

That trend could very well continue in 2025. This postseason, 18 former Wizards are scattered across 11 of the 16 playoff teams, popping up in starting lineups and second units alike.

In fact, all three of Friday's NBA playoff games will feature former Wizards.

First up, the Orlando Magic host the Boston Celtics (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN), and both teams are feeling the D.C. ripple effect. Orlando has veteran Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the mix, while Moritz Wagner -- though sidelined for the season with an injury -- continues to support from the bench. On the other side, Kristaps Porzingis is holding it down in the paint for the top-seeded Celtics.

Next up, in Milwaukee, Bobby Portis, Ryan Rollins and Kyle Kuzma are chasing a deep playoff run with the Bucks (8:00 p.m. ET, ESPNU) as they take on the Indiana Pacers, who are rolling with Thomas Bryant and Quenton Jackson.

To close out the night, Rui Hachimura, Jordan Goodwin, Markieff Morris and Alex Len are all suiting up for the Los Angeles Lakers in their matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Elsewhere in the Western Conference, Russell Westbrook brings his veteran presence to the Denver Nuggets, while Gary Payton II is suiting up for the Golden State Warriors and Jeff Green is playing for the Houston Rockets. Patrick Baldwin Jr. landed with the LA Clippers, and the Memphis Grizzlies are rolling with a pair of ex-Wizards in Jay Huff and Marvin Bagley III.

And rounding things out in the Eastern Conference? Delon Wright with the New York Knicks.

Somehow, all roads have led out of the nation's capital and onto a championship roster. Here's each former Wizards player's individual route to hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy:

2024 Boston Celtics

Kristaps Porzingis

Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford, left, and Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis, right, were Wizards teammates in 2022 before ultimately facing off in the 2024 NBA Finals. David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

How he got to Washington: In February 2022, Dallas sent Porzingis and a second-round pick to Washington for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans.

How he got to Boston: He landed in Boston thanks to a three-team deal between the Celtics, Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies in June 2023.

2023 Denver Nuggets

Jeff Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Ish Smith, Thomas Bryant

How they got to Washington: Green joined the Wizards ahead of the 2018-19 season, signing a one-year deal after leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers. In the same offseason, Bryant was claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Lakers. Smith's path to Washington involved signing a two-year deal for the 2019-21 seasons, marking his 11th team in eight seasons. Caldwell-Pope's tenure with the Wizards was short-lived. He spent the 2021-22 season in Washington after being acquired from the Lakers as part of the blockbuster Russell Westbrook deal.

Jeff Green (left) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had a combined 23 years of NBA experience before winning a championship. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

How they got to Denver: Green signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the Nuggets in August 2021, bringing his veteran presence and playing experience to a young Denver squad. Notably, Green played the sixth-most regular-season games (1,107) before winning his first championship in 2023, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Caldwell-Pope and Smith were traded to the Nuggets in 2022, in exchange for Monte Morris and Will Barton, strengthening Denver's backcourt. After starting the season in Los Angeles, Bryant's time in Denver began in February 2023, when he was dealt by the Lakers. He appeared in 18 regular-season games and one playoff game for the Nuggets.

2022 Golden State Warriors

Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr., Chris Chiozza

How they got to Washington: Payton II signed a 10-day contract with the Wizards in January 2019. Though he had stints with two G-League teams throughout the year, he re-signed with the Wizards in December 2019.

After helping the Georgetown Hoyas acquire a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament, Porter Jr. was drafted third overall by the Wizards in 2013.

Chiozza went undrafted in 2018 and began his career with Washington's G League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go. He signed a two-way contract to split time between the Wizards and the Go-Go in October 2019.

Otto Porter Jr. (left) was a top-three draft pick in 2013, while Gary Payton II went undrafted in 2016. Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

How they got to Golden State: Payton was selected 15th overall by the Raptors 905 in the 2021 NBA G League draft, where he earned the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year award. He then signed a 10-day contract with the Warriors in April. He was waived before the regular season and re-signed with the team in October.

Golden State signed Porter Jr., who was a free agent, in August 2021. Chiozza signed a two-way deal with the team that same month.

2021 Milwaukee Bucks

Bobby Portis

How he got to Washington: In 2019, the Wizards traded the aforementioned Porter Jr. to the Bulls for Portis and Jabari Parker, along with a protected 2023 second-round draft pick.

Bobby Portis Jr. scored a game-high 30 points off the bench in his Washington debut. He played 28 games with the Wizards. Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

How he got to Milwaukee: Portis became a free agent when the New York Knicks declined his $15.75 million team option for the 2020-21 season. In November 2020, he agreed on a two-year, $7.5 million deal with the Bucks.

2020 Los Angeles Lakers

JaVale McGee, Dwight Howard, Markieff Morris

How they got to Washington: McGee was selected 18th overall by the Wizards in the 2008 NBA draft.

In 2016, the Phoenix Suns dealt Morris to Washington for DeJuan Blair, Kris Humphries and a 2016 first-round draft pick.

In July 2018, Howard signed a two-year, $11 million free agent deal with the Wizards after the Brooklyn Nets finalized a contract buyout with the center.

Dwight Howard (left) and Markieff Morris (right) were teammates on the Wizards 2018-19 roster before winning a title together with the Lakers in 2020. Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

How they got to Los Angeles: After winning two championships with the Warriors, McGee signed a one-year deal with the Lakers for the veteran minimum in July 2018. The following year, he received a two-year, $16 million extension.

Howard returned to Los Angeles for a second stint with the Lakers in August 2019 after signing a veteran's minimum contract.

Morris cleared waivers in February 2020 and signed with Los Angeles.

2019 Toronto Raptors

Jodie Meeks

How he got to Washington: In July 2017, Meeks signed a two-year, $7 million deal with the Wizards in free agency.

Jodie Meeks won an NBA title with Toronto. Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

How he got to Toronto: Meeks agreed to a 10-day contract with the Raptors in February 2019. The following month, he was signed through the remainder of the season.

2017-2018 Golden State Warriors

JaVale McGee, Shaun Livingston

How they got to Washington: McGee was selected 18th overall by the Wizards in 2008.

Livingston signed a 10-day contract with the Wizards in February 2010 before later signing through the rest of the season. His second stint with the team came in November 2012, but it was short-lived after he was waived the next month.

Shaun Livingston (left) and JaVale McGee (right) were teammates in Washington seven years before they won their first of two consecutive titles together in Golden State. Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

How they got to Golden State: Livingston was the No. 4 pick in the 2004 draft, but a severe knee injury changed the course of his career. After a one-year stint with the Cavaliers where he played a career-high 76 games, Livingston signed with Golden State as a free agent in July 2014. During his time with the Warriors, he appeared in five consecutive NBA Finals series before retiring in September 2019.

McGee was invited to Golden State's training camp in July 2016 and signed with the team in September 2016.