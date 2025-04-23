What is the best NBA playoff record in a season?

Open Extended Reactions

Kevin Durant signing with the Golden State Warriors was an offseason acquisition that shook up the entire NBA.

The Warriors finished the 2015-16 season with a league-record 73 victories. But they fell short of winning their second straight championship, blowing a 3-1 series lead to LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals.

Golden State regrouped after the loss and added a major reinforcement in Durant. The move resulted in the Warriors compiling the most statistically dominant playoff run in NBA history.

The Warriors went 16-1 in the postseason en route to winning it all in 2017. They set the NBA single-postseason records for win percentage (.941) and average margin of victory (13.5 points).

Golden State is the only team in league history to win its first 15 playoff games. The Warriors ran through the Western Conference, sweeping the Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs. They didn't lose until James and the Cavs snatched Game 4 of the Finals.

Durant, after averaging 35.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists, was named Finals MVP.

Here is a look at the teams with the best records in a single NBA playoff run:

2016-17 Golden State Warriors, 16-1 (.941 win percentage)

2000-01 Los Angeles Lakers, 15-1 (.938)

1982-83 Philadelphia 76ers, 12-1 (.923)

1949-50 Minneapolis Lakers, 11-2 (.917)

1998-99 San Antonio Spurs, 15-2 (.882)

1990-91 Chicago Bulls, 15-2 (.882)

1988-89 Detroit Pistons, 15-2 (.882)

1981-82 Los Angeles Lakers, 12-2 (.857)

1970-71 Milwaukee Bucks, 12-2 (.857)

2023-24 Boston Celtics, 16-3 (.842)

1995-96 Chicago Bulls, 15-3 (.833)

1986-87 Los Angeles Lakers, 15-3 (.833)

1985-86 Boston Celtics, 15-3 (.833)

1947-48 Baltimore Bullets, 9-3 (.818)

