Anthony Edwards is typically cleared for takeoff -- and his latest poster came in emphatic fashion on Tuesday in Game 2 of the Minnesota Timberwolves' Western Conference first-round matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Timberwolves guard received the ball at the top of the key from Julius Randle early in the third quarter, then drove toward the basket. There to meet him was Lakers center Jaxson Hayes.

Edwards elevated over Hayes for a powerful two-handed jam.

WITH TWO HANDS!!



pic.twitter.com/foWW2W35PU — NBA (@NBA) April 23, 2025

It prompted a celebratory and shocked reaction from the Timberwolves bench as well as 2009 World Series champion Alex Rodriguez, who will be the next owner of the franchise alongside Marc Lore.

Edwards had 14 points after the dunk. He scored 22 points alongside 9 assists and 8 rebounds in Minnesota's 117-95 Game 1 victory on Saturday.